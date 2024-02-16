Bonheur ASA is a Norway-based investment company. The Company's investments are related to the four main segments: Renewable Energy, Wind Service and Cruise and Other Investments. The Renewable Energy segment consists of Fred. Olsen Renewables AS and is engaged in development, construction and operation of wind farms. The Wind Service segment consist of Fred. Olsen Ocean Ltd. And its subsidiaries: Fred. Olsen Windcarrier AS, Global Wind Service A/S and United Wind Logistic GmbH., which own and operate three modern self-propelled jack-up vessels specially designed for transportation, installation and service of offshore wind turbines. The Cruise segment is typical ocean cruise holidays in Europe and world cruise. The Other investments segment include the ownership in NHST Media Group AS, which include publications and PR software services. The publications are Dagens Næringsliv, Tradewinds, Recharge Intrafish and Upstream. The PR software services are MyNewsDesk and Mention Solutions.