Bonesupport : Notice Annual General Meeting 2023 04/12/2023 | 09:00am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Notice of annual general meeting in BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB The shareholders in BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ), Reg. No. 556802-2171, are hereby invited to attend the annual general meeting to be held at Elite Hotel Ideon, Scheelevägen 27, in Lund, Sweden, on 17 May, 2023 at 10.00 a.m. Right to participate and notice of participation A person who wishes to attend the annual general meeting must: be listed as a shareholder in the presentation of the share register prepared by Euroclear Sweden AB, concerning the circumstances on 9 May, 2023; and

notify the company of their intention to participate in the annual general meeting no later than 11 May, 2023 by post to BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB, "Annual General Meeting", Scheelevägen 19, SE-223 70 Lund, Sweden by e-mail to legal@bonesupport.com or by phone to +46 (0)46 286 53 70. When registering to attend, the shareholder must provide name, personal identity number or registration number, address, telephone number and the number of any representative (no more than two). If shareholders are represented by a proxy, a written and dated power of attorney signed by the shareholder must be issued to the proxy. Proxy forms are available on the company website www.bonesupport.com. The power of attorney must not be older than one year, unless a longer validity term (maximum five years) has been stipulated. Anyone representing a legal entity must present a copy of the registration certificate, or other document demonstrating the signatory's authority to sign for the legal entity. In order to facilitate registration at the annual general meeting, the power of attorney as well as the registration certificate and other authorization documents should be received by the company at the above address well in advance of the annual general meeting. Nominee registered shares Shareholders whose shares are nominee registered through a bank or other nominee must, in addition to giving notice of participation at the annual general meeting, request that their shares be temporarily registered in their own name in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB (so called voting right registration) in order to be entitled to participate at the annual general meeting. The shareholders' register for the annual general meeting, as of the record date 9 May, 2023, will take into account voting right registrations completed no later than 11 May, 2023. Shareholders concerned must, in accordance with each nominee's routines, request that the nominee makes such voting right registration well in advance of that date. Proposed agenda Opening of the meeting. Election of chairman of the meeting. Preparation and approval of voting list. Approval of the agenda. 5. Election of one or two persons to approve the minutes. Determination of whether the meeting has been duly convened. Address by the CEO. Presentation of the annual report and the auditor's report and the annual report for the group and the auditor's report for the group, as well as the auditor's statement regarding the application of applicable guidelines for remuneration to senior executives. Resolutions on adoption of the profit and loss statement and balance sheet and the group profit and loss statement and the group balance sheet; allocation of the company's result in accordance with the adopted balance sheet; and discharge from liability of the members of the board of directors and the CEO. Determination of the number of members of the board and the number of auditors. Determination of fees to the board of directors and the auditors. Election of members of the board, chairman of the board as well as election of auditors and deputy auditors. Resolution on instruction and charter for the Nomination Committee. Resolution on approval of the remuneration report. Resolution on guidelines for remuneration to senior executives. Resolution on authorization for the board of directors to resolve on new issues. Resolution on implementation of a long-term incentive program for senior executives and other key employees by way of (A) implementation of a performance-based share saving program; (B) authorization on directed issues of series C shares; (C) authorization on repurchase of series C shares; and (D) resolution on transfer of own ordinary shares; alternatively (E) authorization to enter a share swap agreement with third party. Resolution on authorization for the board of directors to transfer own shares. Closing of the meeting. Resolution proposals Item 2: Election of chairperson of the meeting The Nomination Committee, consisting of Jan Särlvik, appointed by Fjärde AP-fonden (AP4), Staffan Lindstrand (chairman), appointed by HealthCap V L.P., Caroline Sjösten, appointed by Swedbank Robur Fonder AB, and the chairman of the board, Lennart Johansson, proposes that attorney Madeleine Rydberger is elected as chairperson of the annual general meeting. Item 9 b: Resolution in respect of allocation of the company's result in accordance with the adopted balance sheet The board of directors proposes that no dividends are paid and that available total funds of SEK 1,205,708,721 are carried forward. Item 10: Determination of the number of members of the board and the number of auditors The Nomination Committee proposes to the annual general meeting that the number