  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Boohoo group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOO   JE00BG6L7297

BOOHOO GROUP PLC

(BOO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:19 2023-03-08 am EST
54.60 GBX   -1.34%
01:28pBoohoo shareholders narrowly approve plan which could hand boss bonus
AN
03/03UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
03/02UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll News

Boohoo shareholders narrowly approve plan which could hand boss bonus

03/08/2023 | 01:28pm EST
(Alliance News) - Shareholders at online retailer boohoo Group PLC have narrowly approved a bumper incentive deal which could hand a GBP50 million bonus to the company's boss in the next half-decade.

The new plan will make it easier for Chief Executive John Lyttle and his top lieutenants to get their bumper payouts.

It had been hailed as a "growth plan" by bosses when they unveiled the idea in January. The hope was that the incentives – which are target driven – could help turn around the ailing retailer.

But more than 37% of votes were cast against the incentive scheme when shareholders had their say on Wednesday.

"The remuneration committee will reflect on feedback gathered throughout the consultation process regarding the growth plan, and will continue to engage with shareholders with regard to the group's remuneration policy to ensure that shareholder views are considered," boohoo said after the result.

To get the full payout, which also includes GBP25 million for Chief Financial Officer Shaun McCabe and GBP20 million for co-founder Carol Kane, Lyttle will have to lead a real turnaround in boohoo's share price.

If the company reaches a market value of around GBP5 billion within the next five years and stays there for around three months, the trio, and others, will get the full payout.

It is a more generous offer to the bosses, who previously had to grow boohoo to GBP6 billion before getting the full payment.

boohoo is currently worth around GBP690 million on the London Stock Exchange. Its shares have come down significantly since their peak during the pandemic. They dropped from more than GBP4 in June 2020 to around 50p today.

Co-founder and Executive Chair Mahmud Kamani said: "As boohoo's largest shareholder I wholeheartedly endorsed the growth plan, recognising the importance of aligning the interests of all shareholders with those of our hard-working boohoo colleagues.

"The value generated for shareholders would be some 25 times greater than the maximum award of the plan, and I am therefore pleased that it is being implemented."

source: PA

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BOOHOO GROUP PLC -1.34% 54.6 Delayed Quote.56.20%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.21% 7462 Delayed Quote.4.34%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 759 M 2 085 M 2 085 M
Net income 2023 -58,3 M -69,1 M -69,1 M
Net Debt 2023 62,7 M 74,4 M 74,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 -12,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 684 M 810 M 811 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
EV / Sales 2024 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 5 720
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart BOOHOO GROUP PLC
boohoo group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BOOHOO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 55,34 GBX
Average target price 50,55 GBX
Spread / Average Target -8,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Lyttle Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shaun Stephen McCabe Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mahmud Abdullah Kamani Group Executive Chairman
Jo Graham Chief Information Officer
Iain McDonald Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOOHOO GROUP PLC56.20%811
INDITEX17.14%95 814
KERING21.11%74 452
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.7.89%64 856
ROSS STORES, INC.-5.35%37 833
HENNES & MAURITZ AB19.07%20 355