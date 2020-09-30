boohoo : Presentation

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2020 | NEIL CATTO, GROUP CFO 28
S U M M A R Y G R O U P I N C O M E S TAT E M E N T
Six months to 31 August (£m)
1H21
1H20
Change
Group Sales
816.5
564.9
45%
Gross Profit
449.2
306.6
47%
Gross Margin
55.0%
54.3%
70bps
Adjusted EBITDA
89.8
60.8
48%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
11.0%
10.8%
20bps
Adjusted EBIT
79.0
51.3
54%
Adjusted EBIT Margin
9.7%
9.1%
60bps
Adjusted PBT
79.4
51.9
53%
Reported PBT
68.1
45.2
51%
Adjusted Diluted EPS
4.53
2.91p
56%
Reported Diluted EPS
3.99p
2.80p
43%
Net Cash at Year End
344.9
207.3
137.6
Six months to 31 August (£m)
1H21
1H20
Acquisition Intangibles
(2.5)
(2.3)
Share-based Payments
(8.8)
(4.4)
Adjusting Items
(11.3)
(6.7)
S E G M E N TA L R E S U L T
Six months to 31 August (£m)
UK
ROE
USA
ROW
Total
Sales
430.2
123.7
202.2
60.4
816.5
Change (%)
37%
41%
83%
17%
45%
CER Change (%)
37%
40%
83%
18%
44%
UK
International
386
306
250
207
161
125
430
99
364
315
254
192
234
163
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
2H20
1H21
G R O U P O P E R AT I N G C O S T S
Six months to 31 August %
1H21
1H20
Change
Marketing
7.9%
9.3%
(140)bps
Distribution
24.3%
23.0%
130bps
Other Admin Costs
13.1%
12.9%
20bps
Total
45.3%
45.2%
10bps
Lower marketing spend driven by Covid-19 lockdowns
Distribution costs increased due to Covid-19 impact on carrier capacity, offset partially by lower returns
Admin costs increased due to investment in brands and teams
6.3%
5.9%
8.0%
8.3%
9.9%
9.0%
9.3%
9.6%
7.9%
21.4%
Other Admin
22.2%
22.3%
23.2%
23.6%
Distribution
21.3%
24.3%
23.0%
22.1%
Marketing
15.5%
17.1%
14.6%
13.7%
13.2%
13.1%
12.9%
13.7%
13.1%
1H17
2H17
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
2H20
1H21
S U M M A R Y G R O U P C A S H F L O W S TAT E M E N T
Six months to 31 August (£m)
1H21
1H20
Profit for the Period
52.0
36.1
Shared Based Payments
8.8
4.4
Depreciation & Amortisation
13.3
11.8
Change in Working Capital
57.4
(4.9)
Other Items
15.7
8.5
Operating Cash Flow
147.2
55.9
Capital Expenditure
(27.1)
(6.4)
Tax Paid
(20.1)
(3.8)
Acquisitions
(167.1)
(19.4)
Net proceeds from the issue of ordinary shares
199.3
0.8
Purchase of own shares
(25.7)
(4.8)
Other Items
(2.2)
(5.6)
Change in Net Cash
104.3
16.7
Period End Net Cash
344.9
207.3
Healthy conversion of EBITDA into Operating Cash Flow
Working capital inflows benefiting from negative working capital cycle and higher inventory levels driven by growth
Increased levels of capex supporting future investment plans
Balance sheet well-positioned to support future acquisitions & investments
G R O U P K P I s
New customer growth remains high
Gains delivered across all major KPIs and across all brands
Underpinning future growth potential
Six months to 31 August
1H21
1H20
Change (%)
Active Customers
17.4m
13.0m
34%
Number of Orders
26.6m
20.3m
31%
Order Frequency
2.85x
2.81x
1%
Average Order Value
£46.11
£43.26
7%
Items/Basket
3.46x
3.15x
10%
Source: Group KPIs adjusted to account for multi-brand shoppers.
