Bonhill completes disposal of businesses for GBP6.5 million

Bonhill Group PLC - Woking-based media company, specialising in business information, events and data analytics - Completes disposal of its UK and Asia Businesses to MA Financial Media.

On February 10, Bonhill agreed the disposal of its UK and Asia businesses for GBP6.5 million in cash.

Current stock price: 6.65 pence, down 1.5% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 28%