of the members of the board shall be five. Furthermore, it is proposed that one registered accounting firm is appointed as auditor until the end of the next annual general meeting. Item 11: Determination of fees to the board of directors and the auditors The Nomination Committee proposes to the annual general meeting that board remuneration shall be paid with SEK 450,000 to the chairman of the board (SEK 400,000 previous year) and with SEK 225,000 to each of the other board members who are not employed by the company (SEK 200,000 previous year). It is further proposed that remuneration for committee work shall be paid with SEK 150,000 to the chairman of the audit committee (SEK 150,000 previous year), with SEK 75,000 to each of the other members of the audit committee (SEK 75,000 previous year), with SEK 60,000 to the chairman of the remuneration committee (SEK 60,000 previous year) and with SEK 30,000 to each of the other members of the remuneration committee (SEK 30,000 previous year). The Nomination Committee also proposes that additional remuneration of SEK 100,000 (corresponding to approximately USD 10,000) shall be paid to the board member Mary I O'Connor as compensation for lost time due to travel to and from the company. The Nomination Committee further proposes that the board members Lennart Johansson, Mary I O'Connor and Christine Rankin together shall receive an extended board remuneration of a total of SEK 900,000, subject to (i) the board member acquiring shares in BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB for the entire extended board remuneration (after tax) as soon as possible after the annual general meeting's resolution and the payment of the extended board remuneration, and (ii) the board member undertakes not to sell the shares during the board member's entire term of office at BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB. The extended board remuneration shall be distributed as follows: SEK 450,000 to the chairman of the board, corresponding to 100 percent of the ordinary board remuneration to the chairman of the board, and SEK 225,000 to each of Mary I O'Connor and Christine Rankin, corresponding to 100 percent of the ordinary board remuneration to each of the other board members who are not employed by the company. In the event that the board member before the next annual general meeting is dismissed as a result of breach of his or hers obligations as a board member or leaves the board at his or hers own request, the board member is obliged to repay the entire extended board remuneration (after tax). Remuneration to the auditor is proposed to be paid in accordance with invoiced amounts in accordance with customary charging standards. Item 12: Election of members of the board, chairman of the board as well as election of auditors and deputy auditors The Nomination Committee proposes to the annual general meeting that Håkan Björklund, Lennart Johansson, Mary I O'Connor, Björn Odlander and Christine Rankin are re-elected as ordinary board members. The Nomination Committee further proposes to the annual general meeting that Lennart Johansson is re-elected as chairman of the board. Lars Lidgren has declined re-election. Information on the board members proposed for re-election can be found at the company's website www.bonesupport.comand in the annual report. Furthermore, the Nomination Committee proposes to the annual general meeting, in accordance with the recommendation from the audit committee, that Ernst & Young AB is re-elected as accounting firm for the period until the end of the 2024 annual general meeting. Ernst & Young AB has announced that, provided that the Nomination Committee's proposal is approved by the annual general meeting, the authorized public accountant Henrik Rosengren will continue to be the auditor in charge. Item 13: Resolution on instruction and charter for the Nomination Committee The Nomination Committee proposes that an instruction and charter for the Nomination Committee, which shall apply until further notice, is adopted in accordance with the following. The Nomination Committee shall consist of three members, appointed by the three largest shareholders as per the end of September. The "three largest shareholders" refer to the ownership grouped registered or in any other way known shareholders as per the end of September. The chairman of the board is responsible to convene the Nomination Committee to its first meeting, and shall also be co-opted to the Nomination Committee, except when the Nomination Committee shall address to the matter of chairman of the board and remuneration to the chairman of the board. The chairman of the board of directors shall as soon as possible when the information regarding the three largest shareholders as per the end of September is known, contact the three largest shareholders to find out whether they wish to appoint a representative to the Nomination Committee. In case one of the three largest shareholders refrains from appointing a representative, or such representative resigns prior to completion of the assignment and without the shareholder who has appointed the representative appointing a new member, the chairman of the board of directors shall encourage the next owner in size (i.e. in the first place the fourth largest shareholder) to appoint a representative. The procedure shall go on until the Nomination Committee is composed of three members. The Nomination Committee shall appoint the chairman of the Nomination