Bong : makes bond repurchase

Bong AB (publ) has made a repurchase of its own senior secured notes on the market. The repurchase was made to the nominal amount of SEK 2.0 million.

The repurchase is related to the company's own bond loan with an outstanding nominal amount before the repurchase of 210 MSEK which Bong issued in October 2018 with a 3 year tenure at the interest rate of Stibor (3m) +10 %. The senior secured notes are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Corporate Bonds List with ISIN: SE0011281419.

Bong is one of the leading providers of envelope products in Europe that also offers solutions for distribution and packaging of information, advertising materials and lightweight goods. Important growth areas in the Group are packaging within retail and e-commerce and the envelope market within Eastern Europe. The Group has annual sales of approximately SEK 2 billion and about 1,200 employees in 14 countries.

Bong has strong market positions in most of the important markets in Europe and the Group sees interesting possibilities for continued development. Bong is a public limited company and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (Small Cap).

