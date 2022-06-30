30 June 2022: Annual results 2021

Press release

Paris, 30 June, 2022, 7 p.m.

Annual results 2021

14.2% growth in revenue to €2,710K (vs. €2,372K in the fiscal year 2020), reflecting a good level of activity despite the effects of the pandemic

Operating income at (€80K), taking into account the strong increase in marketing investments to develop future sales of the leading products PerioTabs® and OlivaFix® Gold

Confidence in continued growth in 2022

Ghent (Belgium), 30 June, 2022, 7 p.m.; bonyf NV (ticker symbol: MLBON), the next- generation oral comfort expert, presents its 2021 financial statements, approved by its Board of Directors and audited by its Statutory Auditors.

In €K 2021 2020 Variation Audited data Sales Revenue 2,710 2,372 +14.2% Gross margin 2,028 1,657 +22.4% Operating income (80) (67) -19.8% Net income (133) (70) -

Resumption of growth in 2021

After the fiscal year 2020 was heavily impacted by the health crisis, bonyf achieved a 14.2% increase in revenues to €2,710K in 2021. This was driven by the gradual return to normal economic activity of its main distributors. Growth was still slow in some countries, due to delays in the resumption of supplies and continued closure of certain regions for part of the year.

Gross margin improvement and increased marketing investments

In the fiscal year 2021, bonyf maintained a high-level gross margin of €2,028K, giving a gross margin rate of 74.8% compared with 69.9% in 2020.

bonyf has amplified its marketing efforts in 2021 in order to relaunch the post-Covid sales momentum and promote its products in new geographical areas. An exceptional investment was made in the last quarter of 2021 in Italy to increase sales of its flagship product, PerioTabs®, a strategic geographic area for bonyf.

bonyf also incurred substantial non-current expenses related to the proposed listing of bonyf NV, which took place last March.

As a result of these specific costs, the operating income shows a slight annual loss of €80K close to the one recorded in 2020. After taking into account the financial expense of €50K and income tax of €3K, the net result is a deficit of €133K in 2021.