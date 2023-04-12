Bonesupport : The Nomination Committees proposals and reasoned statement 2023

The English text is an unofficial translation. In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.

The Nomination Committee further proposes that the board members Lennart Jo- hansson, Mary I O'Connor and Christine Rankin together shall receive an extended board remuneration of a total of SEK 900,000, subject to (i) the board member acquiring shares in BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB for the entire extended board remuneration (after tax) as soon as possible after the annual general meeting's resolution and the payment of the extended board remuneration, and (ii) the board member undertakes not to sell the shares during the board member's entire term of office at BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB. The extended board remuneration shall be distributed as follows: SEK 450,000 to the chairman of the board, corresponding to 100 percent of the ordinary board remuneration to the chairman of the board, and SEK 225,000 to each of Mary I O'Connor and Christine Rankin, corresponding to 100 percent of the ordinary board remuneration to each of the other board members who are not employed by the Company. In the event that the board member before the next annual general meeting is dismissed as a result of breach of his or hers obligations as a board member or leaves the board at his or hers own request, the board member is obliged to repay the entire extended board remuneration (after tax). Prior to the proposal for increased board fees for acquiring shares, the Nomination Committee has had discussions with all current board members, whereby Håkan Björklund and Björn Odlander have informed that they choose not to receive the extended board re- muneration.

Lennart Johansson has not participated in the Nomination Committee's consideration of the proposal in the part it refers to himself.

Remuneration to the auditor is proposed to be paid in accordance with invoiced amounts in accordance with customary charging standards.

Item 12: Election of members of the board, chairman of the board as well as election of auditors and deputy auditors

The Nomination Committee proposes to the annual general meeting that Håkan Björ- klund, Lennart Johansson, Mary I O'Connor, Björn Odlander and Christine Rankin are re-elected as ordinary board members. The Nomination Committee further proposes to the annual general meeting that Lennart Johansson is re-elected as chairman of the board. Lars Lidgren has declined re-election.

Information on the board members proposed for re-election can be found at the Company's website www.bonesupport.com, and in the annual report.

Furthermore, the Nomination Committee proposes to the annual general meeting, in accordance with the recommendation from the audit committee, that Ernst & Young AB is re-elected as accounting firm for the period until the end of the 2024 annual general meeting. Ernst & Young AB has announced that, provided that the Nomination Committee's proposal is approved by the annual general meeting, the authorized public accountant Henrik Rosengren will continue to be the auditor in charge.