boohoo Group PLC - Manchester-based fast fashion firm - Confirms start date for new Chief Financial Officer Stephen Morana as Monday. Morana replaces Shaun McCabe, who left "by mutual agreement" in January. McCabe had become CFO in October 2022. He had joined the board two years earlier as an independent non-executive director.

In January, the company said that Morana brings with him "significant experience in a range of businesses". He served as CFO of gambling firm Betfair Ltd and property portal Zoopla Ltd. He was formerly a non-executive at Ladbrokes owner Entain PLC, a post he also held at boohoo between 2014 and 2017.

Current stock price: 38.70 pence

12-month change: down 27%

