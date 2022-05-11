BONTERRA ENERGY : REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022

As at and for the three months ended($000s except $ per share)FINANCIAL
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31,2021
Revenue - realized oil and gas sales Funds flow(1)
91,542
79,202 48,794
47,092
36,488 16,592
Per share - basic
1.34
1.07 0.50
Per share - diluted
1.28
1.03 0.50
Cash flow from operations
40,942
37,868 14,745
Per share - basic
1.16
1.11 0.44
Per share - diluted Net earnings (loss)
1.11
1.07 0.43
10,519
16,333 (1,684)
Per share - basic
0.30
0.48 (0.05)
Per share - diluted
0.29
0.46 (0.05)
Capital expenditures Total assets
32,169
17,636 23,461
965,969
945,721 748,543
Net debt(2)Bank debtShareholders' equityOPERATIONS
260,670
267,179 328,506
138,384
162,945 238,865
405,148
392,019 195,393
Light oil
NGLs
-bbl per day -average price ($ per bbl) -bbl per day -average price ($ per bbl)
7,356
7,659 6,834
110.41
85.04 61.76
996
1,105 1,025
63.02
54.54 35.60
Conventional natural gas -MCF per day -average price ($ per MCF)
29,609
30,276 24,301
4.80
4.93 3.44
Total barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE)(3)
13,287
13,810 11,909
(1)Funds flow is not a recognized measure under IFRS. For these purposes, the Company defines funds flow as funds provided by operations including proceeds from sale of investments and investment income received excluding the effects of changes in non-cash working capital items and decommissioning expenditures settled.
(2)Net debt is not a recognized measure under IFRS. The Company defines net debt as current liabilities less current assets plus long-term subordinated debt and subordinated debentures.
(3)BOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 MCF: 1 bbl is based on an energy conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.
REPORT TOSHAREHOLDERS
Bonterra Energy Corp. (Bonterra or the Company) is pleased to present our operating and financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2022.Readers are encouraged to review in conjunction with the Company'sfullQ1 2022 report which has been filed on SEDAR and is available on Bonterra's website.
Bonterra benefitted from significantly stronger commodity prices in Q1 2022 as global supply and demand dynamics created a positive tailwind for pricing. As a result, higher netbacks complemented by a successful drilling and completions program have led to improved quarterly sales revenue, funds flow and free funds flow, which could bedirected towards further improving Bonterra's leverage profile. These results have strategically positioned the
Company to continue pursuing the ongoing profitable development of our high-quality, light oil weighted asset base.
FINANCIAL & OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
•Production averaged 13,287 BOE per day in Q1 2022, 12 percent higher than Q1 2021, reflecting an active drilling program along with the continued reactivation of wells that were previously shut-in voluntarily due to low commodity prices.
•Revenue from realized oil and gas sales totaled $91.5 million in Q1 2022, an 88 percent increase over Q1 2021 and 16 percent higher than Q4 2021, due primarily to significantly improved commodity prices that drove strong netbacks coupled with a strong production profile.
•Generated funds flow1of $47.1 million in the quarter ($1.28 per diluted share), an increase of 184 percent over Q1 2021, and 29 percent higher than the preceding quarter.
•Generated funds flow1in excess of capital expenditures ("free funds flow"1) of $14.9 million in Q1 2022 which was largely directed to debt repayment.
•Realized average field netbacks1of $44.97 per BOE in Q1 2022, representing an increase of 83 percent over Q1 2021 and a 30 percent increase from the preceding quarter, primarily reflecting significantly higher per unit revenue offset by realized losses on risk management contracts, increased per unit royalty expenses and production costs.
•Capital expenditures totaled $32.2 million in Q1 2022, with $25.6 million directed to the drilling of 12 gross (11.8 net) operated wells and the completion, equip and tie-in of 11 gross (10.8 net) operated wells, with six of the completed and equipped wells having been drilled late in 2021. Five (5.0 net) of the remaining wells drilled in Q1 2022 were placed on production in Q2 2022. The balance of the capital was allocated to related infrastructure, recompletions and non-operated capital programs.