Committee among its members. The chairman of the board of directors or another member of the board of directors should not be appointed as chairman of the Nomination Committee. The members of the Nomination Committee shall be announced no later than six months before the annual general meeting. When significant changes in the ownership occur after the date the Nomination Committee was appointed, the Nomination Committee may, if it considers it necessary, decide to offer a new owner a position in the Nomination Committee in accordance with the principles above. Changes in the Nomination Committee shall be made public immediately. The Nomination Committee's term shall run until such time as a new Nomination Committee has been elected. No fees shall be paid to the members of the Nomination Committee. The Nomination Committee shall prepare and propose the following to the coming annual general meeting: election of chairman at the annual general meeting; election of chairman of the board of directors and other members of the board of directors; fees to the board of directors, divided between the chairman and other members, and any fees for committee work; election of auditor and fees to the auditor; and if necessary, any changes to the principles for appointment of the Nomination Committee. Item 15: Resolution on guidelines for remuneration to senior executives The board of directors proposes that the annual general meeting resolves on amended guidelines for remuneration to senior executives. In relation to the current guidelines, the proposal entails that the company's CFO shall be able to receive a variable cash remuneration amounting to a maximum of 52.5 percent of the fixed annual salary, compared to previously 40 percent of the fixed annual salary. The board of directors' complete proposal of the amended guidelines for remuneration to senior executives will be available on the company's website, www.bonesupport.com. Item 16: Resolution on authorization for the board of directors to resolve on new issues The board of directors proposes that the annual general meeting resolves to authorize the board of directors, at one or several occasions, during the time up until the next annual general meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, and with or without provisions regarding payment in kind or through set-off or other provisions, to resolve to issue new shares, convertibles and/or warrants. The total number of shares that that may be issued (alternatively be issued through conversion of convertibles and/or exercise of warrants) shall not exceed 13,011,115 shares, which corresponds to a dilution of approximately 20 percent calculated on the current number of ordinary shares in the company. The purpose of the authorization and reason for any deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to enable the company to raise working capital, to execute acquisitions of companies or operating assets as well as to enable issues to industrial partners within the framework of partnerships and alliances. To the extent an issue is made with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the issue should be made on market terms. For a valid resolution, the proposal has to be supported by shareholders representing at least two- thirds of the votes cast as well as the shares represented at the annual general meeting. Item 17: Resolution on implementation of a long-term incentive program for senior executives and other key employees by way of (A) implementation of a performance-based share saving program; authorization on directed issues of series C shares; (C) authorization on repurchase of series C shares; and (D) resolution on transfer of own ordinary shares; alternatively (E) authorization to enter into a share swap agreement with a third party The board of directors proposes that the annual general meeting ("AGM") 2023 resolves to implement a long-term incentive program in the form of a performance-based share saving program for senior executives and other key employees (the "LTI 2023") in accordance with A below. The resolution, pursuant to section A, shall be conditioned upon that the AGM also resolves on hedging measures in accordance with either sections B - D, or, if the majority requirement for sections B - D is not achieved, according to section E. If sections B - D are adopted section E will lapse. In the event that section A is not adopted, sections B - E will lapse. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Bonesupport Holding AB published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 12:59:10 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (PUBL) 09:00a Bonesupport : Notice Annual General Meeting 2023 PU 09:00a Bonesupport : Power of Attorney Annual General Meeting 2023 PU 09:00a Bonesupport : The Nomination Committees proposals and reasoned statement 2023 PU 08:46a Notice of annual general meeting in BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB AQ 03/31 Change in number of shares and votes in BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ) AQ 02/28 Change in number of shares and votes in BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ) AQ 02/16 Transcript : Bonesupport Holding AB, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2023 CI 02/16 Bonesupport : Financials PU 02/16 BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ) – Publishes Year end report 2022 AQ 02/16 Bonesupport Holding AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20.. CI