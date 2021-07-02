Log in
Bonterra Energy : Confirms Cash Dividend for September 2019 Payable October 31, 2019

07/02/2021 | 01:33pm EDT
Bonterra Energy Corp. Confirms Cash Dividend for September 2019 Payable October 31, 2019

CALGARY, Oct. 1, 2019/CNW/ - Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX: BNE) ('Bonterra' or the 'Company') announces that the September 2019monthly cash dividend will be $0.01per share and will be paid on October 31, 2019. The record date for the dividend is October 15, 2019and the ex-dividend date is October 11, 2019. The dividend is paid monthly and is subject to commodity prices and production levels.

The dividend is considered an 'eligible dividend' for tax purposes.

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewanand British Columbia. The shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'BNE'.

SOURCE Bonterra Energy Corp.

Bonterra Energy Corp. published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 17:32:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
