Bonso Electronics International : Late Filing Notice by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - NT 20-F)

Bonso Electronics International Inc. Full Name of Registrant Former Name if Applicable Room 1404, 14/F, Cheuk Nang Centre, 9 Hillwood Road Address of Principal Executive Office (Street and Number) Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong City, State and Zip Code

The registrant has experienced a delay in preparing the Form 20-F and the financial statements required in the Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2021, and needs additional time to complete the Form 20-F and the audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021. This delay is in part due to the COVID 19 virus and related travel restriction in the Peoples Republic of China, and the impact upon the registrant and its employees.

(1) Name and telephone number of person to contact in regard to this notification Albert So +852 2605-5822 (Name) (Area Code) (Telephone Number) (2) Have all other periodic reports required under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 during the preceding 12 months or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such report(s) been filed? If answer is no, identify report(s). Yes [X] NO [_] (3) Is it anticipated that any significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected by the earnings statements to be included in the subject report or portion thereof? Yes [X] NO [_] If so, attach an explanation of the anticipated change, both narratively and quantitatively, and, if appropriate, state the reasons why a reasonable estimate of the results cannot be made.

The registrant expects an unaudited comprehensive income of approximately $2,208,000 during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 as compared to a comprehensive loss of approximately $587,000 during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, an increase in comprehensive income of approximately $2,795,000. The registrant expects that its unaudited net income will be approximately $1,157,000 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, as compared to net income of approximately $398,000 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, an increase of approximately $759,000.

Date: August 2, 2021 By: /s/ Albert So Albert So, Chief Financial Officer

