Bonterra Resources : Material Document

AGENCY AGREEMENT March 10, 2022 Bonterra Resources Inc. 2872 Sullivan Rd, Suite 2 Val-d'Or, Quebec J9P 0B9 Attention: Marc-Andre Pelletier, President and Chief Executive Officer Cormark Securities Inc. (the "Lead Agent") and Desjardins Securities Inc. (together with the Lead Agent, the "Agents" and each individually, an "Agent") understand that Bonterra Resources Inc. (the "Company") proposes to issue and sell an aggregate of: (i) up to 7,290,000 common shares in the capital of the Company that qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Tax Act (as defined herein) and section 359.1 of the Quebec Tax Act (as defined herein) (the "FT Shares") at a price of $2.06 per FT Share (the "FT Offering Price"); and (ii) up to 8,270,000 common shares in the capital of the Company on a non-flow through basis (the "HD Shares") at a price of $1.21 per HD Share (the "HD Offering Price"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $25,024,100. The offering of the FT Shares and the HD Shares is collectively referred to herein as the "Offering" and the FT Shares and the HD Shares are collectively referred to herein as the "Offered Shares". The Agents have been granted an option (the "Option"), which Option may be exercised, in whole or in part, at the Agents' sole discretion and without obligation, to sell up to an additional 2,334,000 Offered Shares. which may be exercisable for FT Shares at the FT Offering Price, HD Shares at the HD Offering Price, or some combination thereof. The Option shall be exercisable by the Agents at any time until 48 hours prior to the Closing Time (as defined herein), after which time the Option shall be void and of no further force and effect. If exercised, any Offered Shares purchased from the Company and issued upon exercise of the Option shall be deemed to form part of the Offering for the purposes hereof. Unless the context otherwise requires, all references to the "Offering" or "Offered Shares" shall include any Offered Shares purchased from the Company and issued in connection with the exercise of the Option. In consideration of the services to be rendered by the Agents in connection with the Offering, the Company shall, at the Closing Time (as defined herein), pay to the Agents the Agents' Fee (as defined herein) in such amounts and with such terms as set out in Section 12 hereof. The obligation of the Company to pay the Agents' Fee shall arise at the Closing Time and the Agents' Fee shall be fully earned by the Agents upon the completion of the Offering. The Offered Shares will be offered to Purchasers (as defined below) resident in the Selling Jurisdictions (as defined below) within Canada by way of a private placement to "accredited investors" as such term is defined in NI 45-106 (as defined below), and such other jurisdictions as mutually agreed to by the Company and the Agents, provided it is understood that no prospectus filing, registration statement or comparable obligation arises in such other jurisdictions in accordance with this Agreement. The Company agrees that the Agents will be permitted to appoint, at their sole expense, other registered dealers or other dealers duly qualified in their respective jurisdictions, in each case acceptable to the Company, acting reasonably, as their agents to assist with the Offering in the Selling Jurisdictions and that the Agents may determine the remuneration payable by the Agents to such other dealers appointed by them. This offer is conditional upon and subject to the additional terms and conditions set forth below. 1. Interpretation LEGAL_38374969.1 2 1.1 Unless expressly provided otherwise herein, where used in this Agreement or any schedule attached hereto, the following terms have the following meanings, respectively: "affiliate" has the meaning ascribed to such concept in Section 1(2) of the Securities Act (Ontario); "Affiliates" means affiliates of the Agents; "Agents" has the meaning ascribed thereto on the face page of this Agreement; "Agents' Fee" has the meaning ascribed thereto in Section 12.1; "Agreement" means the agreement resulting from the acceptance by the Company of the offer made by the Agents hereby and includes all schedules and exhibits attached hereto, in each case, as the same may be supplemented, amended and/or restated from time to time; "Applicable Securities Laws" means, as applicable, collectively, the securities laws, regulations, rulings, rules, orders and prescribed forms in the Selling Jurisdictions, and published policy statements issued by the Securities Regulators in the Selling Jurisdictions; "Bachelor Property" means such Mining Rights as are further described and defined in the Technical Report; "BCBCA" means the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), as may be amended from time to time; "Business Day" means a day other than a Saturday, Sunday or any other day on which the principal chartered banks located in Toronto, Ontario are not open for business; "Canadian Exploration Expense" or "CEE" means an expense described in paragraph (f) of the definition of "Canadian exploration expense" in subsection 66.1(6) of the Tax Act or which would be included in paragraph (h) of such definition if the reference therein to "paragraphs (a) to (d) and (f) to (g.4)" were read as "paragraph (f)", other than amounts which are (i) prescribed to be "Canadian exploration and development overhead expense" for the purposes of paragraph 66(12.6)(b) of the