C A P E X A N D W A R E H O U S I N G
Investing across operations, infrastructure and technology
FY21 capex guidance: £80m - £100m
70% warehouse: capacity and automation
20% property: offices and refurbishments
10% technology: software and hardware
Sheffield automation: £125m over next 3 years
Location
Description
Completiton Date
Stockholding
Net Sales
Capacity
Capacity
Burnley
Extension & Automation
April-19
17m units
c. £1.4bn
Sheffield
Mezzanine fit-out and flooring
Aug-20
12m units
c. £0.9bn
Sheffield
Automation
CY 2022
12m units
c. £0.9bn
Burnley
Future Options
CY 2022
~5m units
c. £0.4bn
Total
~46m units
c. £3.6bn
F Y 2 1 F I N A N C I A L G U I D A N C E
Group Sales Growth 28-32%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin c. 10%
Depreciation & Amortisation c. £20-25m
Capex £80m-£100m
Effective Tax Rate c. 22%
Adjusting Items c. £23m (share-based payments & acquisition intangibles)
Medium term guidance of 25% sales growth p.a. and 10% Adjusted EBITDA margin unchanged
THE BOOHOO GROUP
CAROL KANE, GROUP CO-FOUNDER AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
N I N E F A S H I O N L E A D E R S
37
TA R G E T D E M O G R A P H I C S
Becoming a fashion leader in the 16-45 category
Capturing greater share of wallet across the nine brands
Embedding the brand DNA in the boohoo Group
boohoo
boohooMAN
PrettyLittleThing
MissPap
NastyGal
Warehouse
Coast
Karen Millen
Oasis
Reach
Target Market
0
5
10
15
20
25
30
35
40
45
50
N E W B R A N D S ' P O S I T I O N I N G
Trend Led
Brands becoming more relevant and trend led
Disrupting the mid-market with a great value womenswear offer
Making the brands more accessible to a broader audience
Feminine Fashion
Low Price
High Price
K A R E N M I L L E N & C O A S T : 1 Y E A R O N
Rapid growth in range
Launched 12 months ago with 60 styles
Rapid build out of range to 1500 styles today
150 new items launching per week
KM Curve launched in September 2020
Design led storytelling
What KM was famous for
Maintaining brand heritage and equity
Accessible luxury
Implementation of test and repeat strategy
Premium aesthetic and quality, accessible pricing
O A S I S B R A N D I D E N T I T Y
Her diary is full and so is her wardrobe. It tells a story of complementary colour adorned with artistic patterns, florals, and pretty details.
She is a woman of understated elegance.
Expressive and charismatic she will entice you into her beautiful life, a life of carefully curated creativity, femininity and sophistication.
41
W A R E H O U S E B R A N D I D E N T I T Y
Her city is London / Berlin / Milan.
Her style is urban and undone.
Studded boots and stilettos.
Nostalgia and ambition.
Late nights. Bright lights. Big cities.
S U M M A R Y
Committed to an agenda for change in UK garment manufacturing
Significant enhancements to Corporate Governance and supply chain compliance processes planned in next 12 months
Continuing to deliver strong growth with ~£1.5bn sales over last 12 months
Portfolio of 9 fast growing brands
Scalable platform for growth through further M&A
Strong cash position of £345m provides flexibility for further investments
We intend to lead the fashion e-commerce market
APPENDICES
INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2020
R E C O M M E N D AT I O N S : I M M E D I AT E A C T I O N S
(WITHIN 6 MONTHS)
1 Boohoo has been 'mapping' its supply chain for over a year. The time has come to bring this process to a conclusion. Within six months Boohoo should reduce its approved suppliers to a list which contains a manageable number of companies, ideally without reducing capacity. The methodology for the selection process should be predicated on the goal of reducing and ultimately eliminating sub-contracting. Criteria should include prioritising:
The largest suppliers and sub-contractors by volume;
Those who have passed the Verisio spot checks or which have only minor contraventions;
For Tier 1, those which have a manufacturing as well as a design capability
Promoting as many Tier 2 companies to Tier 1 as is possible (in other words to ensure that there is a direct contractual relationship where this
can be achieved).
