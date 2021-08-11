BONTERRA ENERGY : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS
08/11/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
For the three and six
TSX: BNE
months ended
June 30, 2021
BONTERRA ENERGY REPORTS SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30, 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS
HIGHLIGHTS
Three months ended
Six months ended
As at and for the periods ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
($ 000s except for $ per share and $ per BOE)
2021
2020
2021
2020
FINANCIAL
Revenue - realized oil and gas sales
59,163
22,171
107,957
60,726
Funds flow (1)
23,105
4,185
39,697
18,855
Per share - basic
0.69
0.13
1.18
0.56
Per share - diluted
0.67
0.13
1.16
0.56
Cash flow from operations
18,874
4,429
33,619
26,902
Per share - basic
0.56
0.13
1.00
0.81
Per share - diluted
0.55
0.13
0.98
0.81
Net earnings (loss)(2)
157,354
(5,954)
155,670
(290,607)
Per share - basic
4.68
(0.18)
4.63
(8.70)
Per share - diluted
4.55
(0.18)
4.53
(8.70)
Capital expenditures
7,607
104
31,068
21,845
Total assets
948,260
732,462
Net debt(3)
319,310
299,445
Working capital deficiency
273,141
299,445
Long-term debt
46,169
-
Shareholders' equity
353,431
212,342
OPERATIONS
Light oil
-barrels (bbl) per day
7,370
5,553
7,103
6,306
-average price ($ per bbl)
71.49
33.31
66.84
42.47
NGLs
-bbl per day
996
1,104
1,011
1,052
-average price ($ per bbl)
35.59
12.14
35.59
15.50
Conventional natural gas
- MCF per day
26,057
21,142
25,184
22,503
- average price ($ per MCF)
3.37
2.14
3.40
2.20
Total barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE)(4)
12,709
10,181
12,311
11,108
Funds flow is not a recognized measure under IFRS. For these purposes, the Company defines funds flow as funds provided by operations including proceeds from sale of investments and investment income received excluding the effects of changes innon-cash working capital items and decommissioning expenditures settled.
In the first quarter of 2020 the Company recorded a $331,678,000 impairment provision less a $54,107,000 deferred income tax recovery related to its Alberta CGU's oil and gas assets due to the impact ofCOVID-19 effect on the forward benchmark prices for crude oil. With stronger forward prices in Q2 2021, the Company recorded a $203,197,000 impairment reversal on its Alberta CGU's oil and gas assets less $47,149,000 deferred income tax expense.
Net debt is not a recognized measure under IFRS. The Company defines net debt as current liabilities less current assets pluslong-term subordinated debt.
BOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 MCF: 1 bbl is based on an energy conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.
REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS
Bonterra Energy Corp. (Bonterra or the Company) is pleased to present our second quarter 2021 financial and operating results, selected highlights from which are provided below. Readers are encouraged to review in conjunction with the Company's full Q2 2021 report which has been filed on SEDAR and is available on Bonterra's website.
Q2 2021 FINANCIAL & OPERATING SNAPSHOT
Production averaged 12,709 BOE per day in Q2 2021, 25 percent higher than in Q2 2020, the result of a successful drilling program thatre-commenced in the fourth quarter of 2020, along with the reactivation of wells that had been voluntarily shut-in due to low commodity prices.
Realized oil and gas sales increased 167 percent over Q2 2020 to total $59.2 million in Q2 2021, due primarily to higher realized crude oil prices and growing production volumes.
Funds flow1of $23.1 million in the quarter ($0.67 per fully diluted share) was 452 percent higher than Q2 2020, and 39 percent higher than Q1 2021.
Cost savings remained a priority across the organization, with Bonterra reducing Q2 2021 production costs per unit to $14.98 per BOE, four percent lower than the preceding quarter.
Drilling, completion and equipping costs in the first half of 2021 decreased by approximately 35 percent year-over-year to average $2.1 million per well.
Field netbacks1averaged $27.59 per BOE in Q2 2021, a 194 percent increase over Q2 2020, reflecting significantly higher per unit revenue offset by realized losses on risk management contracts and increased per unit royalty expenses.
