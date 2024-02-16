Bonheur ASA at its board meeting 15 February 2024 addressing preliminary 2023 year-end and 4th quarter results, the Bonheur Board of Directors correspondingly resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting an ordinary dividend for 2023 of NOK 6.00 per share, i.e.: Dividend amount: 6.00 per share, Ex-date: 24 May 2024, Record date: 27 May 2024 Payment date: 4 June 2024, Date of approval: 23 May 2024.