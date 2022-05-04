Log in
Britain's Boohoo sees tough year ahead as profit falls 28%
RE
Clothing Retailer Boohoo Shifts to FY22 Loss on Nonrecurring Costs
MT
Earnings Flash (BOO.L) BOOHOO GROUP Posts FY22 Revenue GBP1.98B
MT
Britain's Boohoo sees tough year ahead as profit falls 28%

05/04/2022 | 02:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman poses with a smartphone showing the Boohoo app in front of the Boohoo logo on display in this illustration

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo reported a 28% fall in annual core earnings that reflected significant freight and logistics cost inflation and warned that pandemic-related external factors will continue to impact it this year.

The group said on Wednesday it made adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 125 million pounds ($156 million) in the year to Feb. 28 - in line with guidance and down from 173.6 million pounds in 2020-21.

Revenue rose 14% to 1.98 billion pounds.

Boohoo, which sells clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products aimed at 16 to 40-year olds, had warned on annual profit in December, blaming a spike in product return rates, disruption to international deliveries and higher inbound freight costs.

For the 2022-23 year the group forecast "low-single digits" revenue percentage growth and adjusted EBITDA margin of 4% to 7%, versus 6.3% in 2021-22, as it expects to continue to be hit by pandemic-related factors that negatively impact costs within its supply chain.

It forecast revenue growth to be broadly flat in the first half of 2022-23 as relatively higher product returns rates lead to net sales being down year on year in the first quarter, with a return to growth in the second quarter. Performance is expected to improve in the second half of the year.

Boohoo said it would focus on retaining the market share gains it has made over the course of the last two years.

It intends to maximize efficiencies in its operating model and mitigate where possible before passing prices onto consumers.

Prior to Wednesday's update analysts were on average forecasting EBITDA of 136.4 million pounds for 2022-23. ($1 = 0.8012 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 979 M 2 476 M 2 476 M
Net income 2022 28,0 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
Net cash 2022 75,0 M 93,8 M 93,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 991 M 1 241 M 1 241 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 621
Free-Float 78,4%
Managers and Directors
John Lyttle Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil James Catto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mahmud Abdullah Kamani Group Executive Chairman
Jo Graham Chief Information Officer
Iain McDonald Independent Non-Executive Director