Capital expenditures of $31.0 million in the first half of 2021 contributed to the drilling of 16 gross (15.9 net) wells and the completion, equip,tie-in and placing on production of 20 gross (19.7 net) wells, with four of the completed and equipped wells having been drilled late in 2020. The balance was spent primarily on related infrastructure and recompletions.
Net debt1totaled $319.3 million as at June 30, 2021, a $3.7 million increase from year-end 2020, reflecting the impact of a more active capital program that is designed to return production to pre-COVID-19 levels. As at June 30, 2021, Bonterra had drawn $244 million on the $265 million syndicated bank facility.
Since the beginning of 2021, the Company has benefitted from increasing crude oil and natural gas prices as stability returns to global commodity markets following severe volatility through most of 2020. During the second quarter of 2021, Bonterra introduced new production volumes into a much higher commodity price environment which resulted in realized average oil prices of $71.49 per bbl in the quarter, an increase of 115 percent over Q2 2020 prices. In addition, the Company's average realized NGL price was $35.59 per bbl, or 193 percent higher than the same period in 2020, while the average realized natural gas price of $3.37 per mcf was 57 percent higher. This price improvement helped to drive meaningful growth in netbacks in the second quarter of 2021, with field and cash netbacks of $27.59 per BOE and $19.98 per BOE, respectively, compared to $9.40 per BOE and $4.52 per BOE in Q2 2020, respectively. Bonterra will continue to regularly monitor commodity price changes and funds flow with the primary objective of reducing bank debt while continuing to add production and grow reserves value.
1"Funds Flow", "Field Netback" and "Net Debt" are not recognized measures under IFRS.
In concert with realizing higher prices during the second quarter of 2021, Bonterra also benefited from stronger production volumes, which averaged 12,709 BOE per day, an increase of seven percent over the preceding quarter, and 25 percent over the same period of 2020. Throughout the first half of 2021, the Company invested a total of $31.0 million of capital, or approximately 48 percent of the lower end of our full year capital budget range, with $24.6 million allocated to drilling, completion, equip and tie-in activities. This resulted in 16 gross (15.9 net) wells being drilled and 20 gross (19.7 net) wells being completed, equipped, tied-in and placed on production, with four of the completed and equipped wells having been drilled late in 2020. Approximately $6.4 million was allocated primarily to related infrastructure and recompletions.
As a result of the Company's 2021 capital program, wells that had been drilled, completed and brought on production through the first quarter of the year benefited Bonterra by contributing volumes for a full quarter in Q2 2021. The majority of the production volumes coming from new wells was brought online through March and April of 2021. These higher volumes helped reduce per unit production costs in the quarter, which averaged $14.98 per BOE compared to $15.60 per BOE in the previous quarter despite higher absolute costs, and were $13.84 per BOE in Q2 2020, reflecting very low levels of activity in that period.
As at June 30, 2021, Bonterra's net debt totaled $319.3 million, including $244 million drawn on our $265 million bank facility. Just prior to quarter end, the Company's syndicate of Canadian financial institutions redetermined Bonterra's credit facility at $265 million, a reduction from the $300 million previously in place.
In addition to undertaking new drilling to date in 2021, Bonterra also remained committed to efficiently manage decommissioning liabilities, having abandoned 137.3 net wells during the first six months of this year, supported by the Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program ("SRP"). As Bonterra continues to advance our abandonment program through the remainder of this year and next, it is estimated that a further 170.5 net wells with no deemed future potential can be abandoned.
OUTLOOK
During the third quarter of 2021, approximately eight gross (6.9 net) operated wells are expected to be drilled and completed as Bonterra continues to execute our capital expenditure program. In light of the successful execution of the capital program to date, combined with favourable price forecasts and positive well performance, the Company anticipates average production for 2021 will be within our previously announced annual guidance range of 12,800 to 13,200 BOE per day.
As part of Bonterra's ongoing efforts to diversify commodity prices and protect future cash flows, the Company has put in place physical delivery sales and risk management contracts to the end of June 30, 2022. Through subsequent quarters, Bonterra can continue to participate in upward oil price movements while mitigating market volatility and locking-in economics given approximately 30 percent of forecast volumes are hedged.
