Britain's Boohoo sees 'clear path' to margin recovery -CFO

"If you look at all of the reasons that our EBITDA margin went from 10% (in 2019-20) to 3.6% (in 2022-23), none of those reasons are structural," chief financial officer Shaun McCabe told Reuters.

"So what we expect to see over the course of the next three years is all of that coming back," he said.

Boohoo has been hurt by cost price inflation in raw materials, freight and energy.

"Now, when all of those prices are coming back down, we need to capture deflation," said McCabe.

"The walk that gets us back to the 6% to 8% that we've guided to for the medium term, we're very clear on the components of that, we see a clear path."

McCabe was speaking after Boohoo reported a halving of profit in 2022/23, but forecast an improved performance in its second half.

Shares in Boohoo were up 13% in early trading, paring losses over the last year to 45%.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Kylie MacLellan and Kate Holton)