Boohoo should invite suppliers which they have not previously used but which have a track record of ethical and sustainability policies to apply to be included on the list, subject to the onboarding process set out below.
Boohoo should commit to publishing the refreshed list of Tier 1 suppliers and Tier 2 sub-contractors as soon as possible and in any event within six months of the delivery of my report.
In the interests of transparency, Boohoo should commit to publishing its list of suppliers and sub-contractors annually.
Those companies which do not make inclusion on the list should be written to and told what they will need to do to become eligible for consideration as a boohoo Group supplier or sub- contractor in the future.
6 Within six months Boohoo should contact all suppliers and sub-contractors on the refreshed list and inform them of the following.
There are six essential parameters for passing spot checks and audits, namely: i. Payment of the minimum wage
ii. Proof of working hours
iii. Right to work documentation
iv. Health and safety, with fire safety and COVID-19 risks prioritised
v. No unauthorised sub-contracting (to include both sub-contracting without Boohoo's knowledge as well as to non-approved companies)
vi. A new requirement of keeping a copy of all essential paperwork on the premises available for immediate inspection by auditors and in-house compliance team.
The parameters are now clearly categorised as zero-tolerance, critical, major and minor (the compliance team should decide the categorisation within each parameter).
The onus is on the supplier to show that they have complied, not on Boohoo to show that they have not. If there is insufficient evidence
for a supplier to show compliance with a particular measure, this will be recorded as a 'fail' and appropriate measures taken.
The letter should set out in clear and simple terms the sanctions for failing a spot check or an audit, by reference to the categories of zero-tolerance etc.
7 All suppliers should be required to confirm within a defined timescale their agreement to adhere to the requirements. The sanction for failure to provide confirmation by the due date without reasonable excuse should be set out (I suggest suspension from the list with no further orders placed
until the signed confirmation is received). The receipt of those confirmations must be monitored and recorded and any failures must have the sanctions imposed without exception.
On the publication of the approved supplier list all Boohoo brand buyers must be told that orders can only be placed with those on the list and that placing orders with unapproved suppliers will be dealt with as a disciplinary matter. This will be an interim measure until the new on-line ordering tool can be brought on stream but is essential for instilling discipline.
The current paper purchase orders should be replaced within six months by an interim paper contract for each purchase, which sets out in ordinary language the most important terms of the contract. These are, in addition to cost price and delivery date, the name of the factory which will be manufacturing the clothes and an undertaking that this will not be changed without prior consultation with Boohoo.
Two further in-house compliance officers should be recruited without delay to work with the existing member of staff on the less formal compliance visits. These should be on an unannounced or semi-announced basis.
11 Within three months Boohoo should appoint an individual to provide independent oversight of the implementation of this change agenda. This person should not be a Director of Boohoo, rather it should be a man or woman of standing in whose independence the market and the public can have confidence. Their appointment should be announced publicly together with their Terms of Reference, which should include a regular update to the Board on progress against this agenda.
SUPPLY CHAIN COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE
12 A new committee should be formed within four weeks which solely considers supply chain issues. It should include the Director of Sustainability, the Heads of compliance, buying and merchandising and the internal auditor. It should be chaired by a nominated member of the Board who is publicly
acknowledged to have ownership of supply chain compliance. This committee should meet not less than six times a year and report to the Audit Committee. With immediate effect, supply chain compliance must be a standing item on every Board meeting Agenda with the nominated Director giving a progress report and recommending actions. The update and the actions should be clearly Minuted.
