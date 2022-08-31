boohoo : Modern slavery statement 2022

3

OVERVIEW

This statement covers the FY22 reporting period from 1 March 2021 until 28 February 2022. It covers our own operations and product supply chains for all of our group brands. It should be read in conjunction with the previous 2021 Modern Slavery statement.

Across the group it is a business priority to uphold the human rights of the people who produce garments for our brands. We recognise the risks of complex global supply chains range from poor labour practices, human rights abuses and modern slavery.

We are committed to protect worker welfare and human rights throughout the Group's global supply chain by implementing processes, procedures and partnerships while managing brand reputational risk to support the Group's "test and repeat" business model.

We have used a (*) to denote actions undertaken during FY21 (March 2020-February 2021). Where we have reported on actions in FY23 (March 2022 - February 2023) we have used (**).

Our test and repeat business model

Repeat

Most popular

items repeated