Bonterra Energy : Confirms Cash Dividend for December 2019 Payable January 31, 2020

CALGARY, Jan. 2, 2020/CNW/ - Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX: BNE) ('Bonterra' or the 'Company') announces that the December 2019monthly cash dividend will be $0.01per share and will be paid on January 31, 2020. The record date for the dividend is January 15, 2020and the ex-dividend date is January 14, 2020. The dividend is paid monthly and is subject to commodity prices and production levels.

The dividend is considered an 'eligible dividend' for tax purposes.

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewanand British Columbia. The shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'BNE'.

