For the three and six TSX: BNE www.bonterraenergy.com months ended June 30, 2021 BONTERRA ENERGY REPORTS SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS Three months ended Six months ended As at and for the periods ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, ($ 000s except for $ per share and $ per BOE) 2021 2020 2021 2020 FINANCIAL Revenue - realized oil and gas sales 59,163 22,171 107,957 60,726 Funds flow (1) 23,105 4,185 39,697 18,855 Per share - basic 0.69 0.13 1.18 0.56 Per share - diluted 0.67 0.13 1.16 0.56 Cash flow from operations 18,874 4,429 33,619 26,902 Per share - basic 0.56 0.13 1.00 0.81 Per share - diluted 0.55 0.13 0.98 0.81 Net earnings (loss)(2) 157,354 (5,954) 155,670 (290,607) Per share - basic 4.68 (0.18) 4.63 (8.70) Per share - diluted 4.55 (0.18) 4.53 (8.70) Capital expenditures 7,607 104 31,068 21,845 Total assets 948,260 732,462 Net debt(3) 319,310 299,445 Working capital deficiency 273,141 299,445 Long-term debt 46,169 - Shareholders' equity 353,431 212,342 OPERATIONS Light oil -barrels (bbl) per day 7,370 5,553 7,103 6,306 -average price ($ per bbl) 71.49 33.31 66.84 42.47 NGLs -bbl per day 996 1,104 1,011 1,052 -average price ($ per bbl) 35.59 12.14 35.59 15.50 Conventional natural gas - MCF per day 26,057 21,142 25,184 22,503 - average price ($ per MCF) 3.37 2.14 3.40 2.20 Total barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE)(4) 12,709 10,181 12,311 11,108 Funds flow is not a recognized measure under IFRS. For these purposes, the Company defines funds flow as funds provided by operations including proceeds from sale of investments and investment income received excluding the effects of changes in non-cash working capital items and decommissioning expenditures settled. In the first quarter of 2020 the Company recorded a $331,678,000 impairment provision less a $54,107,000 deferred income tax recovery related to its Alberta CGU's oil and gas assets due to the impact of COVID-19 effect on the forward benchmark prices for crude oil. With stronger forward prices in Q2 2021, the Company recorded a $203,197,000 impairment reversal on its Alberta CGU's oil and gas assets less $47,149,000 deferred income tax expense. Net debt is not a recognized measure under IFRS. The Company defines net debt as current liabilities less current assets plus long-term subordinated debt. BOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 MCF: 1 bbl is based on an energy conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. 1 |P a g e

REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS Bonterra Energy Corp. (Bonterra or the Company) is pleased to present our second quarter 2021 financial and operating results, selected highlights from which are provided below. Readers are encouraged to review in conjunction with the Company's full Q2 2021 report which has been filed on SEDAR and is available on Bonterra's website. Q2 2021 FINANCIAL & OPERATING SNAPSHOT Production averaged 12,709 BOE per day in Q2 2021, 25 percent higher than in Q2 2020, the result of a successful drilling program that re-commenced in the fourth quarter of 2020, along with the reactivation of wells that had been voluntarily shut-in due to low commodity prices.

re-commenced in the fourth quarter of 2020, along with the reactivation of wells that had been voluntarily shut-in due to low commodity prices. Realized oil and gas sales increased 167 percent over Q2 2020 to total $59.2 million in Q2 2021, due primarily to higher realized crude oil prices and growing production volumes.

Funds flow 1 of $23.1 million in the quarter ($0.67 per fully diluted share) was 452 percent higher than Q2 2020, and 39 percent higher than Q1 2021.

of $23.1 million in the quarter ($0.67 per fully diluted share) was 452 percent higher than Q2 2020, and 39 percent higher than Q1 2021. Cost savings remained a priority across the organization, with Bonterra reducing Q2 2021 production costs per unit to $14.98 per BOE, four percent lower than the preceding quarter.

Drilling, completion and equipping costs in the first half of 2021 decreased by approximately 35 percent year- over-year to average $2.1 million per well.

over-year to average $2.1 million per well. Field netbacks 1 averaged $27.59 per BOE in Q2 2021, a 194 percent increase over Q2 2020, reflecting significantly higher per unit revenue offset by realized losses on risk management contracts and increased per unit royalty expenses.

averaged $27.59 per BOE in Q2 2021, a 194 percent increase over Q2 2020, reflecting significantly higher per unit revenue offset by realized losses on risk management contracts and increased per unit royalty expenses. Capital expenditures of $31.0 million in the first half of 2021 contributed to the drilling of 16 gross (15.9 net) wells and the completion, equip, tie-in and placing on production of 20 gross (19.7 net) wells, with four of the completed and equipped wells having been drilled late in 2020. The balance was spent primarily on related infrastructure and recompletions.

tie-in and placing on production of 20 gross (19.7 net) wells, with four of the completed and equipped wells having been drilled late in 2020. The balance was spent primarily on related infrastructure and recompletions. Net debt 1 totaled $319.3 million as at June 30, 2021, a $3.7 million increase from year-end 2020, reflecting the impact of a more active capital program that is designed to return production to pre-COVID-19 levels. As at June 30, 2021, Bonterra had drawn $244 million on the $265 million syndicated bank facility. Since the beginning of 2021, the Company has benefitted from increasing crude oil and natural gas prices as stability returns to global commodity markets following severe volatility through most of 2020. During the second quarter of 2021, Bonterra introduced new production volumes into a much higher commodity price environment which resulted in realized average oil prices of $71.49 per bbl in the quarter, an increase of 115 percent over Q2 2020 prices. In addition, the Company's average realized NGL price was $35.59 per bbl, or 193 percent higher than the same period in 2020, while the average realized natural gas price of $3.37 per mcf was 57 percent higher. This price improvement helped to drive meaningful growth in netbacks in the second quarter of 2021, with field and cash netbacks of $27.59 per BOE and $19.98 per BOE, respectively, compared to $9.40 per BOE and $4.52 per BOE in Q2 2020, respectively. Bonterra will continue to regularly monitor commodity price changes and funds flow with the primary objective of reducing bank debt while continuing to add production and grow reserves value. 1"Funds Flow", "Field Netback" and "Net Debt" are not recognized measures under IFRS. 2 |P a g e