13 The immediate priority for this committee should be to devise and approve an emergency plan for ensuring supply chain discipline and control in the event of further COVID-19 lockdowns in Leicester. These must include:
a. Arrangements for physical monitoring of factories (either by means of on-the - ground checks or if that is not possible, by the installation of
live-streamed CCTV of the factory floor which can be spot-checked on a random and unannounced basis);
b. Appointing a Boohoo senior staff member to monitor supplier capacity and supervise buyers in the placing of orders in such a way that Boohoo has complete visibility on where its clothes are being made.
This plan should be signed-off by the Board.
The Board should ensure that the supply chain in the rest of the UK is immediately subjected to a series of spot-checks of the kind conducted in Leicester, so that any issues can be addressed in parallel with the plan for Leicester.
With immediate effect, all Board and Audit Committee meeting Minutes, risk registers and other Board documents must be dated on the face of the documents. Company documents such as Board Minutes must be stored in such a way that a complete set can be produced at pace and in an orderly fashion.
M E D I U M T E R M ( W I T H I N 1 2 M O N T H S )
17 The new supply chain committee should create a robust supply chain roadmap, which:
Identifies and articulates the type of brand boohoo wants to be;
Sets out with clarity what the company needs to change or implement in order to achieve this;
Decides the parameters and the consequences for infractions (minor, major, critical, zero tolerance); and
Sets targets for:
a. Articulating the characteristics of the supplier base needed to meet the future needs of the Group; b. Working with Leicester factories to have a new way of working designed to phase out sub-contracting;
c. Devising a clear system of sanctions for suppliers which breach the supplier code, graded by the seriousness of the breach, which must be rigorously enforced;
d. Implementing a new onboarding system for new suppliers;
e. Implementing an online audit and capacity monitoring programme to be used by buyers when placing orders; f. Creating a clearly defined supply chain compliance governance structure, which is properly resourced;
g. Devising an ongoing formal third party audit system plus a programme of lighter touch and more agile in-house compliance team spot checks; h. Ensuring the in-house compliance team have a clear understanding of when they should work with a supplier to improve conditions and when non-compliance should be reported upwards;
i. Updating the supplier code and instituting a system of contracts for each order placed; j. Educating buyers; and
k. joining the Ethical Trading Initiative.
The Board member with ownership of supply chain issues should report progress against these objectives to the Board.
Some of these objectives are set out in more detail in the paragraphs below.
ON-LINE AUDITING PROGRAMME
20 Boohoo should implement an electronic supply chain audit programme which captures audit status and capacity and monitors the placing of orders in real time to ensure that factories' capacities are not exceeded. We understand that Boohoo is already working on such a system. Buyers should not be permitted to place orders outside the approved list of suppliers and sanctions should be in place for any that do. There should also be a system of rewards for buyers who report concerns that suppliers are abusing the system.
NEW SUPPLIER ONBOARDING SYSTEM
21 Boohoo should implement a clear and robust onboarding system for new suppliers. No new suppliers should be approved unless there is a clear business need either for greater capacity or where there is an identified skills gap. Priority should be given to those with manufacturing capability on
a reasonably large scale (no more micro-factories or home workers). It must be a firm rule that no orders may be placed with a new supplier until the onboarding process is complete. The criteria for approved suppliers, together with a description of the onboarding process, should be publicised and suppliers with a proven track record of ethical and sustainability credentials invited to apply.
WORKING WITH SUPPLIERS
Boohoo should open a dialogue with its suppliers with a view to:
Ensuring that there is a regular flow of orders and a commitment to a certain volume of orders over the course of a year, so that suppliers can plan their workforce requirements;
Encouraging them to recruit skilled workers, so that they can manufacture more complicated clothes which command a higher price and also improve productivity across the board;
Committing to placing a 'mixed bag' of orders with each supplier (possibly across the Boohoo brands), in which the higher margin on more complicated pieces can be used to cross-subsidise basic items. This will allow Boohoo to keep the prices of simple clothing low whilst still allowing the supplier to pay proper wages and make a reasonable profit.
Boohoo should hypothecate some of its charitable donations to Leicester-based community organisations and in particular those which have direct or indirect connections with the garment industry, such as those which work with sections of the population known to be particularly vulnerable to exploitation.
