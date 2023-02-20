Advanced search
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
Bonhill Group Plc
News
Summary
VIS
GB00BFWYSS80
BONHILL GROUP PLC
(VIS)
Add to my list
Report
02/20/2023
11:35:11 2023-02-20 am EST
7.500
GBX
0.00%
10:50a
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/13
UK Labor Market, Inflation Data Could Offer Upside to Gilts
DJ
02/13
UK House Builders' Early 2023 Results Are Encouraging
DJ
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
02/20/2023 | 10:50am EST
Tuesday 21 February
Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC
GM re voluntary liquidation
Immotion Group PLC
GM re proposed sales and name change
Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC
AGM
Virgin Money UK PLC
AGM
Wednesday 22 February
Barkby Group PLC
AGM
Gooch & Housego PLC
AGM
Itaconix PLC
GM re open offer shares
RWS Holdings PLC
AGM
Tharisa PLC
AGM
Thursday 23 February
Bankers Investment Trust PLC
AGM
Foresight Sustainable Forestry Co PLC
AGM
IntegraFin Holdings PLC
AGM
Friday 24 February
Caledonian Trust PLC
AGM
Ediston Property Investment Co PLC
AGM
Monday 27 February
Bonhill Group PLC
GM re proposed capital reduction
Carr's Group PLC
AGM
Diversified Energy Co PLC
GM re capital raise and proposed acquisition
Oncimmune Holdings PLC
AGM
Ramsdens Holdings PLC
AGM
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
BARKBY GROUP PLC
-5.71%
6.6
-16.42%
BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
0.00%
7.75
-8.82%
BONHILL GROUP PLC
0.00%
7.5
-3.23%
CARR'S GROUP PLC
0.00%
121.5
-2.41%
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC
-1.06%
103
-10.57%
EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC
1.06%
66.5
10.77%
FORESIGHT SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY COMPANY PLC
1.92%
106
-1.65%
IMMOTION GROUP PLC
2.13%
3.6
35.58%
INTEGRAFIN HOLDINGS PLC
0.61%
296.8
-2.38%
ITACONIX PLC
0.00%
5
20.48%
ONCIMMUNE HOLDINGS PLC
0.72%
55.9
-4.31%
RAMSDENS HOLDINGS PLC
0.00%
241.5
20.75%
RWS HOLDINGS PLC
0.32%
375
-0.48%
SCHRODER UK MID CAP FUND PLC
0.17%
603
10.66%
THARISA PLC
-0.23%
21.5
7.45%
THE BANKERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
0.00%
105
6.06%
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC
-0.86%
178
-1.40%
All news about BONHILL GROUP PLC
10:50a
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/13
UK Labor Market, Inflation Data Could Offer Upside to Gilts
DJ
02/13
UK House Builders' Early 2023 Results Are Encouraging
DJ
02/13
Sterling's Recovery Potential in 2023 Seen as Limited
DJ
02/13
FTSE 100 Rises as Investors Turn to Defensive Stocks
DJ
02/10
Bonhill agrees disposal of businesses for GBP6.5 million
AN
02/10
Bonhill Group to Sell UK, Asia Business to Mark Allen; Shares Surge 13%
MT
02/10
Bonhill : 265164 Project Bentley Circular Web
PU
02/10
Bonhill : 265165 Project Bentley Proxy Web
PU
02/10
MA Financial Media agreed to acquire Last Word Media Pte Limited from Last Word UK Limi..
CI
More news
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2022
13,6 M
16,3 M
16,3 M
Net income 2022
-
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-6,82x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
8,95 M
10,7 M
10,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2023
-
Nbr of Employees
106
Free-Float
78,4%
More Financials
Chart BONHILL GROUP PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BONHILL GROUP PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
0,08
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Francis Ponsford
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon Charles Bullock
Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Rennie Glasspool
Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Collin
Chief Technology & Product Officer
Laurie Benson
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BONHILL GROUP PLC
-3.23%
11
PEARSON PLC
-2.34%
7 858
SCHIBSTED ASA
20.32%
4 818
LAGARDÈRE S.A.
7.39%
3 226
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED
4.55%
3 068
KADOKAWA CORPORATION
14.75%
2 860
More Results
