bonyf's 2022 financial statements made available
Ghent (Belgium), 20 July 2023, 6:00 p.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, presents its 2022 consolidated financial statements, approved by its Board of Directors and audited by its Statutory Auditors
Statements are available on request.
bonyf's strengths
- Products with patented formulations
- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations
- Proven clinical efficacy
- Commercial presence in 37 countries
- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability
- A fast-growing oral and dental care market
About bonyf
Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market.
