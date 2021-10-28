Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Bonesupport Holding AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BONEX   SE0009858152

BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(BONEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ) – Interim Report Q3 2021 Invitation to conference call and webcast

10/28/2021 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lund, Sverige, 10.00 CET,28 October 2021 - BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ), an emerging leader in orthobiologics for the management of bone injuries, will publish its Interim Report Q3 2021, on the4 Novemberat 08.00 am CET.

The Company will hold a conference call and an online presentation on the same day at 10.00 am CET. The call will be hosted by Emil Billbäck, CEO and Håkan Johansson, CFO who will present the results and answer questions. The presentation will be held in English.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are:

SE: +46 850558354
UK: +44 3333009030
US: +1 8332498406

The presentation will be webcasted and can be accessed from the following weblink:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bonesupport-q3-2021

For more information contact:

BONESUPPORTHOLDINGAB
Emil Billbäck, CEO
+46 (0) 46 286 53 70

Håkan Johansson, CFO
+46 (0) 46 286 53 70
ir@bonesupport.com

Cord Communications
Charlotte Stjerngren
+46 (0) 708 76 87 87
charlotte.stjerngren@cordcom.sewww.cordcom.se

About BONESUPPORT™

BONESUPPORT (Nasdaq Stockholm: BONEX) develops and commercializes innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes that remodel to the patient's own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. BONESUPPORT's bone graft substitutes are based on the patented technology platform CERAMENT. The company is conducting several clinical studies to further demonstrate the clinical and health economic benefits its products deliver. The company is based in Lund, Sweden, and the net sales amounted to SEK 181 million in 2020. Please visitwww.bonesupport.comfor more information.

BONESUPPORT and CERAMENT areregistered trademarksof BONESUPPORT AB.

Disclaimer

Bonesupport Holding AB published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 08:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (PUBL)
04:13aBONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ) – Interim Report Q3 2021 Invitation to conference c..
PU
04:01aBONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ) - Interim Report Q3 2021 Invitation to conference call an..
AQ
10/11BONESUPPORT : appoints Michael Wrang Mortensen to EVP R&D and Operations
AQ
10/11BONESUPPORT Announces Management Changes
CI
09/30BONESUPPORT : Change in number of shares and votes in BONESUPPORT Holding AB (publ)
AQ
09/28BONESUPPORT : Supplementary us denovo application submitted
PU
09/28BONESUPPORT : Supplementary us denovo application submitted
AQ
09/28Bonesupport Announces Supplementary US Denovo Application Submitted
CI
09/09BONESUPPORT : Study results on FORTIFY are inconclusive
AQ
09/09Bonesupport Announces Study Results for its Investigational Device Exemption(IDE) Study..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 218 M 25,4 M 25,4 M
Net income 2021 -90,3 M -10,5 M -10,5 M
Net cash 2021 252 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -27,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 281 M 265 M 266 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,31x
EV / Sales 2022 6,54x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Bonesupport Holding AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 35,55 SEK
Average target price 65,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 82,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emil Billbäck Chief Executive Officer
Hakan Johansson Chief Financial Officer
Erling Lennart Johansson Chairman
Michael Diefenbeck Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Research & Development
Lars Åke Alvar Lidgren Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (PUBL)-54.19%265
CSL LIMITED5.58%102 349
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.14.30%64 102
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.8.72%50 698
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
BIOGEN INC.10.72%38 185