UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/13UK Labor Market, Inflation Data Could Offer Upside to Gilts
DJ
02/13UK House Builders' Early 2023 Results Are Encouraging
DJ
News 
Summary

UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days

02/20/2023 | 10:50am EST
Tuesday 21 February 
Blue Planet Investment Trust PLCGM re voluntary liquidation
Immotion Group PLCGM re proposed sales and name change
Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLCAGM
Virgin Money UK PLCAGM
Wednesday 22 February 
Barkby Group PLCAGM
Gooch & Housego PLCAGM
Itaconix PLCGM re open offer shares
RWS Holdings PLCAGM
Tharisa PLCAGM
Thursday 23 February 
Bankers Investment Trust PLCAGM
Foresight Sustainable Forestry Co PLCAGM
IntegraFin Holdings PLCAGM
Friday 24 February 
Caledonian Trust PLCAGM
Ediston Property Investment Co PLCAGM
Monday 27 February 
Bonhill Group PLCGM re proposed capital reduction
Carr's Group PLCAGM
Diversified Energy Co PLCGM re capital raise and proposed acquisition
Oncimmune Holdings PLCAGM
Ramsdens Holdings PLCAGM
  
