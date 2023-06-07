Advanced search
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:00 2023-06-07 am EDT
6.000 GBX    0.00%
02:56pBonhill plans GBP4.8 million tender offer and share cancellation
AN
05/24FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.75% as US Debt Ceiling, UK Inflation Jitters
DJ
05/24UK Inflation Data Means Higher Rates, Recession More Likely
DJ
Bonhill plans GBP4.8 million tender offer and share cancellation

06/07/2023 | 02:56pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Bonhill Group PLC on Wednesday said it will raise GBP4.8 million through a tender offer of 48.0 million shares at 10 pence each.

Bonhill is a Woking, England-based media company, specialising in business information, events and data analytics.

Shares in the company closed down 4.4% to 5.74 pence each in London on Wednesday.

On May 24, Bonhill said it will sell InvestmentNews LLC to Key Media Business Information US Inc for a total of USD4.1 million.

This came after it received an offer from KM in March. The US-buyer will also assume InvestmentNews's obligations under its office lease until January 2028.

KM is a Colorado-based magazine publisher.

The company said that its GBP4.8 million tender offer will take place if the disposal if approved by shareholders.

Following the close of the tender offer, Bonhill also hopes to cancel its shares, and re-register as a private limited company.

It will hold a general meeting on June 23.

By Sophie Rose; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 13,6 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,16 M 8,89 M 8,92 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 78,4%
Managers and Directors
Patrick Francis Ponsford Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon Charles Bullock Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Rennie Glasspool Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Collin Chief Technology & Product Officer
Laurie Benson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BONHILL GROUP PLC-22.58%9
PEARSON PLC-12.86%7 258
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED70.96%4 692
SCHIBSTED ASA10.67%4 106
KADOKAWA CORPORATION42.88%3 428
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD39.08%3 359