In concert with realizing higher prices during the second quarter of 2021, Bonterra also benefited from stronger production volumes, which averaged 12,709 BOE per day, an increase of seven percent over the preceding quarter, and 25 percent over the same period of 2020. Throughout the first half of 2021, the Company invested a total of $31.0 million of capital, or approximately 48 percent of the lower end of our full year capital budget range, with $24.6 million allocated to drilling, completion, equip and tie-in activities. This resulted in 16 gross (15.9 net) wells being drilled and 20 gross (19.7 net) wells being completed, equipped, tied-in and placed on production, with four of the completed and equipped wells having been drilled late in 2020. Approximately $6.4 million was allocated primarily to related infrastructure and recompletions. As a result of the Company's 2021 capital program, wells that had been drilled, completed and brought on production through the first quarter of the year benefited Bonterra by contributing volumes for a full quarter in Q2 2021. The majority of the production volumes coming from new wells was brought online through March and April of 2021. These higher volumes helped reduce per unit production costs in the quarter, which averaged $14.98 per BOE compared to $15.60 per BOE in the previous quarter despite higher absolute costs, and were $13.84 per BOE in Q2 2020, reflecting very low levels of activity in that period. As at June 30, 2021, Bonterra's net debt totaled $319.3 million, including $244 million drawn on our $265 million bank facility. Just prior to quarter end, the Company's syndicate of Canadian financial institutions redetermined Bonterra's credit facility at $265 million, a reduction from the $300 million previously in place. In addition to undertaking new drilling to date in 2021, Bonterra also remained committed to efficiently manage decommissioning liabilities, having abandoned 137.3 net wells during the first six months of this year, supported by the Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program ("SRP"). As Bonterra continues to advance our abandonment program through the remainder of this year and next, it is estimated that a further 170.5 net wells with no deemed future potential can be abandoned. OUTLOOK During the third quarter of 2021, approximately eight gross (6.9 net) operated wells are expected to be drilled and completed as Bonterra continues to execute our capital expenditure program. In light of the successful execution of the capital program to date, combined with favourable price forecasts and positive well performance, the Company anticipates average production for 2021 will be within our previously announced annual guidance range of 12,800 to 13,200 BOE per day. As part of Bonterra's ongoing efforts to diversify commodity prices and protect future cash flows, the Company has put in place physical delivery sales and risk management contracts to the end of June 30, 2022. Through subsequent quarters, Bonterra can continue to participate in upward oil price movements while mitigating market volatility and locking-in economics given approximately 30 percent of forecast volumes are hedged. Financial discipline and cost control continue to be priorities for Bonterra, and the Company remains committed to reducing bank debt and strengthening the balance sheet, while continuing to add reserve value, particularly into rising commodity prices. Bonterra believes the Company is strategically positioned to drive profitable growth through this period of improving oil and natural gas markets by prudently developing our high-quality, light oil weighted asset base and directing excess funds flow to a combination of debt repayment plus modest growth. The Company continues to prioritize environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives, including being a positive and meaningful contributor to the economic and social success of the communities where it operates in central Alberta, upholding a responsible abandonment and reclamation program, and maintaining stringent safety measures for all employees, contractors and partners. George F. Fink Chief Executive Officer 3 |P a g e

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The following report dated August 11, 2021 is a review of the operations and current financial position for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 for Bonterra Energy Corp. ("Bonterra" or "the Company") and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed financial statements and the audited financial statements including the notes related thereto for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 presented under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as well as Bonterra's Annual Information Form ("AIF"), each of which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures Throughout this Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) the Company uses the terms "payout ratio", "field netback", "cash netback" and "net debt" to analyze operating performance, which are not standardized measures recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. These measures are commonly used in the oil and gas industry and are considered informative by management, shareholders and analysts. These measures may differ from those made by other companies and accordingly may not be comparable to such measures as reported by other companies. The Company calculates payout ratio percentage by dividing cash dividends paid to shareholders by cash flow from operating activities, both of which are measures prescribed by IFRS which appear on its statement of cash flows. Bonterra calculates cash and field netback by dividing various financial statement items as determined by IFRS by total production for the period on a barrel of oil equivalent basis. The Company calculates net debt as long-term debt plus working capital deficiency (current liabilities less current assets). Frequently Recurring Terms Bonterra uses the following frequently recurring terms in this MD&A: "WTI" refers to West Texas Intermediate, a grade of light sweet crude oil used as benchmark pricing in the United States; "MSW Stream Index" or "Edmonton Par" refers to the mixed sweet blend that is the benchmark price for conventionally produced light sweet crude oil in Western Canada; "AECO" refers to Alberta Energy Company, a grade or heating content of natural gas used as benchmark pricing in Alberta, Canada; "bbl" refers to barrel; "NGL" refers to Natural gas liquids; "MCF" refers to thousand cubic feet; "MMBTU" refers to million British Thermal Units; "GJ" refers to gigajoule; and "BOE" refers to barrels of oil equivalent. Disclosure provided herein in respect of a BOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 MCF: 1 bbl is based on an energy conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Numerical Amounts The reporting and the functional currency of the Company is the Canadian dollar. 4 |P a g e