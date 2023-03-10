Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bonhill Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIS   GB00BFWYSS80

BONHILL GROUP PLC

(VIS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:38:03 2023-03-10 am EST
5.500 GBX   -21.43%
05:14aBonhill Receives New Offer for InvestmentNews as Deal with US Buyer Fails; Shares Drop 21%
MT
05:12aBanks Shares Slide Hammers FTSE as U.S. Jobs Data Looms
DJ
04:46aBonhill says InvestmentNews agreement falls through; finds new buyer
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bonhill says InvestmentNews agreement falls through; finds new buyer

03/10/2023 | 04:46am EST
(Alliance News) - Bonhill Group PLC on Friday said a non-binding offer of USD6.5 million in cash from a US media buyer for InvestmentNews LLC has been lowered materially, and therefore the exclusivity period granted to the potential buyer has ended.

Bonhill shares fell 21% to 5.50 pence each in London on Friday morning.

The Woking-based media company, specialising in business information, events and data analytics said it has received a separate non-binding offer from another US media buyer of USD4.1 million, as well as an agreement for the buyer to assume InvestmentNews' obligations under its office lease until January 2028.

The lease has a value of around USD1.9 million.

Bonhill said it expects to sign a conditional agreement with the potential buyer, and publish a circular containing details of a proposed tender offer, subject to the completion of due diligence.

The company noted that there is no certainty that the sale will be completed.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 13,6 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,35 M 9,95 M 9,95 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart BONHILL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Bonhill Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BONHILL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,07
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Francis Ponsford Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon Charles Bullock Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Rennie Glasspool Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Collin Chief Technology & Product Officer
Laurie Benson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BONHILL GROUP PLC-9.68%10
PEARSON PLC-7.64%7 301
SCHIBSTED ASA16.23%4 533
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED14.77%3 283
LAGARDÈRE S.A.3.39%3 096
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD9.22%2 769