•Drilling, completion and equipping costs per well increased 27 percent in Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2021 due largely to supply chain issues, higher inflation rates, and labour shortages as the demand for drilling and completion services increased alongside commodity prices.
•Achieved a 15 percent reduction in quarter-end bank debt to total $138.4 million compared to year-end 2021,largely as a result of the Company'sincreased funds flow, while net debt1decreased by two percent to total $260.7 million.Bonterra's net debt to twelve-month trailing cash flow ratio1at quarter-end improved to 2.1 times compared to 2.8 times at year-end 2021.
•Demonstrated the Company's ongoing focus on environmental initiatives by successfully abandoning 51.2 net wells, 12.0 net pipeline segments and decommissioned 2.0 net battery sites with support from the Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program. Throughout 2022, a further 79.8 net wells and associated pipelines that have no further economic potential are targeted for abandonment.
1Non-IFRS measure. See advisories later in this report.
Production averaged 13,287 BOE per day for the first three months of 2022, an increase of 12 percent over Q1 2021 despite temporary shut-ins due to gas processing capacity limitations. These limitations are expected to be mitigated going forward by the commissioning of a wholly-owned gas plant, which has a scheduled on-stream date in May 2022. When compared to Q1 2021, the increase in production was the result of our active drilling program which delivered new volumes into a strong commodity price environment along with the reactivation of wells that were previously shut-in due to low commodity prices.
Bonterra invested total capital expenditures of $32.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, representing approximately half of our anticipated annual capital program. We intend to continue investing capital for incremental growth initiatives to support increased free funds flow1generation that can be allocated to further reducing outstanding bank debt and balance sheet improvements.
A strong commodity price environment was leveraged throughout the quarter, contributing to the generation of $47.1 million of funds flow1and $14.9 million of free funds flow1during the period. In Q1 2022, Bonterra realized average oil prices of $110.41 per bbl, average NGL prices of $63.02 per bbl, and average natural gas prices of $4.80 per mcf, representing increases of 79 percent, 77 percent and 40 percent, respectively, compared to the same period in 2021. With stronger prices and higher revenues, the Company'sQ1 2022 field and cash netbacks1increased 83 percent and 154 percent, respectively, compared to the same period in the prior year, averaging $44.97 per BOE and $39.38 per BOE, respectively.
OUTLOOK
Based on a successful first quarter of 2022, we are pleased to reaffirm our previously announced 2022 production guidance of 13,300 to 13,700 BOE per day2based on a capital expenditure budget range of $55 million to $65 million. With a strong first quarter and the remaining 2022 capital program, the Company estimates $100 million of free funds flow1for fiscal 2022 (assuming US$70 WTI price for the remaining three quarters), which is expected to drive continued improvement in leverage metrics.
With a stronger financial and operating position combined with a proven track record of operational execution,
Bonterra remains focused ongenerating long‐term returns for shareholders while prioritizing economic andenvironmental sustainability. Today, our stable and high-quality production base is realizing strong oil prices and enhanced netbacks, driving robust funds flow. With our focus on cost control and capital efficiencies, Bonterra plans to continue generating free funds flow that can be directed to ongoing balance sheet strengthening, ultimately supporting our goal of returning capital to shareholders. Bonterra remains committed to employing local services, being a key economic contributor to rural and surrounding communities located within central Alberta, upholding a responsible abandonment and reclamation program, and maintaining rigorous safety measures.
George F. Fink
Chief Executive Officer
22022 volumes expected to be comprised of 7,320 bbl/d light and medium crude oil, 1,320 bbl/d NGLs and 29,200 mcf/d of conventional natural gas based on a midpoint of 13,500 BOE/d.
MANAGEMENT'SDISCUSSION ANDANALYSIS
The following report dated May 10, 2022 is a review of the operations and current financial position for the three months ended March 31, 2022for Bonterra Energy Corp. ("Bonterra" or "the Company") and should be read in
conjunction with the unaudited condensed financial statements and the audited financial statements including the notes related thereto for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 presented under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as well as Bonterra Annual Information From("AIF"), each of which is filed on SEDAR atwww.sedar.com
Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures
Throughout this Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) the Company uses the terms "field netback", "cash netback" and "net debt" to analyze operating performance, which are not standardized measures recognized under
IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. These measures are commonly used in the oil and gas industry and are considered informative by management, shareholders and analysts. These measures may differ from those made by other companies and accordingly may not be comparable to such measures as reported by other companies.