Boohoo should develop a set of KPIs which capture ethical and sustainability issues as well as purely commercial issues such as growth and profit. Bonuses for buyers should be restructured to reflect this. There should be well-published sanctions for failing to place orders in a way which is sympathetic to Boohoo's ethical and sustainability goals.
Boohoo should outline an Assurance Map, capturing all sources of assurance across the three-lines model for the supplier base. This should include a risk-based supplier assurance plan capturing individual risk assessments for each approved supplier and sub-contractor. The in-house compliance programme should include a robust system to test suppliers' claims about capacity. There should be a programme of unannounced spot checks to ensure that Boohoo brands' clothing is actually being made in the factory named in the purchase contract.
There should be a clearly defined and understood process for ongoing monitoring and due diligence of suppliers. There should also be a system of recognised triggers which require completion of a due diligence exercise, such as a change of ownership.
Two additional Non-Executive Directors should be appointed without delay. Consideration should be given to household names with a history of public service as well as a track record in corporate governance.
28
There needs to be a clearly defined risk management system within the governance structure of Boohoo. There should be a Risk Committee which
owns the subject, chaired by a Board member and reporting to the Audit Committee. The Head of Compliance should be a member.
29 The Risk Committee should produce an updated RAG-rated risk register following every meeting, which should then be provided to the Board. That
risk register should articulate Boohoo's risk-appetite for each identified risk and a clear explanation as to how risks which have competing mitigating actions are to be reconciled.
Risk management should be a standing item on the Board agenda with the report and the Actions clearly Minuted.
All committees should have agreed Terms of Reference, to be updated annually. The Audit Committee's Terms of Reference need to be updated (the copy we have is dated 2014).
L O N G T E R M ( W I T H I N 3 Y E A R S )
TRAINING OF BUYERS
32 Boohoo should devise and institute a programme to educate all its buyers in the actual cost of fabricating garments in order to ensure that they do not drive cost prices below what is reasonable. Recruitment of new buyers should prioritise those with training in or experience of garment technology. Buyers should be encouraged to understand how designs can be adapted to reduce prices without compromising ethical and sustainability standards. There should be an internal audit programme to monitor compliance. Good performance against an ethical metric should be publicly recognised and celebrated within the company.
THE 'BOOHOO ACADEMY'
33 Boohoo should fund and promote a skills-based education programme to upskill Leicester's garment manufacturers, with the twin objectives of
Improving productivity and
Developing the skills to manufacture more sophisticated clothing which is capable of competing with that produced in overseas factories.
BRANDING
34 Boohoo should consider slightly repositioning the narrative of its branding. They should aim to be "the first choice for the fashionable and thrifty young woman with a social conscience and who cares about the environment". They should work with a public relations company to inform their customers (including via the website) about their sincere commitment to maintaining UK jobs which have ethical and environmentally sustainable standards and why this is consistent with the Boohoo brands. They should consider having a 'Leicester champion' whose name could be publicised.
RECOGNISING LEICESTER WORKERS AS BOOHOO 'COUSINS'
35 The factory workers who make the clothes upon which Boohoo's success is founded, whilst not becoming employees, should be celebrated as (and made to feel) part of the Boohoo family. Thought should be given to events which include not just the factory owners but their workers. The aim should be to create a greater feeling of partnership between these two business-critical components. Examples might include:
Regular visits by factory workers to Boohoo brand headquarters and reciprocal visits to the factories, particularly by buyers;
Joint conferences and educational programmes;
Work experience programmes and apprenticeships at Headquarters for some children of factory workers who are interested in a career in retail;
Having at least one social event a year to which the factory workers are also invited.
