boohoo group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company that operates through its subsidiary, which undertakes online clothing retailers. The Company designs, sources, markets and sells clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products. Its segments include the United Kingdom, Rest of the Europe, the United States and the Rest of the world. It owns the brands, including boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton. Its brands design, source, market and sell clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products targeted at 16 to 40-year-old consumers in the United Kingdom and internationally. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary is Boohoo Holdings Limited.