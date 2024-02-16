Bonheur ASA at its board meeting 15 February 2024 addressing preliminary 2023 year-end and 4th quarter results, the Bonheur Board of Directors correspondingly resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting an ordinary dividend for 2023 of NOK 6.00 per share, i.e.: Dividend amount: 6.00 per share, Ex-date: 24 May 2024, Record date: 27 May 2024 Payment date: 4 June 2024, Date of approval: 23 May 2024.
Bonheur ASA
Equities
BONH
NO0003110603
Renewable Energy Equipment & Services
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|209 NOK
|0.00%
|+1.46%
|-13.64%
|07:09pm
|Bonheur ASA Proposes Ordinary Cash Dividend for 2024, Payable on June 4, 2024
|CI
|09:00am
|Transcript : Bonheur ASA, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2024
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-13.64%
|842 M $
|-26.49%
|1 253 M $
|-15.22%
|1 203 M $
|-17.64%
|942 M $
|+7.05%
|775 M $
|+41.35%
|513 M $
|+24.14%
|494 M $
|-8.75%
|387 M $
|-1.92%
|387 M $
|+22.68%
|172 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Bonheur ASA - Oslo Bors
- News Bonheur ASA
- Bonheur ASA Proposes Ordinary Cash Dividend for 2024, Payable on June 4, 2024