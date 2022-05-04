Log in
    BOO   JE00BG6L7297

BOOHOO GROUP PLC

(BOO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/04 05:50:36 am EDT
68.56 GBX   -14.30%
Britain's Boohoo targets increased sourcing from near-shore markets

05/04/2022 | 05:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman poses with a smartphone showing the Boohoo app in front of the Boohoo logo on display in this illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo is targeting increased sourcing from the near-shore markets of the United Kingdom, Europe and northern Africa to reduce supply lead times, its boss said on Wednesday.

"We've been previously at about 40% near-shore markets ... and at the minute we're building that up to 60%," CEO John Lyttle told Reuters after the group published full year results.

The move will reduce Boohoo's exposure to elevated inbound air and sea freight costs from Asia. Supplies from Europe can be trucked.

"Our Asia sourcing is still very fast in comparison to most retailers," said Lyttle.

"It's really just that availability of aircraft and the cost of air freight and sea freight."

The CEO said Boohoo suffered during the 2021 peak season as delays getting supplies to Asian ports and airports and onto ships and planes was adding weeks to lead times.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOOHOO GROUP PLC -14.53% 68.5575 Delayed Quote.-35.06%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.03% 529.14 Real-time Quote.-2.21%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.07% 170.63 Real-time Quote.-3.31%
