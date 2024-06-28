Bonyf NV: bonyf's 2023 financial statements made available
June 28, 2024 at 11:14 am EDT
Share
bonyf NV
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
bonyf NV: bonyf's 2023 financial statements made available
28-Jun-2024 / 17:12 CET/CEST
bonyf NV: bonyf’s 2023 financial statements made available
Knokke (Belgium), 28 June 2024, 4:00 p.m; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, is a Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production and marketing of oral, denture, orthodontic and wound care products, presents its 2023 financial statements, approved by its Board of Directors and audited by its Statutory Auditors.
Statements are available on request.
bonyf’s strengths
Products with patented formulations
Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations
Proven clinical efficacy
Commercial presence in 37 countries
Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability
A fast-growing oral and dental care market
About bonyf
Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products.bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of individuals worldwide.Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market.
For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com.
bonyf
Jean-Pierre Bogaert
investor@bonyf.com
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
bonyf NV specializes in the development, manufacture and marketing of oral and wound care products. The activity is organized around 4 families of products:
- oral care products: brushing products (PerioTabs brand) and mouth ulcer creams (AphtoFix);
- denture care products: adhesive creams (OlivaFix brand), disinfecting denture tablets (NitrAdine), emergency denture repair systems for removable dentures (BonyPlus), effervescent denture cleanser tablets, etc.;
- orthodontic care products: brushing solutions (PerioTabs brand) and disinfecting denture tablets for removable appliances (NitrAdine);
- wound care products: paste dressings to fill cracks and fissures on feet (HeelFix brand) and hands (FingerFix).