Financial discipline and cost control continue to be priorities for Bonterra, and the Company remains committed to reducing bank debt and strengthening the balance sheet, while continuing to add reserve value, particularly into rising commodity prices. Bonterra believes the Company is strategically positioned to drive profitable growth through this period of improving oil and natural gas markets by prudently developing our high-quality, light oil weighted asset base and directing excess funds flow to a combination of debt repayment plus modest growth. The Company continues to prioritize environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives, including being a positive and meaningful contributor to the economic and social success of the communities where it operates in central Alberta, upholding a responsible abandonment and reclamation program, and maintaining stringent safety measures for all employees, contractors and partners.
George F. Fink
Chief Executive Officer
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The following report dated August 11, 2021 is a review of the operations and current financial position for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 for Bonterra Energy Corp. ("Bonterra" or "the Company") and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed financial statements and the audited financial statements including the notes related thereto for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 presented under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as well as Bonterra's Annual Information Form ("AIF"), each of which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures
Throughout this Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) the Company uses the terms "payout ratio", "field netback", "cash netback" and "net debt" to analyze operating performance, which are not standardized measures recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. These measures are commonly used in the oil and gas industry and are considered informative by management, shareholders and analysts. These measures may differ from those made by other companies and accordingly may not be comparable to such measures as reported by other companies.
The Company calculates payout ratio percentage by dividing cash dividends paid to shareholders by cash flow from operating activities, both of which are measures prescribed by IFRS which appear on its statement of cash flows. Bonterra calculates cash and field netback by dividing various financial statement items as determined by IFRS by total production for the period on a barrel of oil equivalent basis. The Company calculates net debt as long-term debt plus working capital deficiency (current liabilities less current assets).
Frequently Recurring Terms
Bonterra uses the following frequently recurring terms in this MD&A: "WTI" refers to West Texas Intermediate, a grade of light sweet crude oil used as benchmark pricing in the United States; "MSW Stream Index" or "Edmonton Par" refers to the mixed sweet blend that is the benchmark price for conventionally produced light sweet crude oil in Western Canada; "AECO" refers to Alberta Energy Company, a grade or heating content of natural gas used as benchmark pricing in Alberta, Canada; "bbl" refers to barrel; "NGL" refers to Natural gas liquids; "MCF" refers to thousand cubic feet; "MMBTU" refers to million British Thermal Units; "GJ" refers to gigajoule; and "BOE" refers to barrels of oil equivalent. Disclosure provided herein in respect of a BOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 MCF: 1 bbl is based on an energy conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.
Numerical Amounts
The reporting and the functional currency of the Company is the Canadian dollar.
QUARTERLY COMPARISONS
2021
2020
As at and for the periods ended
($ 000s except $ per share)
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Financial
Revenue - oil and gas sales
59,163
48,794
31,761
29,155
22,171
38,555
Cash flow from operations
18,874
14,745
(1,199)
6,370
4,429
22,473
Per share - basic
0.56
0.44
(0.04)
0.19
0.13
0.67
Per share - diluted
0.55
0.43
(0.04)
0.19
0.13
0.67
Net earnings (loss)
(1)
157,354
(1,684)
(11,071)
(5,211)
(5,954)
(284,653)
Per share - basic
4.68
(0.05)
(0.33)
(0.16)
(0.18)
(8.53)
Per share - diluted
4.55
(0.05)
(0.33)
(0.16)
(0.18)
(8.53)
Capital expenditures
7,607
23,461
19,064
2,819
104
21,741
Total assets
948,260
748,543
731,859
722,910
732,462
743,533
Net debt
319,310
328,506
315,573
295,168
299,445
300,688
Shareholders' equity
353,431
195,393
196,633
207,325
212,342
218,211
Operations
Light oil (barrels per day)
7,370
6,834
5,371
5,355
5,553
7,058
NGLs (barrels per day)
996
1,025
960
1,064
1,104
999
Conventional natural gas (MCF per day)
26,057
24,301
22,560
21,510
21,142
23,864
Total BOE per day
12,709
11,909
10,091
10,004
10,181
12,034
In the first quarter of 2020 the Company recorded a $331,678,000 impairment provision less a $54,107,000 deferred income tax recovery related to its Alberta CGU's oil and gas assets due to the impact ofCOVID-19 on forward benchmark prices for crude oil. With stronger forward prices in Q2 2021, the Company recorded a $203,197,000 impairment reversal on its Alberta CGU's oil and gas assets less $47,149,000 deferred income tax expense.
