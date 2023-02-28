Advanced search
    VIS   GB00BFWYSS80

BONHILL GROUP PLC

(VIS)
02-28-2023
6.650 GBX   -1.48%
11:24aBonhill completes disposal of businesses for GBP6.5 million
AN
02/24UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/23UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
Bonhill completes disposal of businesses for GBP6.5 million

02/28/2023
Bonhill Group PLC - Woking-based media company, specialising in business information, events and data analytics - Completes disposal of its UK and Asia Businesses to MA Financial Media.

On February 10, Bonhill agreed the disposal of its UK and Asia businesses for GBP6.5 million in cash.

Current stock price: 6.65 pence, down 1.5% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 28%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BONHILL GROUP PLC -1.48% 6.65 Delayed Quote.-12.90%
MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED -1.55% 4.44 Delayed Quote.2.42%
Financials
Sales 2022 13,6 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,14x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,05 M 9,68 M 9,68 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 78,4%
Managers and Directors
Patrick Francis Ponsford Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon Charles Bullock Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Rennie Glasspool Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Collin Chief Technology & Product Officer
Laurie Benson Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BONHILL GROUP PLC-12.90%10
PEARSON PLC-1.47%7 947
SCHIBSTED ASA11.27%4 444
LAGARDÈRE S.A.6.19%3 170
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED8.96%3 138
KADOKAWA CORPORATION11.50%2 741