GOVERNANCE
36 Board training should be strengthened by a series of 'awaydays' devoted to developing governance skills.
OUR BRANDS
APPENDICES
AMBITION
STYLES
To be the leading online fashion brand for all 16-24 year olds
over 25k
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC
16 - 24 year olds
CORE MARKETS
UK, Ireland, France, Germany, US, Australia
AMBITION
STYLES
To be the leading online menswear fashion brand
over 5k
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC
CORE MARKETS
16 - 24 year old men
UK, Ireland, France, Germany, US, Australia
AMBITION
STYLES
Make every girl feel like a celebrity
over 25k
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC
16 - 24 year old females
CORE MARKETS
UK, Ireland, France, US, Australia
AMBITION
STYLES
Nasty Gal provides the space to be a girl in progress
over 10k
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC
18 - 27 year old females
CORE MARKETS
US, UK, Ireland, France, Australia
AMBITION
STYLES
To give a girl a champagne lifestyle on a lemonade budget
Approximately 3k
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC
16 - 30 year old females
CORE MARKETS
UK
AMBITION
CORE PRODUCTS
Delivering fashion with quality and fit at its heart
F I N A N C I A L S U M M A R Y : L A S T 5 Y E A R S
SALES
£816m
£565m
£395m
£263m
£127m
1H17
1H18
1H19
1H20
1H21
ADJUSTED EBITDA
£90m
£61m
£40m
£28m
£17m
1H17
1H18
1H19
1H20
1H21
ADJUSTED PBT
£79m
£52m
£36m
£25m
£15m
1H17
1H18
1H19
1H20
1H21
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
13.0%
10.6%
10.8%
11.0%
10.0%
1H17
1H18
1H19
1H20
1H21
R E P O R T E D R E V E N U E : F Y 2 0
Reported Sales
3 Mths to 31st May
3 Mths to 31st Aug
6 Mths to 31st Aug
Breakdown
FY21
FY20
% CHG
% CER
FY21
FY20
% CHG
% CER
FY21
FY20
% CHG
% CER
(£m)
Total
367.8
254.3
45%
45%
448.7
310.5
44%
44%
816.5
564.9
45%
44%
By Region
UK
183.0
140.6
30%
30%
247.2
174.4
42%
42%
430.2
315.0
37%
37%
ROE
63.4
38.2
66%
65%
60.3
49.2
23%
21%
123.7
87.5
41%
40%
USA
92.0
51.3
79%
83%
110.2
59.4
86%
83%
202.2
110.7
83%
83%
ROW
29.4
24.2
22%
22%
31.0
27.5
12%
14%
60.4
51.7
17%
18%
G R O U P B A L A N C E
As at 31 August (£m)
1H21
1H20
Assets
S H E E T
Intangible assets
47.8
43.8
Property, plant and equipment
135.3
108.5
Right-of-use assets
11.9
15.7
Financial assets
7.9
0.3
Deferred tax
4.8
4.1
Non-Current Assets
207.7
172.4
Working capital
(121.1)
(58.7)
Lease liabilities
(13.5)
(17.7)
Net financial assets
(5.0)
(27.2)
Cash
344.9
213.3
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
0.0
(6.0)
Deferred tax liability
(3.8)
(2.0)
Current tax liability
(1.8)
(6.8)
Net Assets
407.4
267.3
S O C I A L M E D I A R E A C H
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
boohoo
6.7m
3.6m
0.5m
boohooman
1.2m
0.3m
61k
PrettyLittleThing
12.5m
2.3m
0.3m
Nasty Gal
4.7m
1.4m
0.2m
MissPap
2.5m
0.4m
44k
Karen Millen
0.3m
0.3m
34k
Coast
0.1m
0.16m
15k
Oasis
0.3m
0.2m
75k
Warehouse
0.2m
0.2m
53k
F I N A N C I A L C A L E N D A R
DATE
EVENT
January 2021 (TBC)
P3 21 TRADING UPDATE
April / May 2021 (TBC)
FY21 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
June 2021 (TBC)
1Q 22 TRADING UPDATE
September 2021 (TBC)
1H22 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
G L O S S A R Y
ADJUSTED EBITDA
Calculated as PBT, interest, depreciation, amortisation, share-based payment charges and exceptional items
ADJUSTED EBIT
Calculated as EBIT excluding share-based payment charges, amortisation of acquired intangible assets and exceptional items
ADJUSTED PBT
Calculated as PBT, excluding share-based payment charges, amortisation of acquired intangible assets and exceptional items
ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS
Calculated as Diluted EPS, excluding share-based payment charges, amortisation of acquired intangible assets and exceptional
items
NET CASH
Net cash is cash less borrowings
ACTIVE CUSTOMERS
Defined as
having shopped in the last 12 months
NUMBER OF ORDERS
Defined as
number of orders in the period
ORDER FREQUENCY
Defined as
number of orders in last 12 months divided by number of active customers
CONVERSION RATE
Defined as the percentage of orders taken to internet sessions
AVERAGE ORDER VALUE
Calculated as gross sales including sales tax divided by the number of orders
MAHMUD KAMANI
BRIAN SMALL
Group Executive Chairman
Deputy Chairman, Chairman of the
Audit and Nomination Committees &
sits on the Remuneration Committee
JOHN LYTTLE
NEIL CATTO
Group CEO
Group CFO
CAROL KANE
