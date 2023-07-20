PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 20 July 2023, 6:00 p.m.

bonyf's 2022 financial statements made available

Ghent (Belgium), 20 July 2023, 6:00 p.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, presents its 2022 consolidated financial statements, approved by its Board of Directors and audited by its Statutory Auditors

Statements are available on request.

bonyf's strengths

Products with patented formulations

Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations

Proven clinical efficacy

Commercial presence in 37 countries

Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability

A fast-growing oral and dental care market

Page 1