Tax Act, (ii) Canadian exploration expenses to the extent of the amount of any assistance described in paragraph 66(12.6)(a) of the Tax Act, (iii) the cost of acquiring or obtaining the use of seismic data described in paragraph 66(12.6)(b.1) of the Tax Act, or (iv) any expenses for prepaid services or rent that do not qualify as outlays and expenses for the period as described in the definition of the term "expense" in paragraph 66(15) of the Tax Act. With respect to a FT Purchaser that is a Quebec Resident, it also means the expenses described in subsection 395(c) of the Quebec Tax Act, excluding Canadian exploration expenses to the extent of the amount of any assistance described in subsection 359.2(a) of the Quebec Tax Act, amounts which are prescribed to constitute "Canadian exploration and development overhead expenses" for purposes of subsection 359.2(b) of the Quebec Tax Act, any expenditures described in subsection 359.2(b.1) of the Quebec Tax Act, and any expenses for prepaid services or rent that do not qualify in the definition of "outlay" or "expense" in subsection 359(a) of the Quebec Tax Act; "Canadian Securities Laws" means collectively, all Canadian Applicable Securities Laws; "Canadian Securities Regulators" means the applicable Securities Regulator in each of the provinces and territories of Canada; "CEE Incurred in Quebec Eligible for an Additional Deduction" means, in respect of Quebec Residents, an expense described in Section 726.4.10 of the Quebec Tax Act; "Closing" means the closing on the Closing Date of the transaction of purchase and sale in respect of the LEGAL_38374969.1 3 Offered Shares as contemplated by this Agreement and the Subscription Agreements; "Closing Date" means March 10, 2022, or such other date as the Agents and the Company may agree upon; "Closing Time" means 12:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the Closing Date or such other time on the Closing Date as the Company and the Agents may determine; "Commitment Amount" means the aggregate purchase price paid by the FT Purchasers for the FT Shares purchased pursuant to the Offering; "Common Shares" means the common shares in the capital of the Company; "Company" means "Bonterra Resources Inc.", a corporation existing under the laws of the BCBCA, and for purposes of this Agreement, includes former subsidiaries and predecessor entities thereto; "Company Due Diligence Documents" means all written materials relating to the Company (including all financial, marketing, sales and operational information) provided by the Company or its counsel to the Agents and their counsel in connection with the Offering and includes, for certainty, all documentation relating to the Mining Rights; "COVID-19Outbreak" has the meaning ascribed thereto in Section 5.1.9(e); "CRA" means Canada Revenue Agency; "CDS" means Canadian Clearing and Depository Services Inc. "Debt Instrument" means any loan, bond, debenture, promissory note or other instrument evidencing indebtedness (demand or otherwise) for borrowed money, to which an entity or the Company is a party or by which any of their property or assets are bound; "Eligible Expenses" has the meaning ascribed thereto in Section 10.1; "Engagement Letter" means the engagement letter entered into between the Lead Agent and the Company dated February 17, 2022 and as may be further amended from time to time; "Environmental Laws" has the meaning ascribed thereto in Section 5.1.7(a); "Environmental Permit" means any Permit issued or required under any Environmental Law; "Financial Statements" has the meaning ascribed thereto in Section 5.1.3(a); "Flow-ThroughMining Expenditure" means an expense which, once renounced to the FT Purchaser, is a "flow-through mining expenditure" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act; "Follow-OnTransactions" has the meaning ascribed thereto in Section 2.7(a); "FT Offering Price" has the meaning ascribed thereto on the face page of this Agreement; "FT Purchasers" means the persons who, as purchasers or beneficial purchasers, acquire the FT Shares by duly completing, executing and delivering the FT Subscription Agreements and any other required documentation; "FT Shares" means has the meaning ascribed thereto on the face page of this Agreement; LEGAL_38374969.1 4 "FT Subscription Agreements" means, the subscription and renunciation agreements in respect of the FT Shares, in the form agreed upon by the Agents and the Company pursuant to which FT Purchasers agree to subscribe for and purchase FT Shares pursuant to the Offering as herein contemplated and shall include, for greater certainty, all schedules thereto; "Government Official" means: (i) any official, officer, employee, or representative of, or any person acting in an official capacity for or on behalf of, any Governmental Entity; (ii) any salaried political party official, elected member of political office or candidate for political office; or (iii) any company, business, enterprise or other entity owned or controlled by any person described in the foregoing clauses; "Governmental Entity" means any (a) multinational, federal, provincial, territorial, state, regional, municipal, local or other government, governmental or public department, central bank, court, tribunal, arbitral body, commission, board, bureau or agency, domestic or foreign, (b) subdivision, agent, commission, board or authority of any of the foregoing or (c) quasi-governmental or private body exercising any