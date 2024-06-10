English Swedish
Published: 2024-06-10 11:00:00 CEST
Bonesupport Holding AB
Investor News
CERAMENT® contributes to fewer amputations - new data from Australia

BONESUPPORT AB, a leading company in orthobiologics for the management of bone injuries, today announces strong results in an Australian study on the treatment of bone infection due to diabetic foot ulcers. The study results show an amputation rate of 2 percent when using CERAMENT® G or CERAMENT® V, which is significantly lower than the control group at 18 percent who received standard treatment. The results are in line with previously published studies from Europe.

"The study is a milestone as it is the first to publish efficacy data regarding the use of antibiotic eluting CERAMENT in Australia. The significantly lower amputation rate is in line with previous studies and is an important argument as we work for increased uptake in the Australian market," said Emil Billbäck, CEO of BONESUPPORT™.

The study results show that the use of CERAMENT G or CERAMENT V not only significantly reduces the risk of amputation and surgical interventions but also promotes effective healing and shorter hospital stays compared to the control group receiving conventional treatment. The number of hospital days was 12.6 compared to 25.1 for the control group.

Today, approximately 540 million people worldwide live with diabetes, a number expected to increase to 640 million by 2030. Annually, about 1.6 million amputations are performed due to diabetic foot ulcers.

CERAMENT G is market approved in Australia, and CERAMENT V has been prescribed per patient.

For more information contact:

BONESUPPORT Holding AB
Emil Billbäck, CEO
+46 (0) 46 286 53 70

Håkan Johansson, CFO
+46 (0) 46 286 53 70
ir@bonesupport.com

Cord Communications
Charlotte Stjerngren
+46 (0) 708 76 87 87
charlotte.stjerngren@cordcom.se
www.cordcom.se

About BONESUPPORT™

BONESUPPORT (Nasdaq Stockholm: BONEX) develops and commercializes innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes that remodel to the patient's own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. BONESUPPORT's bone graft substitutes are based on the patented technology platform CERAMENT. The company is conducting several clinical studies to further demonstrate the clinical and health economic benefits its products deliver. The company is based in Lund, Sweden, and the net sales amounted to SEK 591 million in 2023. Please visit www.bonesupport.com for more information.
BONESUPPORT and CERAMENT are registered trademarks of BONESUPPORT AB.

