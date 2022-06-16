boohoo : Pdf (251.38 KB)

boohoo group plc - trading statement for the three months to 31 May 2022
Three months to 31 May
£ million
FY23
FY22
Change on FY22
CER(1)
Change on FY20
Group total revenue
445.7
486.1
-8 %
-8%
+75%
Revenue by region
UK
272.1
274.6
-1%
-1%
+94%
ROE(2)
49.6
54.4
-9%
-7%
+30%
USA
95.0
131.9
-28%
-26%
+85%
ROW(3)
29.0
25.2
+15%
+15%
+20%
(1) CER designates Constant Exchange Rate translation of foreign currency revenue. (2) ROE is rest of Europe. (3) ROW is rest of world.
Financial highlights
Due to lockdowns driving prior year comparative strength, and in line with prior guidance, revenues declined 8% in the quarter, but up 75% over the three-yearpre-pandemic period reflecting multi-year market share gains across the Group's multi-brand platform
As expected, gross demand growth remained positive against tough comparatives, +9% year-on-year, with net sales impacted by the ongoing normalisation of returns due to product mix change
UK sales improved month-on-month in the period and returned to net sales growth in May. Underlying gross demand remained strong +21% as our leading proposition continues to resonate with customers
International performance continued to be impacted by increased delivery times, although wholesale drove growth in ROW and contributed to ROE's performance
Gross margin for the three months 52.8%, down 220bps vs. a strong prior year comparative, but up 240bps vs. the second half of the previous financial year, and improved through the quarter
Progress against strategic priorities
At the full year results in May, the Group outlined a series of actions focussed on optimising its operations and best positioning itself to rebound strongly as pandemic-related headwinds ease, and is pleased with the continued progress made in these areas, as outlined below:
Sourcing and freight
The Group has continued to increase sourcing from near-shore markets to reduce exposure to elevated inbound freight costs, with a 10 percentage point increase in short-lead time product mix compared to the same period last year
Stock management and returns
Inventory has been tightly controlled in the quarter, with lower levels of stock compared to year end and improvements in inventory turn and increased supply chain flexibility
Cost management
Overheads continue to be managed tightly despite the significant inflationary backdrop through scaling of acquisitions and improved marketing efficiencies
Unlocking strategic enablers
Continued progress has been made on key strategic projects, with the automation project in Sheffield still anticipated to go-live in H2 of this financial year. The Group has signed a lease for a new distribution centre in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, to support its international growth ambitions and transform the customer proposition in a key focus market, with go-live still anticipated in mid-2023. Wholesale continues to scale with one UK partnership launched in the quarter.
Guidance
The Group's outlook for the year ending 28 February 2023 remains unchanged. Revenue growth for FY23 is expected be low-single digits, with a return to growth in Q2 and growth rates improving in the second half of the year as the Group annualises high returns rates and normalising consumer demand. Adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to be between 4% and 7%, in line with prior guidance, as the Group continues to be affected by pandemic-related and inflationary factors that negatively impact costs within its supply chain and international competitive proposition, offset to some extent by the financial benefits from our strategic priorities and leveraging of overheads.
John Lyttle, CEO, commented:
"I am pleased with the progress we are making towards our strategic priorities, which is already having a meaningful impact operationally within the business. We have seen promising signs from the Group's sales performance in the UK, which has improved month-on-month in the period and we are looking ahead towards our key summer trading season as holidays ramp up and customers look to the latest fashion from across our brands. Looking forward, we will continue to focus on optimising both our financial and operational performance to ensure the business is well placed to take advantage of future growth opportunities."
About boohoo group plc
"Leading the fashion eCommerce market"
Founded in Manchester in 2006, boohoo is an inclusive and innovative global brand targeting young, value- orientated customers, pushing boundaries to bring its customers up-to-date and inspirational fashion, 24/7.
In 2017, the group extended its customer offering through the acquisitions of the vibrant fashion brand PrettyLittleThing and free-thinking brand Nasty Gal. In March 2019, the group acquired the MissPap brand, in August 2019 the Karen Millen and Coast brands and in June 2020 the Warehouse and Oasis brands, all complementary to the group's scalable, multi-brand platform. In January 2021, the group acquired the intellectual property assets of Debenhams, with the goal of transforming a leading UK fashion and beauty retailer into a digital department store and marketplace through a new capital-light and low-risk operating model. In February 2021, the group acquired the intellectual property assets of UK brands Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton. As at 28 February 2022, the boohoo group had 20 million active customers across all its brands around the world.
Appendix - prior period revenues by region
Revenue by period for the 3 months to 31 May 2022 (FY23)
£m
3m to 31 May
FY23
FY22
yoy %
yoy %
CER
Total
445.7
486.1
-8%
-8%
Revenue by region
UK
272.1
274.6
-1%
-1%
ROE
49.6
54.4
-9%
-7%
USA
95.0
131.9
-28%
-26%
ROW
29.0
25.2
+15%
+15%
Revenue by period for the year to 28 February 2022 (FY22)
£m
4m to 31 December
2m to 28 February
12m to 28 February
FY22
FY21
yoy %
yoy %
FY22
FY21
yoy %
yoy %
FY22
FY21
yoy %
yoy %
CER
CER
CER
Total
714.5
660.8
8%
9%
292.5
268.0
9%
9%
1,982.8
1,745.3
14%
14%
Revenue by region
UK
451.0
356.7
26%
26%
182.3
158.3
15%
15%
1,202.8
945.1
27%
27%
ROE
79.9
90.3
-11%
-11%
34.9
30.5
14%
13%
219.2
244.7
-10%
-9%
USA
145.8
168.2
-13%
-12%
55.4
64.6
-14%
-13%
451.6
435.1
4%
4%
ROW
37.8
45.6
-17%
-16%
19.8
14.6
36%
34%
109.2
120.4
-10%
-8%
£m
3m to 31 May
3m to 31 August
6m to 31 August
FY22
FY21
yoy %
yoy %
FY21
FY20
yoy %
yoy %
FY21
FY20
yoy %
yoy %
CER
CER
CER
Total
486.1
367.8
32%
32%
489.8
448.7
9%
10%
975.9
816.5
20%
20%
Revenue by region
UK
274.5
183.0
50%
50%
294.9
247.2
19%
19%
569.4
430.2
32%
32%
ROE
54.4
63.4
-14%
-12%
50.0
60.3
-17%
-16%
104.4
123.7
-16%
-14%
USA
131.9
92.0
43%
40%
118.6
110.2
8%
9%
250.5
202.2
24%
23%
ROW
25.2
29.4
-15%
-10%
26.3
31.0
-15%
-18%
51.5
60.4
-15%
-14%
CER in this appendix for the year ended 28 February 2022 is calculated using exchange rates prevailing during the year ending 28 February 2022. Nomenclature: ROE - rest of Europe; ROW - rest of world; yoy - year-on-year; CER - constant exchange rate
Revenue by period for the year to 28 February 2021 (FY21)