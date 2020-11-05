Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Bonterra Resources Inc.    BTR   CA09852X7018

BONTERRA RESOURCES INC.

(BTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bonterra Intersects 15.6 G/t Au over 1.6 Metres at Gladiator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 08:35am EST

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2020) - Bonterra Resources Inc.  (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following results from the ongoing drilling campaign at the Gladiator project. The results include several intersections, including 15.6 g/t Au over 1.6 metres ("m") in hole BA-20-20, 10.5 g/t Au over 1.1 m in hole BA-20-04, 12.7 g/t Au over 1.0 m in hole BA-20-12, 10.2 g/t Au over 1.8 m in hole BA-20-13, 40.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m in hole BA-20-17 and 7.8 g/t Au over 3.0 m in hole BA-20-18A.

The 2020 drilling campaign at Gladiator resumed on July 23, 2020 with two drills in operation, one on a barge on Lake Barry and the other on land near the Gladiator deposit. Since July 23, 2020, the Company has drilled 22 holes representing a total of 7,559 m of a planned 16,000 m for the Gladiator regional area. Results from 19 holes have been received since the press release on April 24, 2020. Results from the remaining drilled holes are pending (Figure 1).

The Gladiator deposit consists of three primary zones; the North, Main and Barbeau Zones. The North and the Main Zone are characterized by mineralized quartz veins hosted within steeply south-southeast dipping shear zones having developed at the contacts of gabbroic and felsic dykes with mafic to intermediate volcanic rocks. The Barbeau Zone consists of quartz vein mineralization hosted by a shear zone dipping moderately to the north and correlates with an offset of the gabbroic and felsic dykes. Several secondary mineralized zones called "North Dippers" have been interpreted with orientations similar to the Barbeau Zone, moderately to steeply dipping north. A series of mineralized zones associated with felsic dykes are referred to as North Corridor, Footwall and South Zones and are interpreted to occur with similar orientations to the North and Main Zones dipping south-southeast (Figures 1 and 4).

Pascal Hamelin, Interim CEO and VP, Operations commented: "These latest drill results are very encouraging, and demonstrate the continuity of the Main and North Zones. The addition of a series of interpreted north-dipping zones to the Main and North Zones further enhances our understanding of the Gladiator deposit."

The following table shows the significant intersections of the drill holes presented in this press release.

Hole IDFrom (m)To (m)Length (m)Grade
(g/t Au)		Zone
BA-20-0333.041.38.31.0North corridor
72.374.52.21.5North corridor
278.0279.01.01.7North Dipper (Main)
493.8495.11.33.0North Dipper (North)
BA-20-04136.2137.31.110.5Main
369.0370.01.04.2South
BA-20-0556.058.02.01.8
101.2104.02.82.1North corridor
240.0242.02.01.7North Dipper (Main)
297.5300.02.51.1North Dipper (Main)
317.0318.11.11.2North Dipper (Main)
358.5361.53.03.2North Dipper (North)
424.0425.01.09.8North Dipper (Main)
540.0541.01.01.3North Dipper (Main)
BA-20-0645.049.54.53.0Main
140.0140.50.53.4North Dipper (Main)
160.2161.00.84.2North Dipper (Main)
277.5281.33.81.4South
337.7346.08.31.4South
351.0353.02.01.0South
BA-20-0795.097.02.05.0North corridor
168.0169.61.66.0North Dipper
330.0331.01.05.3North Dipper (Main)
BA-20-08131.1137.05.90.7North
BA-20-09No Significant Assays
BA-20-10154.0161.07.00.7Main
222.5223.00.53.2Main
BA-20-11172.7182.910.22.7Main
Including172.7173.40.713.7
256.0261.05.01.6
276.3276.80.53.4North Dipper (Main)
360.0360.60.64.9Barbeau
367.3367.80.57.5Barbeau
433.9434.91.01.1Barbeau
443.0444.01.04.7Barbeau
BA-20-12195.0196.01.01.5North Dipper (Main)
204.0206.02.01.4North Dipper (Main)
224.0225.01.012.7North Dipper (Main)
266.8268.01.22.1Main
470.5472.01.51.0South
BA-20-1316.017.21.21.4Main
108.0121.013.01.4North corridor
123.2125.01.810.2North
Including123.2123.80.628.8
137.5143.05.52.9North Corridor
139.0143.04.03.9North Corridor
Including139.0140.01.011.6
BA-20-1452.052.80.81.6Main
88.089.71.72.1Main
130.0131.21.21.7Footwall
149.0153.04.01.7North Dipper (North)
165.0166.01.02.2North corridor
178.6182.33.71.2North corridor
BA-20-1558.059.01.01.6North corridor
73.076.53.50.5North
BA-20-16157.1158.21.16.5Main
344.0344.50.52.7South
399.2400.21.07.4South
BA-20-1719.023.04.01.4North dipper
39.040.01.06.2Main
48.051.03.02.7Main
148.5149.00.540.5North Dipper (North)
155.0156.01.03.6
170.8173.22.43.4North corridor
BA-20-1833.035.22.21.2North Dipper
BA-20-18A87.088.71.71.2Main
142.0144.72.72.5North Dipper (Main)
184.0187.03.07.8North Dipper (Main)
Including184.8185.50.730.3
212.2214.01.82.4North corridor
BA-20-19Pending results188.7202.013.31.3North corridor
237.0238.01.04.8North
332.0334.02.01.3North Dipper (Main)
361.0362.01.06.2Footwall
603.7605.01.38.0North Dipper
Including603.7604.20.519.0
BA-20-20Pending results93.595.11.615.6Main

 

Notes:

1) The meterage represents the length of the drilled lengths.