regulatory, expropriation or taxing authority under, or for the account of, any of the foregoing; "Hazardous Substances" has the meaning ascribed thereto in Section 5.1.7(a); "HD Offering Price" has the meaning ascribed thereto on the face page of this Agreement; "HD Purchasers" means the persons who, as purchasers or beneficial purchasers, acquire the HD Shares by duly completing, executing and delivering the HD Subscription Agreements and any other required documentation; "HD Shares" has the meaning ascribed thereto in the face page of this Agreement; "HD Subscription Agreements" means the subscription agreements for HD Shares, in the form agreed upon by the Company and the Agents, for the purchase and sale of the HD Shares to HD Purchasers pursuant to the Offering as contemplated herein and shall include, for greater certainty, all schedules thereto; "IFRS" means International Financial Reporting Standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, namely, the standards, interpretations and the framework for the preparation and presentation of financial statements (in the absence of a standard or interpretation), as adopted in Canada by the Accounting Standards Board of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada, that are applicable to the circumstances as of the date of determination, consistently applied; "including" means including without limitation; "Indemnitor" has the meaning ascribed thereto in Section 9.1; "Lead Agent" has the meaning ascribed thereto on the face page of this Agreement; "material adverse effect" means any change, effect, event or occurrence, that is, or would be reasonably expected to be, materially adverse with respect to the condition (financial or otherwise), properties, assets, liabilities, obligations (whether absolute, accrued, conditional or otherwise), business, prospects, share capital, value, operations or results of operations; "Material Agreement" means any material contract, commitment, agreement (written or oral), joint venture instrument, lease or other document, including a licence agreement to which an entity or the Company is a party or by which any of their property or assets are bound; "Mining Rights" means the mineral interests relating to the Properties; "misrepresentation", "material fact", "material change", "associate", and "distribution" have the respective meanings ascribed thereto in the Securities Act (Ontario); LEGAL_38374969.1 5 "NI 43-101"means National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects; "NI 45-106" means National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions; "October 2021 FT Offering" means the issuance and sale of 7,935,000 common shares in the capital of the Company that qualify as "flow-through shares" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Tax Act and section 359.1 of the Quebec Tax Act, pursuant to the terms and conditions of subscription and renunciation agreements dated October 21, 2021; "Offered Shares" has the meaning ascribed thereto on the face page of this Agreement; "Offering" has the meaning ascribed thereto on the face page of this Agreement; "Offering Price" means the FT Offering Price and the HD Offering Price, as applicable; "Option" has the meaning ascribed thereto on the face page of this Agreement; "Permit" means any licence, permit, approval, consent, certificates, registration or other authorization of or issued by any Governmental Entity; "person" includes any individual, corporation, limited partnership, general partnership, joint stock company or association, joint venture association, company, trust, bank, trust company, land trust, investment trust, society or other entity, organization, syndicate, whether incorporated or not, trustee, executor or other legal personal representative, and governments and agencies and political subdivisions thereof; "Personnel" has the meaning ascribed thereto in Section 9.1; "Prescribed Forms" means the forms prescribed from time to time under subsection 66(12.7) of the Tax Act, and for a FT Purchaser that is a Quebec Resident the forms prescribed under subsection 359.12 of the Quebec Tax Act, filed or to be filed by the Company within the prescribed time renouncing to the FT Purchasers the Resource Expenses incurred pursuant to the FT Subscription Agreements and all parts or copies of such forms required by the CRA to be delivered to the FT Purchasers; "President's List" has the meaning ascribed thereto in Section 12.1; "Principal Business Corporation" means a "principal-business corporation" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Tax Act; "Properties" means the mineral properties and projects of the Company, as of the date hereof, including the Bachelor Property and the Urban Barry Property; "Public Record" means all information contained in any press release, material change report (excluding any confidential material change report), financial statements or other document of the Company which has been publicly filed by, or on behalf of, the Company pursuant to Applicable Securities Laws in Canada or otherwise by or on behalf of the Company; "Purchasers" means the FT Purchasers and HD Purchasers; "QRA" means Revenu Quebec; "Quebec Resident" means an individual that is resident or subject to tax in the Province of Quebec; "Quebec Resources Credit" means the credit relating to mining, petroleum, gas or other resources provided for in Title III, Chapter III.1, Division II.6.15 of Book IX of Part I of the Quebec Tax Act; 