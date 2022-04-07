Bonterra Resources : Intersects 7.1 g/t Au over 7.6 m, Including 20.1 g/t over 1.4 m and 13.2 g/t over 1.4 m, and Extends the Near Surface Mineralization by 200 m to the Northeast of the Barry Gold Deposit

Val-d'Or, QC - April 7, 2022 - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BTR, OTCQX: BONXF, FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the ongoing drilling campaign at the Barry project. Recent drilling results expand upon the northeast sector of the Barry deposit near surface and the southwest sector at depth. The latest results obtained from 43 diamond drill holes are designed to increase the 2021 mineral resource estimate ("2021 MRE") (see press release dated June 23, 2021). Drilling highlights include 7.1 grams-per-ton gold ("g/t Au") over 7.6 metres ("m") in the near-surface zone AB08, approximately 200 m northeast of the previously released intercept 8.0 g/t Au over 7.6 m (see press release dated October 5, 2021).

The Company is currently drilling at a rate of approximately 7,500 m per month, focused mainly on expanding its Barry and Gladiator gold deposits highlighted within the recently released 2021 MREs.

Highlights include:

7.1 g/t Au over 7.6 m, including 20.1 g/t Au over 1.4 m and 13.2 g/t Au over 1.4 m in hole MB-21-417

1.3 g/t Au over 12.0 m, including 3.0 g/t Au over 4.8 m in hole MB-21-404

2.3 g/t Au over 9.0 m, including 6.8 g/t Au over 2.6 m in hole MB-21-409

17.4 g/t Au over 4.4 m, including 146.0 g/t Au over 0.5 m in hole MB-21-410

10.8 g/t Au over 5.1 m, including 23.1 g/t Au over 1.4 m in hole MB-22-416

12.1 g/t Au over 6.1 m, including 73.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m in hole MB-22-420

Marc André Pelletier, President and CEO commented: "These recent drill results confirm the extension of the mineralization near surface and at depth at Barry, extending the existing mineral resource by over 200 m to the northeast from the resource pit shell, and up to 50 m to the southwest of the underground resource. The continuation of the H12 zone and the discovery of new H series at depth demonstrate the potential to add more ounces beyond the existing 2021 MRE.

Work is currently underway on a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") based on the open pit resources at Barry in the 2021 MRE. The PEA is projected to be completed in late Q2 2022 and is expected to demonstrate the potential for restarting mining operations in the near term. The Company will soon undertake infill and definition drilling on the underground portion of the deposit to better understand the potential of an underground mining scenario.

At present, exploration activities at Barry include one drill rig drilling an additional 400 m to the northeast of the existing open pit resources and a second drill on regional exploration targets, approximately 5 kilometers to the northeast of the Barry deposit.

At the Bachelor Mine Complex, the permitting process for the mill and tailings management area expansion is ongoing, and the Company expects to provide additional information by mid-year with a COMEX permit expected by end of 2022 and provincial permits thereafter."

Figure 1 - Barry Project - Drill Hole Location Map.Figure 2 - Barry Project - Composite Long Section

The Barry drilling campaign is currently focused on the expansion of key gold mineralized northeast of the 2021 MRE. Multiple diamond drill holes have been designed to confirm the open pit extension potential to the northeast. Several drill holes have confirmed the extension of the mineralization near surface with large intercepts grading above the open pit resource cut-off grade (1.0 g/t Au). Specifically, hole MB-21-417 extended the near surface mineralization by 200 m with 7.1 g/t Au over 7.6 m, including 20.1 g/t Au over 1.4 m and 13.2 g/t Au over 1.4 m in the AB08 zone and 3.9 g/t Au over 6.3 m, including 10.1 g/t Au over 2.0 m in a new H series zone (figure 2).

Expansion drilling has also confirmed the mineral continuity and expansion of several known H-Type zones, particularly the H12 zone with holes MB-22-420 and MB-22-416, which respectively intersected 12.1 g/t Au over 6.1 m, including 73.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 10.8 g/t Au over 5.1 m, including 23.1 g/t Au over 1.4m, expanding the mineralization by 75 m at depth and 50 m to the southwest beyond the 2021 MRE (figure 3).

Figure 3 - Barry Project - H12 Isometric view

The Barry gold deposit is characterized by three dominant sets of structures, all dipping to the southeast. The sub-vertical shear zones and the H-Series shear zones dipping 25 to 40 degrees are hosted within intermediate to mafic volcanics and tuffs with local felsic intrusions. Contact zones dip at 50-65 degrees along the lower and upper contacts of the D1, D2 and D3 felsic intrusions with mafic volcanics. Gold mineralization is associated with disseminated sulfides within shear zones and veins with local visible gold. The Barry deposit has been delineated over 1.4 kilometres along strike and 700 m vertical and remains open for expansion.

The following table shows the significant intersections of the drill holes presented in this press release:

The Barry project's drill core gold analyses are performed at the Company's Bachelor Mine analytical laboratory (the "Laboratory"). The Company employs a rigorous QA-QC analysis program that meets industry standards. The analyses are conducted by fire assay (A.A.) with atomic absorption finish. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor the Laboratory's performance. The Company's QA-QC program requires that at least 10% of samples be analyzed by an independent laboratory. These verification samples are sent to ALS Minerals laboratory facility located in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The verifications show a high degree of correlation with the Laboratory's results.

Boris Artinian, P.Geo., (OGQ # 1546) Chief Geologist of the Company oversees all exploration activities on the Barry project and has compiled and approved the information contained in this press release. Mr. Artinian is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI-43-101").

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company has four main assets, Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor that collectively have a total of 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories, and 1.78 million ounces in Inferred category. Importantly, the Company owns the only permitted and operational gold mill in the region. Bonterra is focused on graduating from advanced exploration to a development company to deliver shareholder value.

