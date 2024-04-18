BONESUPPORT () : Invitation to conference call and webcast for Interim report Q1 2024
BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ), a leading company in orthobiologics for the management of bone injuries, will publish its Interim report Q1, on April 25 at 08.00 am CEST.
The Company will hold a conference call and an online presentation on the same day at 10.00 am CEST. The call will be hosted by Emil Billbäck, CEO and Håkan Johansson, CFO who will present the results and answer questions. The presentation will be held in English.
Information about logging in to the meeting
If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you can ask written questions.
If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
BONESUPPORT (Nasdaq Stockholm: BONEX) develops and commercializes innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes that remodel to the patient's own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. BONESUPPORT's bone graft substitutes are based on the patented technology platform CERAMENT. The company is conducting several clinical studies to further demonstrate the clinical and health economic benefits its products deliver. The company is based in Lund, Sweden, and the net sales amounted to SEK 591 million in 2023. Please visit www.bonesupport.com for more information.
BONESUPPORT and CERAMENT are registered trademarks of BONESUPPORT AB.
Bonesupport Holding AB is a Sweden-based orthobiologics company. It develops and commercialize injectable bioceramic bone graft substitutes which remodel to host bone and have the capability to elute drugs directly into the bone void. The marketed synthetic bone graft substitutes are CERAMENT BVF, CERAMENT G and CERAMENT V, which are based on the CERAMENT technology platform. The products are commercially available in Europe and the United States, as well as in India, Malaysia, Oman and Singapore. The products are developed to treat patients with fractures and bone voids caused by trauma and related surgery, as well as caused by infection or diseases, such as chronic osteomyelitis, revision arthroplasty and infected diabetic foot.