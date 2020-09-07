Log in
BONHEUR : GLOBAL INVESTOR CALL

09/07/2020 | 06:25am EDT
09/07/2020

Bonheur ASA (the 'Company') is pleased to invite to a fixed income investor call to be held on Tuesday 8 September at 10.00. DNB Markets and SpareBank1 Markets have been mandated to arrange the call. Subject to inter alia market conditions, a NOK denominated senior unsecured green bond issue with 5 year tenor may follow. The Company's newly established green framework, corresponding eligibility assessment from DNV GL and an updated company presentation is attached

For further information,

please contact:

Øyvind B. Kristiansen, Fred. Olsen & Co., +47 90 01 05 29 or oyvindk@fredolsen.no

Haakon Magne Ore, Fred. Olsen & Co., +47 92 02 75 10 or hmore@fredolsen.com


Disclaimer

Bonheur ASA published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 10:24:02 UTC
