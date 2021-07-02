Bonterra Energy : Announces Approval of All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Voting Results

May 15, 2019, CALGARY/CNW/ - Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX: BNE) announced that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 15, 2019, a total of 15,478,904 shares, representing 46.36% of common shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy. Shareholders approved all resolutions listed in the management information circular dated April 3, 2019, including the election of each of the six nominees proposed as directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
Election of Directors
The six director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:
Director Nominee
Votes For
Percent
Votes Withheld
Percent
Gary J. Drummond
10,684,723
71.65%
4,227,753
28.35%
George F. Fink
10,853,557
72.78%
4,058,919
27.22%
Randy M. Jarock
11,875,029
79.63%
3,037,447
20.37%
Dan Reuter
11,861,421
79.54%
3,051,055
20.46%
Rodger A. Tourigny
12,626,326
84.67%
2,286,150
15.33%
Aidan M. Walsh
12,605,188
84.53%
2,307,288
15.47%
Appointment of Auditors
The appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Corporation was approved by a show of hands. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Votes Withheld
Percent
15,020,545
99.87%
19,645
0.13%
Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewanand British Columbia. The shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'BNE'.
Bonterra Energy Corp. published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 17:32:22 UTC.