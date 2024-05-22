Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2024) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Westlake Capital ("Westlake") pursuant to which Westlake will provide marketing and investor relations services to the Company on a non-exclusive basis, including: (i) initiating contact with qualified investors, (ii) organizing virtual or in person meetings with potential investors and analysts (iii) forwarding news releases issued by the Company to Westlake's contact base, (iv) assisting with preparing a virtual marketing campaign by the Company, (v) assisting in obtaining coverage by newsletter writers and analysts, and (vi) assisting with market intelligence. In consideration for providing these services, Westlake will be paid a monthly cash fee of GBP 5,850 from the Company's working capital. Westlake has been engaged for an initial term of six months, which may be extended by mutual agreement, subject to earlier termination by either party on 30 days' written notice. The cost of the investor relations services provided by Westlake is not anticipated to exceed CAN$65,000 over the six-month term.

Westlake is a sole proprietorship marketing firm based out of Zurich, Switzerland, and specializing in investor relations and profile-building within the European investment community. Westlake is an arm's length party to Bonterra and has no other relationship with the Company except under this engagement. Westlake does not own any securities of Bonterra, nor does it have any other interest in the Company or a right to acquire such an interest.

About Bonterra Resources Inc.

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company's assets include the Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor gold deposits, which collectively hold 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories and 1.78 million ounces in the Inferred category.

In November 2023, the Company entered into an earn-in and joint venture agreement with Osisko Mining Inc. for the Urban-Barry properties, which include the Gladiator and Barry deposits. Over the next three years, Osisko can earn a 70% interest by incurring $30 million in work expenditures. This strategic transaction highlights Bonterra's dedication to advancing its exploration assets, marking a significant step towards development.

