BONHEUR : GLOBAL INVESTOR CALL

09/07/2020

Bonheur ASA (the 'Company') is pleased to invite to a fixed income investor call to be held on Tuesday 8 September at 10.00. DNB Markets and SpareBank1 Markets have been mandated to arrange the call. Subject to inter alia market conditions, a NOK denominated senior unsecured green bond issue with 5 year tenor may follow. The Company's newly established green framework, corresponding eligibility assessment from DNV GL and an updated company presentation is attached

For further information,

please contact:

Øyvind B. Kristiansen, Fred. Olsen & Co., +47 90 01 05 29 or oyvindk@fredolsen.no

Haakon Magne Ore, Fred. Olsen & Co., +47 92 02 75 10 or hmore@fredolsen.com