2) Estimated true widths for the interpreted Main, North, South and Footwall Zones range from at least 50% to 90% of the interval core length. The estimated true widths of the North Dipper, Barbeau and North Corridor Zones are unknown.

3) The mineralized intervals listed are above 0.5 g/t Au.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/67553_cba3bff124724be9_001.jpg

Figure 1 - Gladiator Project - Drill Hole Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/67553_cba3bff124724be9_001full.jpg

Ten holes intersected the Main Zone and filled the gap in the drilling pattern (BA-20-04; 06; 10; 11; 12; 14; 16; 17; 18A; 20). Highlights include 15.6 g/t Au over 1.6 m in hole BA-20-20, 2.7 g/t Au over 10.2 m, including 13.7 over 0.7 m in hole BA-20-11 and 10.5 g/t Au over 1.1 m in hole BA-20-04 (Figure 2).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/67553_cba3bff124724be9_002.jpg

Figure 2 - Main Zone Longitudinal Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/67553_cba3bff124724be9_002full.jpg

Seven holes (BA-20-08; 09; 13; 14; 17;18A; 20) were drilled to target the North Zone extension following very encouraging results from holes BA-20-05 and BA-20-07 drilled during the winter (See press releases April 2, 2020 and April 24, 2020). Best results included 2.9 g/t Au over 6.6 m, including 10.2 g/t Au over 1.8 m and 2.9 g/t Au over 5.5m, including 11.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m in hole BA-20-13.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/67553_cba3bff124724be9_003.jpg

Figure 3 - North Zone Longitudinal Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/67553_cba3bff124724be9_003full.jpg

Several newly modelled north dipping zones ("North Dippers") were intersected by the ongoing drilling program, of which the best intervals returned: 12.7 g/t Au over 1.0 m in BA-20-12, 40.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m in hole BA-20-17, 30.3 g/t Au over 0.7 m in hole BA-20-18A and 8.0 g/t Au over 1.3 m, including 19.0 g/t Au over 0.5 m in hole BA-20-19 (Figure 4).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/67553_cba3bff124724be9_004.jpg

Figure 4 - Gladiator Project - Composite Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/67553_cba3bff124724be9_004full.jpg

Quality control and reporting protocols

The Gladiator project's drill core gold analysis is performed at the Bachelor Mine Analysis Laboratory. The Company employs a rigorous QA-QC analysis program that meets industry standards. The analytical results are carried out by fire assay (A.A.) in the mine laboratory. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. The Company's QA-QC analytical verification program requires that at least 10% of samples be audited in an independent laboratory. These verification sample were sent to the ALS laboratory located in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The results of the audits are consistent with those obtained.

Qualified persons

Boris Artinian, P.Geo., Chief Geologist of the Company oversees all exploration activities on the Gladiator Project. Mr. Artinian is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI-43-101"). Marc Ducharme, P.Geo. and Bonterra's Principal Geologist, approved the information contained in this press release. Mr. Ducharme is a Qualified Person as defined by
NI 43-101.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Pascal Hamelin, Interim CEO and VP Operations
ir@btrgold.com

2872 Sullivan Road, Suite 2, Val d'Or, Quebec J9P 0B9
819-825-8678 | Website: www.btrgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on Bonterra's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to Bonterra's exploration and development plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information includes namely, information with respect to the planned exploration programs and the potential growth in mineral resources. Exploration results that include drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit and such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics and economic potential to be classed as a category of mineral resource. The potential quantities and grades of drilling targets are conceptual in nature and, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the targets being delineated as mineral resources. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Bonterra's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related exploration and development; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration and development; changes in economic conditions or financial markets, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration activities; and labour relations matters. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67553

© Newsfilecorp 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BONTERRA RESOURCES INC.
08:35aBonterra Intersects 15.6 G/t Au over 1.6 Metres at Gladiator
NE
10/21BONTERRA RESOURCES : intersects 34.5 g/t Au over 2.7 metres at Barry
PU
10/21Bonterra Intersects 34.5 g/t Au over 2.7 Metres at Barry
NE
10/08INVESTOR PRESENTATIONS NOW AVAILABLE : Gold Mining Opportunities in the Province..
AQ
10/01LIVE VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE OCT : Gold Mining Opportunities in the Province..
AQ
09/30BONTERRA RESOURCES : Discovers New High-Grade Vein on the Panache Property in th..
PU
09/30Bonterra Discovers New High-Grade Vein on the Panache Property in the Urban B..
NE
09/22Bonterra Intersects 5.6 g/t Au over 4 metres in the Western Extension of the ..
NE
09/15BONTERRA RESOURCES : Begins Processing Material at its Bachelor Mill for its Bul..
PU
09/15Bonterra Begins Processing Material at its Bachelor Mill for its Bulk Sample ..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -30,1 M -23,1 M -23,1 M
Net cash 2019 17,6 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,32x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 68,2 M 51,9 M 52,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart BONTERRA RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Bonterra Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BONTERRA RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,25 CAD
Last Close Price 0,88 CAD
Spread / Highest target 156%
Spread / Average Target 156%
Spread / Lowest Target 156%
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Hamelin Chief Executive Officer & VP-Operations
Cesar N. Gonzalez Chairman
Johnny Oliveira Chief Financial Officer
Akiba J. Leisman Director
Matthew A. Happyjack Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC.-60.89%52
NEWMONT CORPORATION49.78%52 321
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION47.93%48 291
POLYUS133.55%28 731
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.56.44%20 659
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED29.44%19 322
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group