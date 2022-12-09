Bonhill shares jump as receives offer for UK and Asia businesses sale

(Alliance News) - Shares in Bonhill Group PLC surged on Friday as it touted stronger forward bookings for 2023 and announced it had received an offer for its UK and Asia businesses.

Bonhill is a London-based media company, specialising in business information, events and data analytics.

Shares in Bonhill rose 26% to 7.25 pence each in London on Friday morning.

The company said forward bookings into 2023 are strong with 7% of management's budget booked, and were 31% higher than forward bookings for 2022 were a year ago.

Meanwhile, the company said it received a conditional offer of GBP6.6m in cash from a private UK media company, regarding its assets and trade of its UK and Asia businesses. It explained that this equates to a price per share of around 5.5 pence.

Bonhill expects the sale to complete in January, but noted that there is no certainty that any offers will be made.

On another note, the company received indicative conditional offers for its US business InvestmentNews LLC, for which it will provide an update once it has chosen a preferred buyer.

