  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Bonso Electronics International Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BNSO   VG0985293088

BONSO ELECTRONICS INTERNATIONAL INC.

(BNSO)
  Report
Bonso Electronics International : Late Filing Notice by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - NT 20-F)

08/02/2021 | 11:02am EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 12b-25 SEC FILE NUMBER
000-17601
NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING
(Check one): [_] Form 10-K [X] Form 20-F [_] Form 11-K [_] Form 10-Q [_] Form 10-D
[_] Form N-CEN [_] Form N-CSR
For Period Ended: ____________________
[_] Transition Report on Form 10-K
[_] Transition Report on Form 20-F
[_] Transition Report on Form 11-K
[_] Transition Report on Form 10-Q

For the Transition Period Ended: ____________________

Read Instruction (on back page) Before Preparing Form. Please Print or Type.
Nothing in this form shall be construed to imply that the Commission has verified any information contained herein.

If the notification relates to a portion of the filing checked above, identify the Item(s) to which the notification relates:

PART I - REGISTRANT INFORMATION

Bonso Electronics International Inc.
Full Name of Registrant
Former Name if Applicable
Room 1404, 14/F, Cheuk Nang Centre, 9 Hillwood Road
Address of Principal Executive Office (Street and Number)
Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong
City, State and Zip Code

PART II - RULES 12b-25(b) AND (c)

If the subject report could not be filed without unreasonable effort or expense and the registrant seeks relief pursuant to Rule 12b-25(b), the following should be completed. (Check box if appropriate)

[X] (a) The reason described in reasonable detail in Part III of this form could not be eliminated without unreasonable effort or expense;
(b) The subject annual report, semi-annual report, transition report on Form 10-K, Form 20-F, Form 11-K, Form N-CEN or Form N-CSR, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date; or the subject quarterly report or transition report on Form 10-Q or subject distribution report on Form 10-D, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifth calendar day following the prescribed due date; and
(c) The accountant's statement or other exhibit required by Rule 12b-25(c) has been attached if applicable.

PART III - NARRATIVE

State below in reasonable detail why Forms 10-K, 20-F, 11-K, 10-Q, 10-D, N-CEN, N-CSR, or the transition report or portion thereof, could not be filed within the prescribed time period. (Attach extra Sheets if Needed)

The registrant has experienced a delay in preparing the Form 20-F and the financial statements required in the Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2021, and needs additional time to complete the Form 20-F and the audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021. This delay is in part due to the COVID 19 virus and related travel restriction in the Peoples Republic of China, and the impact upon the registrant and its employees.

PART IV - OTHER INFORMATION

(1) Name and telephone number of person to contact in regard to this notification
Albert So +852

2605-5822

(Name) (Area Code) (Telephone Number)
(2) Have all other periodic reports required under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 during the preceding 12 months or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such report(s) been filed? If answer is no, identify report(s).
Yes [X] NO [_]
(3) Is it anticipated that any significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected by the earnings statements to be included in the subject report or portion thereof?
Yes [X] NO [_]
If so, attach an explanation of the anticipated change, both narratively and quantitatively, and, if appropriate, state the reasons why a reasonable estimate of the results cannot be made.

The registrant expects an unaudited comprehensive income of approximately $2,208,000 during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 as compared to a comprehensive loss of approximately $587,000 during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, an increase in comprehensive income of approximately $2,795,000. The registrant expects that its unaudited net income will be approximately $1,157,000 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, as compared to net income of approximately $398,000 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, an increase of approximately $759,000.

Bonso Electronics International Inc.

(Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: August 2, 2021 By: /s/ Albert So

Albert So, Chief Financial Officer

INSTRUCTION: The form may be signed by an executive officer of the registrant or by any other duly authorized representative. The name and title of the person signing the form shall be typed or printed beneath the signature. If the statement is signed on behalf of the registrant by an authorized representative (other than an executive officer), evidence of the representative's authority to sign on behalf of the registrant shall be filed with the form.

ATTENTION
Intentional misstatements or omissions of fact constitute Federal Criminal Violations (See 18 U.S.C. 1001).

Disclaimer

Bonso Electronics International Inc. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 15:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13,1 M - -
Net income 2020 0,40 M - -
Net cash 2020 4,49 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 33,7 M 33,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,7%
Chart BONSO ELECTRONICS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Bonso Electronics International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BONSO ELECTRONICS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chun Bong So Deputy Chairman, President & CEO
Albert So CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Hung Gun So Chairman
Kim Wah Chung Director, Director-Research & Development
Woo-Ping Fok Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BONSO ELECTRONICS INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.92%34
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-3.00%52 697
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.21.81%48 370
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.21.93%8 732
TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.15.62%6 393
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.66.43%6 233