The Company calculates cash and field netback by dividing various financial statement items as determined by IFRS by total production for the period on a barrel of oil equivalent basis. The Company calculates net debt as long-term debt plus working capital deficiency (current liabilities less current assets).
Frequently Recurring Terms
Bonterra uses the following frequently recurring terms in this MD&A: "WTI" refers to West Texas Intermediate, a grade of light sweet crude oil used as benchmark pricing in the United States; "MSW Stream Index" or "Edmonton Par" refers to the mixed sweet blend that is the benchmark price for conventionally producedlight sweet crude oil inWestern Canada; "AECO"is the benchmark price fornatural gas in Alberta, Canada; "bbl" refers to barrel; "NGL" refers to Natural gas liquids; "MCF" refers to thousand cubic feet; "MMBTU" refers to million British Thermal Units; "GJ" refers to gigajoule; and "BOE" refers to barrels of oil equivalent. Disclosure provided herein in respect of a BOE may
be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 MCF: 1 bbl is based on an energy conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.
Numerical Amounts
The reporting and the functional currency of the Company is the Canadian dollar.
QUARTERLY COMPARISONS
2022
2021
As at and for the periods ended
($ 000s except $ per share)
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Financial
Revenue - oil and gas sales
91,542
79,202
64,457
59,163
48,794
Cash flow from operations
40,942
37,868
24,616
18,874
14,745
Per share - basic
1.16
1.11
0.73
0.56
0.44
Per share - diluted
1.11
1.07
0.71
0.55
0.43
Net earnings (loss)(1)
10,519
16,333
7,296
157,354
(1,684)
Per share - basic
0.30
0.48
0.22
4.68
(0.05)
Per share - diluted
0.29
0.46
0.21
4.55
(0.05)
Capital expenditures
32,169
17,636
18,578
7,607
23,461
Total assets
965,969
945,721
939,835
948,260
748,543
Net debt
260,670
267,179
307,729
319,310
328,506
Shareholders' equity
405,148
392,019
361,590
353,431
195,393
Operations
Light oil (barrels per day)
7,356
7,659
6,948
7,370
6,834
NGLs (barrels per day)
996
1,105
928
996
1,025
Conventional natural gas (MCF per day)
29,609
30,276
27,995
26,057
24,301
Total BOE per day
13,287
13,810
12,542
12,709
11,909
(1)In Q2 2021, with stronger forward benchmark prices since the impact of COVID-19 beginning in March 2020, the Company recorded a$203,197,000 impairment reversal on its Alberta CGU's oil and gas assets less $47,149,000 deferred income tax expense.
2020
As at and for the periods ended
($ 000s except $ per share)
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Financial
Revenue - oil and gas sales
31,761
29,155
22,171
38,555
Cash flow from (used in) operations
(1,199)
6,370
4,429
22,473
Per share - basic
(0.04)
0.19
0.13
0.67
Per share - diluted
(0.04)
0.19
0.13
0.67
Net loss(1)
(11,071)
(5,211)
(5,954)
(284,653)
Per share - basic
(0.33)
(0.16)
(0.18)
(8.53)
Per share - diluted
(0.33)
(0.16)
(0.18)
(8.53)
Capital expenditures
19,064
2,819
104
21,741
Total assets
731,859
722,910
732,462
743,533
Net debt
315,573
295,168
299,445
300,688
Shareholders' equity
196,633
207,325
212,342
218,211
Operations
Light oil (barrels per day)
5,371
5,355
5,553
7,058
NGLs (barrels per day)
960
1,064
1,104
999
Conventional natural gas (MCF per day)
22,560
21,510
21,142
23,864
Total BOE per day
10,091
10,004
10,181
12,034
(1)In the first quarter of 2020 the Company recorded a $331,678,000 impairment provision less a $54,107,000 deferred income tax recoveryrelated to its Alberta CGU's oil and gas assets due to the impact of COVID-19 on forward benchmark prices for crude oil.
