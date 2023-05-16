Advanced search
    BOO   JE00BG6L7297

BOOHOO GROUP PLC

(BOO)
05/16/2023
43.60 GBX   +13.39%
04:12aBritain's Boohoo sees 'clear path' to margin recovery -CFO
RE
04:08aStocks drift up amid unease over US debt talks
AN
03:58aFTSE 100 edges up as consumer stocks offset Vodafone slump
RE
Britain's Boohoo sees 'clear path' to margin recovery -CFO

05/16/2023 | 04:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with the Boohoo logo displayed is seen on a keyboard in this illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo sees a "clear path" to return to a profit margin of 6% to 8% in three years, its finance chief said on Tuesday.

"If you look at all of the reasons that our EBITDA margin went from 10% (in 2019-20) to 3.6% (in 2022-23), none of those reasons are structural," chief financial officer Shaun McCabe told Reuters.

"So what we expect to see over the course of the next three years is all of that coming back," he said.

Boohoo has been hurt by cost price inflation in raw materials, freight and energy.

"Now, when all of those prices are coming back down, we need to capture deflation," said McCabe.

"The walk that gets us back to the 6% to 8% that we've guided to for the medium term, we're very clear on the components of that, we see a clear path."

McCabe was speaking after Boohoo reported a halving of profit in 2022/23, but forecast an improved performance in its second half.

Shares in Boohoo were up 13% in early trading, paring losses over the last year to 45%.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Kylie MacLellan and Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2023
