  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Boohoo group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOO   JE00BG6L7297

BOOHOO GROUP PLC

(BOO)
  Report
Britain's Boohoo begins production at first manufacturing site

01/25/2022 | 09:58am EST
A smartphone with the Boohoo logo displayed is seen on a keyboard in this illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo, seeking to improve its image after negative publicity over its supply chain failings, has begun production at its first ever manufacturing site.

Boohoo said on Tuesday the 23,000 square feet factory in Leicester, central England, is "proof of its commitment to the city of Leicester and ethical British manufacturing."

In 2020, the retailer, which sells clothing, shoes and accessories aimed at 16 to 40-year-olds, accepted all the recommendations of an independent review that found major failings in its supply chain in England after newspaper allegations about working conditions and low pay in factories in the Leicester area.

Boohoo pledged to fix the problems with its "Agenda for Change" programme and in March last year revealed a major consolidation in its list of British suppliers.

It said it was investing "millions of pounds" in the new Leicester factory, which will have capacity to manufacture tens of thousands of garments. Up to 180 jobs will be created.

Boohoo also plans to use the site as a training facility for product teams across its 13 brands and to provide guidance to suppliers.

Last month the group warned on annual profit for the second time in four months, blaming a spike in product return rates, disruption to international deliveries and higher inbound freight costs.

Shares in Boohoo are down 71% over the last year.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 968 M 2 648 M 2 648 M
Net income 2022 28,4 M 38,2 M 38,2 M
Net cash 2022 85,3 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 46,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 280 M 1 723 M 1 723 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 3 621
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart BOOHOO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
boohoo group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOHOO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 101,00 GBX
Average target price 179,68 GBX
Spread / Average Target 77,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Lyttle Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil James Catto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mahmud Abdullah Kamani Group Executive Chairman
Jo Graham Chief Information Officer
Iain McDonald Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOOHOO GROUP PLC-18.02%1 723
INDITEX-4.84%95 679
KERING-8.20%90 844
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.4.39%61 159
ROSS STORES, INC.-16.49%34 715
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-5.71%29 875