Paris, 29 June 2023, 6:00 p.m.
Delay in release of financial statements 2022
Ghent (Belgium), 24 June 2023, 6:00 p.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), a leading manufacturer of oral and denture care products announces its delay in the preparation and audit of the financial statements for the 2022 financial year.
bonyf NV's, CEO and Founder, Mr Jean-Pierre Bogaert, released today an announcement to the company's shareholders informing them that there will be a delay in the release of the audited financial statements of the company.
The company requested Euronext Access in Paris to suspend trading of its shares at the commencement of trading today and it remains suspended pending further announcement. bonyf will inform the market of progress made in the evolution of its financial status.
Dear Shareholders,
We regret to inform you that bonyf NV was not yet able to publish its audited financial statements 2022.
We understand the importance of timely and transparent financial reporting, and as such, we are committed to providing you with the financial information as soon as possible.
We apologize for any inconvenience caused, and appreciate your understanding and support. Should you have any questions or require further information, please do not hesitate to contact our Investor Relations department on investor @bonyf.com.
Thank you for your continued trust in bonyf NV. Yours sincerely,
Jean-Pierre Bogaert CEO of bonyf NV
For more information, please visit www.bonyf.com.
bonyf's strengths
- Products with patented formulations
- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations
- Proven clinical efficacy
- Commercial presence in 37 countries
- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability
- A fast-growing oral and dental care market
About bonyf
Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market.
Learn more athttps://bonyf.com
bonyf
Press Relations
Jean-Pierre Bogaert
CapValue
investor@bonyf.com
info@capvalue.fr
+33 1 80 81 50 00
