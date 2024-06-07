bonyf NV / Key word(s): Research Update/Scientific publication

Advanced R&D capabilities and proven efficacy of our unique fast pain-relief mouth ulcer cream



07-Jun-2024 / 17:13 CET/CEST



Advanced R&D capabilities and proven efficacy of our unique fast pain-relief mouth ulcer cream Ghent (Belgium), June 2024, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, is a Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production and marketing of oral, denture, orthodontic and wound care products, is proud to reaffirm our commitment to R&D, as well as to highlight the proven effectiveness of our unique fast pain-relief mouth ulcer cream AphtoFix®. Our dedication to advancing oral healthcare through cutting-edge research and clinical studies sets us apart as a premier provider of effective solutions. As a company deeply invested in R&D, we continuously strive to develop innovative products that meet the highest standards of efficacy and safety. Our mouth ulcer cream is a testament to this commitment, formulated with a proprietary blend of clinically proven ingredients that deliver comprehensive relief and promote rapid healing. A recent clinical study1, conducted by our esteemed team of researchers, underscores the efficacy of our mouth ulcer cream. The study, published in the Journal of Dental Hygiene Science, reveals the following key findings: • Rapid Pain Relief: Significant pain reduction from day 1 • Accelerated Healing: A faster healing rate of the lesion with an average of 7 days • Protective Barrier: Due to its muco-adhesive property, AphtoFix® in contact with saliva acts as an elastic, thin and durable protective barrier against the oral environment, thus favoring prompt healing by means of isolating the ulcer from food debris and bacteria. These results validate our product's unique formulation. The clinical study concluded that our mouth ulcer cream offers a superior solution for those seeking rapid relief and effective healing. "Our mission at bonyf is to advance healthcare through innovation and rigorous research," said Jean-Pierre Bogaert, CEO of bonyf. "This study highlights the exceptional efficacy of our mouth ulcer cream and showcases our capability as a leading R&D company. We are dedicated to providing solutions that enhance the quality of life for individuals worldwide." bonyf's mouth ulcer cream is readily available for purchase and through leading retailers in different countries. For more information about our product, its benefits, and our ongoing research initiatives, please visit www.bonyf.comor contact us via the Contact Form. About bonyf is at the forefront of oral healthcare innovation, with a robust focus on research and development. Our commitment to advancing health and well-being through cutting-edge solutions ensures that we provide products of the highest quality and efficacy. 1Simone Marconcini, Enrica Giammarinaro, Giacomo Oldoini, and Annamaria Genovesi. (2023). Assessment of the Effectiveness of a Film-Forming Cream in the Management of Oral Aphthous Ulcers: A Placebo-Controlled Randomized Clinical Trial. J Dent Hyg Sci. 23:88-92. Published online at: https://doi.org/10.17135/jdhs.2023.23.2.88 bonyf’s strengths Products with patented formulations

Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations

Proven clinical efficacy

Commercial presence in 37 countries

Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability

A fast-growing oral and dental care market

About bonyf Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products.bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of individuals worldwide.Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. bonyf Jean-Pierre Bogaert investor@bonyf.com



