BONG AB (PUBL)

BONG AB (PUBL)

(BONG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 09/16 06:17:21 am
0.497 SEK   +0.61%
BONG : makes bond repurchase
PU
05:50aBONG : makes bond repurchase
AQ
08/20BONG : makes bond repurchase
AQ
Bong : makes bond repurchase

09/16/2020 | 06:30am EDT

Bong AB (publ) has made a repurchase of its own senior secured notes on the market. The repurchase was made to the nominal amount of SEK 2.0 million.

The repurchase is related to the company's own bond loan with an outstanding nominal amount before the repurchase of 210 MSEK which Bong issued in October 2018 with a 3 year tenure at the interest rate of Stibor (3m) +10 %. The senior secured notes are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Corporate Bonds List with ISIN: SE0011281419.

Bong is one of the leading providers of envelope products in Europe that also offers solutions for distribution and packaging of information, advertising materials and lightweight goods. Important growth areas in the Group are packaging within retail and e-commerce and the envelope market within Eastern Europe. The Group has annual sales of approximately SEK 2 billion and about 1,200 employees in 14 countries.

Bong has strong market positions in most of the important markets in Europe and the Group sees interesting possibilities for continued development. Bong is a public limited company and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (Small Cap).

For further information, please contact Kai Steigleder, CEO for Bong AB. Tel (switchboard) 46 44-20 70 00

Disclaimer

Bong AB published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 10:29:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 079 M 237 M 237 M
Net income 2020 5,00 M 0,57 M 0,57 M
Net Debt 2020 478 M 54,5 M 54,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 104 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 187
Free-Float 31,5%
Chart BONG AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Bong AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BONG AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,30 SEK
Last Close Price 0,49 SEK
Spread / Highest target 163%
Spread / Average Target 163%
Spread / Lowest Target 163%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kai Steigleder Chief Executive Officer
Jan Christian Paulsson Chairman
Carsten Grimmer Chief Financial Officer
Jon Eknes Group Manager-Information Technology
Lennart Mikael Ekdahl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BONG AB (PUBL)-32.51%12
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.43.09%5 380
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD69.43%4 140
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-16.71%2 056
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-27.44%1 468
NEENAH, INC.-41.79%689
