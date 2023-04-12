Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Bonesupport Holding AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BONEX   SE0009858152

BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(BONEX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:05:41 2023-04-12 am EDT
89.30 SEK   -1.65%
09:00aBonesupport : Notice Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
09:00aBonesupport : Power of Attorney Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
09:00aBonesupport : The Nomination Committees proposals and reasoned statement 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bonesupport : Power of Attorney Annual General Meeting 2023

04/12/2023 | 09:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Power of Attorney

The undersigned shareholder hereby authorizes the below proxy to exercise all my/our rights at the annual shareholders' meeting in BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB, Reg. No. 556802-2171, on 17 May 2023.

Name of proxy:

Personal identity number:

Address:

Phone No. (daytime)

Please note that the Power of Attorney has to be dated and signed.

Name of the individual/entity granting the Power of Attorney:

Personal identity number/Reg. No. of the individual/entity granting the Power of Attorney:

Phone No. (daytime)

Place and date:

Signature of the person granting the Power of Attorney:

Clarification of signature:

1

Disclaimer

Bonesupport Holding AB published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 12:59:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 322 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
Net income 2022 -59,4 M -5,69 M -5,69 M
Net cash 2022 170 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -101x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 907 M 565 M 565 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,8x
EV / Sales 2023 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 92
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Bonesupport Holding AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 90,80 SEK
Average target price 141,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target 55,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emil Billbäck Chief Executive Officer
Hakan Johansson Chief Financial Officer
Erling Lennart Johansson Chairman
Michael Diefenbeck Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Michael Wrang Mortensen EVP-Research, Development & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (PUBL)12.87%565
CSL LIMITED4.86%96 831
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-1.10%43 745
BIOGEN INC.2.44%40 989
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-16.46%26 937
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-5.72%19 236
