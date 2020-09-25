Bonhill : Disposal of Growth Company Investor

RNS reach

Bonhill Group plc

('Bonhill', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Disposal of Growth Company Investor ('GCI')

Bonhill Group plc (AIM: BONH), a leading B2B media business specialising in three key areas: Business Information, Events and Data & Insight, announces that it has agreed the sale of the GCI brand, website and subscriber base to David Thornton, GCI's Editor, for an undisclosed sum.

GCI, which has published its monthly investment recommendation newsletter for private investors since 1996, was originally part of Vitesse Media, the predecessor company to Bonhill. GCI is also the publishing brand behind the Quoted Company Awards, which were founded in 2004.

Bonhill Group is focused on the global B2B arena within financial services while GCI, with its B2C focus, has been a strategic outlier. In light of the current climate, the Board believes that it makes strategic sense to dispose of GCI, which has led to the sale of the title. The Group will provide transitional support to David until the end of the year to ensure a smooth handover of the subscriber base, newsletter and website.

Simon Stilwell, CEO of Bonhill, commented:

'David is an experienced fund manager and excellent stock picker. I wish him and the brand well in this new chapter and I would like to thank the subscriber base for their support over the last few years.'

David Thornton, Editor of GCI, said: 'I would like to thank Simon and the team at Bonhill Group for their help and support over the five years of my Editorship and in facilitating the sale of GCI to me. I am very excited about taking GCI forward and continuing to provide our loyal subscribers with a top-quality service.'

For further enquiries please contact:

Bonhill Group plc +44 (0)20 7250 7035 Simon Stilwell, Chief Executive Sarah Thompson, Chief Financial Officer Shore Capital (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7408 4080 Tom Griffiths David Coaten Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker) Bobbie Hilliam Adam James Georgina McCooke +44 (0)20 7523 8000 Houston (PR Adviser) Alexander Clelland +44 (0)20 3701 7660

About Bonhill Group plc

Bonhill Group plc is a leading, AIM-quoted, B2B media company providing Business Information, Events and Data & Insight propositions to Financial Services, Diversity and Technology business communities in 25 countries. Bonhill operates fifteen information websites, publishes three regular print titles, hosts 100 events per annum, offers a portfolio of data & analytics propositions and provides a range of content marketing solutions.

The business creates content, sales and marketing opportunities, networking events and transactional opportunities for its audiences of entrepreneurs, business owners and managers, CTOs & technology leaders, asset & wealth managers, and professional women, in addition to its sponsors, advertising clients and customers. Flagship brands include: InvestmentNews, Portfolio Adviser, Fund Selector Asia, What Investment, SmallBusiness.co.uk, GrowthBusiness.co.uk, Information Age, Women in… events series, and DiversityQ.

For more information visit www.bonhillplc.com