Bonesupport : Power of Attorney Annual General Meeting 2023

Power of Attorney

The undersigned shareholder hereby authorizes the below proxy to exercise all my/our rights at the annual shareholders' meeting in BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB, Reg. No. 556802-2171, on 17 May 2023.

Name of proxy:

Personal identity number:

Address:

Phone No. (daytime)

Please note that the Power of Attorney has to be dated and signed.

Name of the individual/entity granting the Power of Attorney:

Personal identity number/Reg. No. of the individual/entity granting the Power of Attorney:

Phone No. (daytime)

Place and date:

Signature of the person granting the Power of Attorney:

Clarification of signature: