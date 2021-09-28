Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Bonesupport Holding AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BONEX   SE0009858152

BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(BONEX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 09/27 11:29:44 am
41.05 SEK   -4.53%
02:12aBONESUPPORT : Supplementary us denovo application submitted
PU
02:01aBONESUPPORT : Supplementary us denovo application submitted
AQ
09/09BONESUPPORT : Study results on FORTIFY are inconclusive
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BONESUPPORT : SUPPLEMENTARY US DENOVO APPLICATION SUBMITTED

09/28/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lund, Sweden, 08:00 CET, 28-09-21 - BONESUPPORT™, an emerging leader in orthobiologics for the management of bone injuries, today announced that the company has submitted a supplementary De Novo application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to obtain a market approval for the company's antibiotic-releasing product CERAMENT® G. The application is specified for the indication osteomyelitis (bone infection) and can potentially result in an approval in Q1 of 2022.

In February of this year, the FDA requested further data and clarifications on BONESUPPORT's DeNovo application. The above submission is in response to this request.

For more information contact:

BONESUPPORTHOLDING AB
Emil Billbäck, CEO
+46 (0) 46 286 53 70

Håkan Johansson, CFO
+46 (0) 46 286 53 70
ir@bonesupport.com

Cord Communications
Charlotte Stjerngren
+46 (0) 708 76 87 87
charlotte.stjerngren@cordcom.se
www.cordcom.se

About BONESUPPORT™

BONESUPPORT (Nasdaq Stockholm: BONEX) develops and commercializes innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes that remodel to the patient's own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. BONESUPPORT's bone graft substitutes are based on the patented technology platform CERAMENT. The company is conducting several clinical studies to further demonstrate the clinical and health economic benefits its products deliver. The company is based in Lund, Sweden, and the net sales amounted to SEK 181 million in 2020. Please visitwww.bonesupport.comfor more information.

BONESUPPORT and CERAMENT are registered trademarksof BONESUPPORT AB.

Disclaimer

Bonesupport Holding AB published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 06:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (PUBL)
02:12aBONESUPPORT : Supplementary us denovo application submitted
PU
02:01aBONESUPPORT : Supplementary us denovo application submitted
AQ
09/09BONESUPPORT : Study results on FORTIFY are inconclusive
AQ
09/09Bonesupport Announces Study Results for its Investigational Device Exemption(IDE) Study..
CI
08/31BONESUPPORT : Change in number of shares and votes in BONESUPPORT Holding AB (publ)
AQ
07/15BONESUPPORT : Financials
PU
07/15BONESUPPORT () : Publishes Q2 2021 Interim report
PU
07/15BONESUPPORT : Interim Report, Q2, January – June 2021
PU
07/15BONESUPPORT () : Publishes Q2 2021 Interim report
AQ
07/15Bonesupport Holding AB Publ Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 218 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
Net income 2021 -90,3 M -10,4 M -10,4 M
Net cash 2021 252 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -31,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 633 M 303 M 303 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales 2022 7,66x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Bonesupport Holding AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 41,05 SEK
Average target price 65,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 58,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emil Billbäck Chief Executive Officer
Hakan Johansson Chief Financial Officer
Erling Lennart Johansson Chairman
Michael Diefenbeck Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Research & Development
Lars Åke Alvar Lidgren Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (PUBL)-47.10%303
CSL LIMITED8.15%103 032
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.18.58%64 160
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.11.38%51 643
BIOGEN INC.19.13%43 475
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336