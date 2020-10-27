Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bonhill Group Plc    VIS   GB00BFWYSS80

BONHILL GROUP PLC

(VIS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/26 12:35:15 pm
6.25 GBX   --.--%
03:10aBONHILL : Cancellation and Grant of Options
PU
09/25BONHILL : Disposal of Growth Company Investor
PU
09/15BONHILL : Interim Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bonhill : Cancellation and Grant of Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 03:10am EDT

27 October 2020

Bonhill Group plc

('Bonhill', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Cancellation and Grant of Options

Bonhill Group plc (AIM: BONH), a leading B2B media business specialising in three key areas: Business Information, Events and Data & Analytics, announces that on 26 October 2020, it cancelled options over a total of 795,234 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') in respect of the below director, PDMR and certain members of its senior management team.

Name

Position Held

No. of options over Ordinary Shares cancelled

Total options held post-cancellation

Simon Stilwell

Chief Executive Officer

297,617

766,881

Lawrence Gosling

Editorial Director (PDMR)

297,617

164,881

Senior management

200,000

-

795,234

931,762

Following the cancellation of options over Ordinary Shares referred to above, on 26 October 2020 (the 'Grant Date'), the Company also granted options ('New Options') over a total of 13,520,000 new Ordinary Shares to the following directors, PDMRs and its senior management team:

Name

Position Held

No. of options over Ordinary Shares granted

Total options held post-grant

Simon Stilwell

Chief Executive Officer

3,604,000

4,370,881

Sarah Thompson

Chief Financial Officer

2,000,000

2,000,000

Lawrence Gosling

Editorial Director (PDMR)

1,500,000

1,664,881

Senior management

6,416,000

6,416,000

13,520,000

14,451,762

The New Options are being granted pursuant to the Company's Enterprise Management Incentive Share Option Scheme (EMI Scheme) and have an option price of 1p per Ordinary Share. The market value per Share on the Grant Date is 6.25p, being the closing mid-price per Ordinary Share on the last dealing day prior to the Grant Date ('Closing Price'). 50 per cent. of the New Options vest after year three and the remaining 50 per cent. vest after year four, in each case if certain performance conditions have been met.

The performance targets are expressed as a share price range in each year, with share prices adjusted in line with the Return Index for any dividend payments or capital adjustments which may occur over the period. A three-month averaging period will be used to each measurement date to ensure that performance will not be unduly impacted by very short-term volatility.

Third anniversary (applying to 50% of options under award)

Threshold

Maximum

Share price

15p

27p

Vesting

0%

100%

Fourth anniversary (applying to 50% of options under award)

Threshold

Maximum

Share price

20p

35p

Vesting

0%

100%

No options will vest for performance below the threshold levels; vesting between threshold and maximum is on a straight-line basis. For the avoidance of doubt, the two portions of the awards (50% measured and vesting after three years, and 50% after four years) are measured independently: there is no retesting. Any shares which lapse due to performance after three years will not then be eligible to vest based on subsequent performance.

The Scheme target price thresholds require significant growth from the existing share price before the plan pays out:

· No value is delivered to participants for a share price below 15p after three years (140 per cent. growth from the Closing Price) or below 20p over four years (220 per cent. growth).

· In order for awards to vest in full, growth of 332 per cent. over three years (27p) and 460 per cent. over four years (35p) must be achieved.

In addition, new Ordinary Shares issued to the option holders pursuant to the exercise of New Options will have a minimum holding period of one year from their respective vesting date.

The award of the share options set out above to Simon Stilwell and Sarah Thompson (together the 'Executive Directors') is deemed to be a related party transaction pursuant to the AIM Rules for Companies. The independent Directors of the Company, being Neil Sachdev, Non-Executive Chairman, Anne Donoghue, Non-Executive Director, and Jon Kempster, Non-Executive Director, consider having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, Shore Capital and Corporate, that the award of the share options to the Executive Directors is fair and reasonable so far as the shareholders of the Company are concerned.

Following the above cancellation of options and subsequent and grant of New Options, the Company has a total of 14,451,762 options in issue over Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 14.7 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

For further enquiries please contact:

Bonhill Group plc

+44 (0)20 7250 7035

Simon Stilwell, Chief Executive

Sarah Thompson, Chief Financial Officer

Shore Capital (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7408 4080

Tom Griffiths

David Coaten

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)

Bobbie Hilliam

Adam James

Georgina McCooke

+44 (0)20 7523 8000

Houston (PR Adviser)

Alexander Clelland

+44 (0)20 3701 7660

About Bonhill Group plc

Bonhill Group plc is a leading, AIM-quoted, B2B media company providing Business Information, Events and Data & Insight propositions to Financial Services, Diversity and Technology business communities in 25 countries. Bonhill operates fifteen information websites, publishes three regular print titles, hosts 120 events per annum, offers a portfolio of data & analytics propositions and provides a range of content marketing solutions.

The business creates content, sales and marketing opportunities, networking events and transactional opportunities for its audiences of entrepreneurs, business owners and managers, CTOs & technology leaders, asset & wealth managers, and professional women, in addition to its sponsors, advertising clients and customers. Flagship brands include: InvestmentNews, Portfolio Adviser, Fund Selector Asia, What Investment, SmallBusiness.co.uk, GrowthBusiness.co.uk, Information Age, Women in… events series, and DiversityQ.

For more information visit www.bonhillplc.com

Disclaimer

Bonhill Group plc published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 07:09:08 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BONHILL GROUP PLC
03:10aBONHILL : Cancellation and Grant of Options
PU
09/25BONHILL : Disposal of Growth Company Investor
PU
09/15BONHILL : Interim Results
PU
09/15BONHILL : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
08/14BONHILL : Notice of Interim Results
PU
06/29BONHILL : AGM Statement and Directorate Changes
PU
05/29BONHILL : PPP Loan Received
PU
05/01BONHILL : COVID-19 Update and Publication of Audited Results
PU
04/30BONHILL : Result of GM, Update re Accounts and TVR
PU
04/09BONHILL : Placing to raise a minimum of £2.5m
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20,0 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
Net income 2020 -8,83 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2020 0,30 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,58x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6,16 M 8,02 M 8,03 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart BONHILL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Bonhill Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BONHILL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,06 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Leslie Stilwell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sachdev Non-Executive Chairman
Sarah Thompson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Anne Donoghue Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Kempster Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BONHILL GROUP PLC-83.55%8
SCHIBSTED ASA55.97%9 775
INFORMA PLC-47.61%8 795
PEARSON PLC-19.56%5 012
LAGARDÈRE SCA12.09%3 331
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-9.13%2 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group