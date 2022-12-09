Advanced search
    VIS   GB00BFWYSS80

BONHILL GROUP PLC

(VIS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:53 2022-12-09 am EST
6.650 GBX   +15.65%
06:06aBonhill shares jump as receives offer for UK and Asia businesses sale
AN
06:00aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Bonhill jumps on offer for UK, Asia businesses
AN
05:05aFTSE 100 Falls as Energy Stocks, AB Foods Decline
DJ
Bonhill shares jump as receives offer for UK and Asia businesses sale

12/09/2022 | 06:06am EST
(Alliance News) - Shares in Bonhill Group PLC surged on Friday as it touted stronger forward bookings for 2023 and announced it had received an offer for its UK and Asia businesses.

Bonhill is a London-based media company, specialising in business information, events and data analytics.

Shares in Bonhill rose 26% to 7.25 pence each in London on Friday morning.

The company said forward bookings into 2023 are strong with 7% of management's budget booked, and were 31% higher than forward bookings for 2022 were a year ago.

Meanwhile, the company said it received a conditional offer of GBP6.6m in cash from a private UK media company, regarding its assets and trade of its UK and Asia businesses. It explained that this equates to a price per share of around 5.5 pence.

Bonhill expects the sale to complete in January, but noted that there is no certainty that any offers will be made.

On another note, the company received indicative conditional offers for its US business InvestmentNews LLC, for which it will provide an update once it has chosen a preferred buyer.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 15,5 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net income 2022 -1,43 M -1,74 M -1,74 M
Net cash 2022 1,50 M 1,83 M 1,83 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,86 M 8,38 M 8,38 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 78,4%
