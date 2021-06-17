Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Bonesupport Holding AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BONEX   SE0009858152

BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(BONEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BONESUPPORT : receives “breakthrough device designation” for CERAMENT G for the indication trauma

06/17/2021 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lund, Sweden, 10:00 CET, 17 06 21 BONESUPPORT™, an emerging leader in orthobiologics for the management of bone injuries, today announced that the company's antibiotic eluting product CERAMENT G has been categorized as a breakthrough device for the indication trauma by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The categorization 'breakthrough device' can be assigned to products that are considered to provide a more effective treatment of severe disease states, where there is no comparable equivalent on the market. The categorization is intended to expedite the regulatory review of medical devices so that patients receive faster access to new treatment options.

'We will submit a regulatory application including trauma by the end of 2021. The decision from the FDA is of course important regarding the upcoming reimbursement process and with which priority our application will be processed,' said Emil Billbäck, CEO of BONESUPPORT.

CERAMENT G has been classified as a breakthrough device for the indication osteomyelitis (bone infection) since March 2020 and BONESUPPORT is currently working to supplement previously submitted application, with the aim of reaching a potential approval for bone infection during the first quarter of 2022. A potential approval for the indication trauma may become effective at the end of 2022.

For more information contact:

BONESUPPORTHOLDING AB
Emil Billbäck, CEO
+46 (0) 46 286 53 70

Håkan Johansson, CFO
+46 (0) 46 286 53 70
ir@bonesupport.com

Cord Communications
Charlotte Stjerngren
+46 (0) 708 76 87 87
charlotte.stjerngren@cordcom.se
www.cordcom.se

About BONESUPPORT™

BONESUPPORT (Nasdaq Stockholm: BONEX) develops and commercializes innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes that remodel to the patient's own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. BONESUPPORT's bone graft substitutes are based on the patented technology platform CERAMENT. The company is conducting several clinical studies to further demonstrate the clinical and health economic benefits its products deliver. The company is based in Lund, Sweden, and the net sales amounted to SEK 181 million in 2020. Please visit www.bonesupport.com for more information.

BONESUPPORT and CERAMENT areregistered trademarksof BONESUPPORT AB.

Disclaimer

Bonesupport Holding AB published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 08:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (PUBL)
04:04aBONESUPPORT  : receives “breakthrough device designation” for CERAME..
PU
04:01aBONESUPPORT  : receives "breakthrough device designation" for CERAMENT G for the..
AQ
05/20BONESUPPORT  : Bulletin from the annual shareholders' meeting in bonesupport hol..
PU
05/20BONESUPPORT  : Bulletin from the annual shareholders' meeting in bonesupport hol..
AQ
05/06BONESUPPORT  : Interim Report, Q1, January – March 2021
PU
05/06BONESUPPORT ()  : Publishes Q1 2021 Interim report
PU
05/06BONESUPPORT  : Financials
PU
05/06BONESUPPORT ()  : Publishes Q1 2021 Interim report
AQ
04/30BONESUPPORT  : Change in number of shares and votes in BONESUPPORT Holding AB (p..
AQ
04/29BONESUPPORT ()  : Interim Report Q1 2021 Invitation to conference call and webca..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 233 M 27,5 M 27,5 M
Net income 2021 -72,2 M -8,52 M -8,52 M
Net cash 2021 280 M 33,1 M 33,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -67,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 630 M 554 M 547 M
EV / Sales 2021 18,7x
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Bonesupport Holding AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 70,00 SEK
Last Close Price 72,60 SEK
Spread / Highest target -3,58%
Spread / Average Target -3,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Emil Billbäck Chief Executive Officer
Hakan Johansson Chief Financial Officer
Erling Lennart Johansson Chairman
Michael Diefenbeck Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Research & Development
Lars Åke Alvar Lidgren Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (PUBL)-6.44%554
CSL LIMITED6.96%106 239
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.13.72%63 571
BIOGEN INC.59.81%58 914
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.0.85%49 265
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.21.70%45 015