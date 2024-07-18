bonyf NV / Key word(s): Research Update/Scientific publication

Olivafix® Gold: Showcasing Our Pioneering R&D in Denture Adhesives



18-Jul-2024 / 09:19 CET/CEST



Ghent (Belgium), 18 July 2024, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, is a Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production and marketing of oral, denture, orthodontic and wound care products, is excited to highlight the exceptional capabilities of our Research and Development (R&D) team, whose innovative work has brought Olivafix® Gold to the forefront of denture adhesive technology. Olivafix® Gold, currently available in select countries, represents the next generation of denture fixative creams. It is the only product in the world to achieve such remarkable results through extensive R&D. Multiple studies conducted by renowned universities have published extremely positive results, validating our product’s effectiveness and safety. The primary objective of this project was to eliminate the use of petroleum derivatives, which constitute approximately 30% of most denture fixatives. We have successfully replaced these components with healthy, organic Extra virgin olive oil. This endeavor took over five years of meticulous research and fine-tuning to perfect the formula we have today. Our CEO, Jean-Pierre Bogaert, expresses immense pride in the team for accomplishing this nearly impossible task. “We are truly the most advanced innovator of denture fixative in the world, and our primary goal has always been to improve the quality of life for our customers,” he stated. In addition to eliminating petroleum derivatives, we have completely removed zinc from our formula. This is a significant advancement, as improper use of zinc-containing products has been linked to neurological problems in some cases. The proven safety of this innovative product did not impact its effectiveness; on the contrary, the performance is exceptional, with up to 24 hours* of holding time. *Up to 24 hours for full upper dentures and strong hold for lower dentures. With Olivafix® Gold, we are making significant strides in providing a safer and more effective solution for denture wearers. Currently available in select countries, we plan to expand its availability to other parts of the world soon. For more information, please visit www.bonyf.com or contact us via the Contact Form. bonyf’s strengths Products with patented formulations

Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations

Proven clinical efficacy

Commercial presence in 37 countries

Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability

A fast-growing oral and dental care market

About bonyf Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products.bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of individuals worldwide.Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. bonyf Jean-Pierre Bogaert investor@bonyf.com

