Bonhill : Proposed Board Changes

13 April 2021

Bonhill Group plc

('Bonhill', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Proposed Board Changes

Bonhill Group Plc (AIM: BONH), a leading B2B media business specialising in three key areas: Business Information, Events and Data & Analytics, announces the following board changes.

Neil Sachdev, Non-executive Chairman, has informed the Board that he will not be standing for re-election at the Company's forthcoming Annual General Meeting ('AGM'), which is scheduled to be held on 27 May 2021, and will retire following the conclusion of the AGM. Neil joined Bonhill Group plc as Non-executive Chairman in November 2017. Having led the Company through the dynamic expansion of its existing brands, two successful acquisitions and the worst of the pandemic, including receipt of the recent second Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, it is an appropriate time for a new Chairman to take the Company forward to the next stage of its growth plans.

Simon Stilwell, CEO of Bonhill, commented: 'On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our sincere thanks to Neil for his support, inspiration and commitment, particularly since the acquisition of Investment News in August 2018. During this time, we have all benefitted from his broad business experience and leadership and Neil has been personally engaged with our employees and the business throughout. He leaves the Bonhill Group with our gratitude and very best wishes for the future.'

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Glasspool as Non-executive Chairman with effect from the conclusion of the AGM. Jonathan is a very experienced executive and Non-executive Director, with highly relevant expertise across digital and subscription revenues and in corporate strategy, M&A, international operations, corporate governance and corporate development. Until July 2020, Jonathan was Executive Director of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Managing Director at Bloomsbury's non-consumer division and President of Bloomsbury USA and India. He was instrumental in founding and building Bloomsbury Academic and Professional. He is Chair of Governors of Bath Spa University, Chair of Mall Galleries and Chair of the Industry Advisory Board at Oxford Brookes University.

Simon Stilwell, CEO of Bonhill, said: 'On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Jonathan to the Company. We look forward to working with him as we continue to build our global brands, including our focus on recurring digital and subscription revenues. It is an exciting time to be joining Bonhill as the Group continues its transformation following the challenges of 2020, and ready to build on the opportunities before us in 2021 and beyond. We are very pleased that Jonathan will be with us on this journey.'

For further enquiries please contact:

Bonhill Group plc

+44 (0)20 7250 7035

Simon Stilwell, Chief Executive

Sarah Thompson, Chief Financial Officer

Shore Capital (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7408 4080

Tom Griffiths/David Coaten (Corporate Advisory)

Fiona Conroy (Corporate Broking)

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)

Bobbie Hilliam

Adam James

Georgina McCooke

+44 (0)20 7523 8000

Houston (PR Adviser)

Alexander Clelland

+44 (0)20 4529 0549

Appendix - AIM Rule 17

Save for the information set out above and below, there are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with Rule 17, Schedule Two (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of the appointment of Jonathan Michael Rennie Glasspool, aged 56, who does not hold an interest in the Company's share capital.

Current Directorships

The Federation of British Artists

The Federation of British Artists Limited

Publishing Qualifications Board

The Publishing Training Centre Foundation

Past Directorships (within the last 5 years)

Bloomsbury Publishing Inc.

Bloomsbury Publishing India Private Limited

Bloomsbury Publishing PLC

I.B. Tauris & Co. Limited

Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales

Philip Wilson Publishers Limited

About Bonhill Group plc

Bonhill Group plc is a leading, AIM-quoted, B2B media company providing Business Insight, Events and Data & Analytics propositions to Financial Services, Diversity and Technology business communities in 25 countries. Bonhill operates fifteen information websites, publishes three regular print titles, hosts 125 events per annum, offers a portfolio of data & analytics propositions and provides a range of content marketing solutions.

The business creates content, sales and marketing opportunities, networking events and transactional opportunities for its audiences of entrepreneurs, business owners and managers, CTOs & technology leaders, asset & wealth managers, and professional women, in addition to its sponsors, advertising clients and customers. Flagship brands include: InvestmentNews, Portfolio Adviser, Fund Selector Asia, What Investment, SmallBusiness.co.uk, GrowthBusiness.co.uk, Information Age, Women in… events series, ESG Clarity and DiversityQ.

For more information visit www.bonhillplc.com

Disclaimer

Bonhill Group plc published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 06:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
