Published: 2024-07-04 10:00:00 CEST
BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ) - Invitation to conference call and webcast for Interim report Q2 2024

BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ), a leading company in orthobiologics for the management of bone injuries, will publish its Interim report Q2, on July 11th at 08.00 am CEST.

The Company will hold a conference call and an online presentation on the same day at 10.00 am CEST. The call will be hosted by Emil Billbäck, CEO and Håkan Johansson, CFO who will present the results and answer questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Information about logging in to the meeting

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you can ask written questions.

Bonesupport Q2 Report 2024 (financialhearings.com)

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

Call Access (financialhearings.com)

For more information contact:

BONESUPPORT Holding AB
Emil Billbäck, CEO
+46 (0) 46 286 53 70

Håkan Johansson, CFO
+46 (0) 46 286 53 70
ir@bonesupport.com

Cord Communications
Charlotte Stjerngren
+46 (0) 708 76 87 87
charlotte.stjerngren@cordcom.se
www.cordcom.se

About BONESUPPORT™

BONESUPPORT (Nasdaq Stockholm: BONEX) develops and commercializes innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes that remodel to the patient's own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. BONESUPPORT's bone graft substitutes are based on the patented technology platform CERAMENT. The company is conducting several clinical studies to further demonstrate the clinical and health economic benefits its products deliver. The company is based in Lund, Sweden, and the net sales amounted to SEK 591 million in 2023. Please visit www.bonesupport.com for more information.
BONESUPPORT and CERAMENT are registered trademarks of BONESUPPORT AB.

