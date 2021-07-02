Bonterra Energy : Announces Approval of All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Voting Results

PDFPrint

May 15, 2019, CALGARY/CNW/ - Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX: BNE) announced that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 15, 2019, a total of 15,478,904 shares, representing 46.36% of common shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy. Shareholders approved all resolutions listed in the management information circular dated April 3, 2019, including the election of each of the six nominees proposed as directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Election of Directors

The six director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Gary J. Drummond 10,684,723 71.65% 4,227,753 28.35% George F. Fink 10,853,557 72.78% 4,058,919 27.22% Randy M. Jarock 11,875,029 79.63% 3,037,447 20.37% Dan Reuter 11,861,421 79.54% 3,051,055 20.46% Rodger A. Tourigny 12,626,326 84.67% 2,286,150 15.33% Aidan M. Walsh 12,605,188 84.53% 2,307,288 15.47%

Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Corporation was approved by a show of hands. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent 15,020,545 99.87% 19,645 0.13%

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewanand British Columbia. The shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'BNE'.

SOURCE Bonterra Energy Corp.