Group Co-Founder
& Executive Director
IAIN MCDONALD
NED, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee & sits on the Audit & Nomination Committees
D R A O B R U O
PIERRE CUILLERET
NEW NED
NEW NED
NED, on the Audit, Nomination
Audit Committee Chair
and Remuneration Committees
F O R W A R D L O O K I N G S TAT E M E N T S & D I S C L A I M E R
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements included or incorporated by reference within this presentation may be, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements" in respect of the Group's operations, performance, prospects and/or financial condition. These forward-looking statements reflect, at the time made, the Company's beliefs, intentions and current targets/aims concerning, among other things, the Company's or the Group's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies. Forward-looking statements are sometimes, but not always, identified by their use of a date in the future or such words and words of similar meaning as "anticipates", "aims", "due", "could", "may", "will", "should", "expects", "believes", "intends", "plans", "potential", "targets", "goal", "continues" or "estimates" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology or by their context. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Accordingly, no representation, warranty or assurance can be given that any particular expectation will be met and reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records (and those of other members of the Group) and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. Additionally, forwardlooking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this presentation. Except as required by applicable law or regulation (including to meet the requirements of the AIM Rules, MAR, the Prospectus Rules and/or the FSMA), the Company expressly disclaims any responsibility or obligation to publish any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement resulting from new information, future events or otherwise whatsoever following any change to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.
F O R W A R D L O O K I N G S TAT E M E N T S & D I S C L A I M E R
DISCLAIMER
This presentation and information communicated orally does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase any shares or other securities in the Company, nor shall it or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decisions relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the shares and other securities of the Company. Past performance cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance and persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser.
Statements in this presentation reflect the knowledge and information available at the time of its preparation, unless some other time is specified in relation to them, and the receipt of this presentation shall not give rise to any implication that there has been no change in the facts set forth herein since such date. Liability arising from anything in this presentation shall be governed by English law. Nothing in this presentation shall exclude any liability under applicable laws that cannot be excluded in accordance with such laws.
All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributed to the Company or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above.
No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by the presenter or the Group or any director, employee, agent, or adviser as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy, or completeness of the information or opinions contained in the presentation or in any statements made orally in connection with this presentation, or any revision thereof, or of any other written or oral information made or to be made available to any interested party or its advisers (all such information being referred to as "Information") and no liability is accepted by any such persons in relation to any such Information or opinion for any loss or damage of whatever description suffered by any persons arising from any reliance on the Information or any of the statements, opinions or conclusions set out in this presentation, the Information or the comments, written or oral, of any person made in connection with this presentation (save in respect of fraudulent misrepresentation).
Boohoo.com plc published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 08:24:04 UTC