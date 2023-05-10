Advanced search
    BONG   SE0000396061

BONG AB (PUBL)

(BONG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  10:04:59 2023-05-10 am EDT
1.000 SEK   -7.41%
10:37aLondon's Big Ben fails to bong as clock briefly stops
RE
04:30aInterim Report Q1, January-March 2023
AQ
04/19Bong : Annual Report 2022 -
PU
London's Big Ben fails to bong as clock briefly stops

05/10/2023 | 10:37am EDT
Coronation of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla

LONDON (Reuters) - London's famous Big Ben bell failed to chime on Wednesday when the dials of the Great Clock at Britain's Houses of Parliament briefly stopped working.

The four clock dials, one on each side of the 96-metre-tall Elizabeth Tower which houses Big Ben and four other bells, stopped at 12:55 p.m. (1155 GMT), leaving the bells silent at 1 p.m.

Half an hour later, the clock hands were moved forward but the clock was still running about five minutes late, according to Reuters witnesses. By 1:47 p.m., the hands were moved forward again to show the right time.

"We are aware that the clock dials on the Elizabeth Tower were temporarily displaying the incorrect time on Wednesday afternoon," a spokesperson for parliament's lower house, the House of Commons, said.

"Clock mechanics worked quickly to rectify the issue and the clock is now functioning as normal."

The 13-tonne Big Ben bell was largely silenced for five years while a major restoration of the Elizabeth Tower took place, with the so-called 'bongs' finally resuming regular service in November 2022.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 259 M 222 M 222 M
Net income 2023 52,0 M 5,10 M 5,10 M
Net Debt 2023 214 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,40x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 228 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
EV / Sales 2024 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 148
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart BONG AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Bong AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BONG AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,08 SEK
Average target price 1,60 SEK
Spread / Average Target 48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kai Steigleder Chief Executive Officer
Carsten Grimmer Chief Financial Officer
Jan Christian Paulsson Chairman
Jon Eknes Group Manager-Information Technology
Eric Joan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BONG AB (PUBL)-3.57%22
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.-2.95%4 515
SYLVAMO CORPORATION-11.30%1 834
YUEYANG FOREST & PAPER CO., LTD.22.94%1 708
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-2.82%1 504
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-28.57%1 135
