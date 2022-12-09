AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Bonhill jumps on offer for UK, Asia businesses

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Friday.

AIM - WINNERS

Bonhill Group PLC, up 22% at 7 pence, 12-month range 3p-18.5p. Updating on its strategic review and formal sale process, the business-to-business media company says it has received a conditional offer of GBP6.6 million cash for the assets and trade of its Asia and UK businesses. The offer comes from a privately owned UK media company, which Bonhill didn't name. It also notes offers for its US business, InvestmentNews LLC, and says it provide a further update further once a buyer has been selected. Bonhill now expects annual revenue of GBP13.8 million, compared to a previous estimate of GBP14.5 million, as some final quarter projects slip into the first quarter.

SIMEC AtlantisEnergy Ltd, up 28% at 2.11p, 12-month range 0.97p-3.7p. The tidal energy-focused energy firm receives planning consent from Newport City Council for its 230 megawatt/460 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system planned at Uskmouth. "Following this decision we expect the remaining contractual milestones along with financial close to be achieved in [the first quarter of 2023]," it says.

AIM - LOSERS

GreenRoc Mining PLC, down 8.7% at 4.75p, 12-month range 3.6p-7.75p. The Greenland-focused critical minerals miner shares fall as it raises GBP315,000 via a placing of 7.0 million shares at 4.5p. The issue price is a 14% discount to its closing price of 5.2p on Thursday. "The proceeds of the placing will be used to support an accelerated development programme at the company's flagship Amitsoq graphite project in South Greenland," it says.

