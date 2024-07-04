BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ), a leading company in orthobiologics for the management of bone injuries, will publish its Interim report Q2, on July 11th at 08.00 am CEST.

The Company will hold a conference call and an online presentation on the same day at 10.00 am CEST. The call will be hosted by Emil Billbäck, CEO and Håkan Johansson, CFO who will present the results and answer questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Information about logging in to the meeting

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you can ask written questions.



Bonesupport Q2 Report 2024 (financialhearings.com)



If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.



Call Access (financialhearings.com)