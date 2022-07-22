bonyf : Annual Report of the Board of Directors 31.12.21

ANNUAL REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BONYF NV* FOR THE YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2021 Mr Jean-Pierre Bogaert bonyf N.V. CEO and Founder Doornzelestraat 114 Email: president@bonyf.com box D, 9000 Ghent, Belgium Phone: +41 79 412 4279 www.bonyf.com *FORMERLY DENTAL CARE PRODUCTS

Sir and Madam, ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 30 JUNE 2022 In accordance with the law and the articles of association of our company, we have convened an Annual General Meeting in order to report to you on the situation and activity of our company during the ﬁnancial year ending on 31 December 2021 and to submit for your approval the annual accounts of the said year. We will provide you with all the details and additional information concerning the documents and information required by the regulations in force which have been made available to you within the legal deadlines. We hope that these various proposals will meet with your approval and that you will give your Chairman discharge for his management for the ﬁnancial year on whose accounts you mus t vote. We invite you to adopt the resolutions that we submit for your vote. Location: Ghent, Belgium Date: 30 June 2022 Jean-Pierre Bogaert CEO, bonyf NV

1. PRESENTATION OF BONYF NV bonyf NV ("bonyf") is a public limited liability company under Belgian law ("Naamloze vennootschap" or "NV") and is registered with the Crossroads Bank for Enterprises under number BE 0423.667.492 (Register of Legal Entities Ghent, division Ghent (Belgium)). Registered oﬃce of bonyf NV: Doornzelestraat 114D, 9000 Ghent (Belgium) As of 31 December 2021, the consolidated group's share capital was €369,340.34. The consolidated group consists of: i. Dental Care Products NV (located in Belgium and as of 8 March 2022 is now called bonyf NV and the current headquarters of bonyf NV); bonyf AG (Support functions in Liechtenstein); and Dent Trade Products AG (Production facility owned 100% by bonyf AG up to 08.03.22 and after 08.03.22, owned 100% by bonyf NV). Dental Care Products NV oﬃcially changed its name to bonyf NV on 8 March 2022 at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held at the oﬃce of Notary, Luc Jansen in Belgium. During this time, the capital was increased to € 7,063,200. bonyf NV owns 100% of bonyf AG and Dent Trade Products AG. bonyf NV was listed on Euronext Access in Paris on 17 March 2022 (ISIN code BE6333353298, Ticker Symbol MLBON) with a share capital of € 7,063,200. bonyf NV is a company specialised in the research, development, production and distribution of oral, denture and wound care products. The headquarters are based in Ghent in Belgium and support functions are in Vaduz in Liechtenstein (a country renowned in the dental industry). The production facility of bonyf is based in Buchs (in Switzerland) close to the Liechtenstein border. Since 1979, bonyf oﬀers its international customer base a broad range of innovative, high quality medical device products that are CE marked and/or FDA (Food and Drug Administration, USA) approved. The products are developed and produced in-house with the aim of providing meaningful beneﬁts to consumers while creating quality outcomes which have been conﬁrmed in clinical trials. bonyf's customer portfolio includes pharmaceutical companies, dental dealers and chain stores and companies that in license the core proprietary technologies developed by bonyf. The product range oﬀered by bonyf is a real diﬀerentiating factor for these customers, allowing them to present innovative products to the end consumers that improve the overall quality of life and transforms the lives of people suﬀering from infection-induced oral, dental and wound problems.