NEWS ITEM

Paris, 29 June 2023, 6:00 p.m.

Delay in release of financial statements 2022

Ghent (Belgium), 24 June 2023, 6:00 p.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), a leading manufacturer of oral and denture care products announces its delay in the preparation and audit of the financial statements for the 2022 financial year.

bonyf NV's, CEO and Founder, Mr Jean-Pierre Bogaert, released today an announcement to the company's shareholders informing them that there will be a delay in the release of the audited financial statements of the company.

The company requested Euronext Access in Paris to suspend trading of its shares at the commencement of trading today and it remains suspended pending further announcement. bonyf will inform the market of progress made in the evolution of its financial status.

Dear Shareholders,

We regret to inform you that bonyf NV was not yet able to publish its audited financial statements 2022.

We understand the importance of timely and transparent financial reporting, and as such, we are committed to providing you with the financial information as soon as possible.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused, and appreciate your understanding and support. Should you have any questions or require further information, please do not hesitate to contact our Investor Relations department on investor @bonyf.com.

Thank you for your continued trust in bonyf NV. Yours sincerely,

Jean-Pierre Bogaert CEO of bonyf NV

For more information, please visit www.bonyf.com.

Page 1