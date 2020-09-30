Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Boohoo group plc    BOO   JE00BG6L7297

BOOHOO GROUP PLC

(BOO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/30 04:31:11 am
380.2 GBX   -2.51%
09:38aBOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
RE
09:25aBOOHOO : Presentation
PU
08:45aBOOHOO : interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

boohoo : Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 04:25am EDT

INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2020

A G E N D A

  • Group Sustainability Update:
    John Lyttle, Group CEO
  • Supply Chain Economics:
    Neil Catto, Group CFO
  • Financial Review:
    Neil Catto, Group CFO
  • The boohoo group:
    Carol Kane, Group Co-Founder & Executive Director
  • Summary:
    John Lyttle, Group CEO

2

GROUP SUSTAINABILITY UPDATE

JOHN LYTTLE, GROUP CEO

3

I N D E P E N D E N T R E V I E W

F I N D I N G S + R E C O M M E N D AT I O N S

THE SCOPE OF THE REVIEW WAS TO INVESTIGATE:

  • Allegations about working conditions and low pay
  • boohoo's supply chain monitoring in Leicester
  • The Group's compliance with the relevant law
  • Make recommendations for the future (see Appendix slides)

"Confident that the

adaptations which boohoo

should make involve a relatively easily-achieved realignment of its priorities and governance systems."

"It has already made a significant start on putting things right."

FINDINGS OF THE REVIEW:

  • Many failings in the Leicester supply chain identified
  • Ample evidence that steps for improvement were in progress nearly a year ago
  • These processes did not advance quickly enough
  • Recommendations focused around improvements to corporate governance, compliance and monitoring processes

"If boohoo is willing to take a different

approach to how it both views and interacts with the Leicester supply chain, it has within its power to be a tremendous force for good."

4

O U R O B J E C T I V E S

  1. To enhance our Corporate Governance and oversight
    1. Greater visibility over our supply chain
  3. To improve our supply chain compliance processes
    1. Redefining our purchasing practices
    2. Raising standards across our supply chain
  5. To rebuild confidence in a sustainable future for the Group
    1. Supporting workers and workers' rights
    2. Supporting suppliers
    3. Demonstrating best practice for the benefit of all stakeholders

5

T H E B O O H O O G R O U P

OUR VISION IS TO LEAD THE FASHION E-COMMERCE MARKET

OUR CULTURE IS:

  • Ambitious - leading the way in driving forward positive change
  • Collaborative - working with suppliers and other stakeholders to raise standards across the industry
  • Entrepreneurial - attracting people with great drive to implement change quickly
  • Inclusive - democratising fashion by making it accessible to all individuals
  • Responsible - committed to acting and communicating in a safe and responsible manner

6

O U R C O N T R I B U T I O N

  • ~ £1.5bn: Sales L12M, up from £110m at IPO
  • ~ £155m: EBITDA L12M, up from £12m at IPO
  • >5k: Colleague roles created across operations, from ~400 at IPO, and growing
  • >2.5k: Number of colleagues who are shareholders in the group
  • ~£40m: Wealth created for colleagues through share ownership
  • ~£80m: Paid in NI & Corporation Tax since IPO

7

AUDIT & COMPLIANCE PROGRAMME

JOHN LYTTLE, GROUP CEO

8

O V E R V I E W O F S U P P L I E R B A S E

Internationalmix:

• ~40% UK

• ~20% Europe

• ~40% Asia

9

C O M P L I A N C E & T R A N S P A R E N C Y

PHASE 1:

PHASE 2:

PHASE 3:

PHASE 4:

FY21

Accelerated

Addressing

International

compliance

compliance

compliance

UK findings

programme

review

programme

PEOPLE, PROCESSES & GOVERNANCE

10

C O M P L I A N C E & T R A N S P A R E N C Y

PHASE 1: FY21 COMPLIANCE PROGRAMME

Action: Develop a more robust UK supplier compliance programme with third party Verisio: signed off in February 2020, launched in May 2020

Objective: Mapping every supplier in our UK supply chain

Output: Driving greater supply chain visibility

Benefit: Uniformity of, and enhanced standards across UK supply base

Next steps: Replicate work into international markets

PHASE 1:

PHASE 2:

PHASE 3:

PHASE 4:

11

C O M P L I A N C E & T R A N S P A R E N C Y

PHASE 2: ACCELERATED COMPLIANCE REVIEW

Action: Independent Review of the Group's UK supply chain + accelerated supply chain review

Objective: To identify areas of risk and non-compliance & take action to strengthen future compliance

Output: Ms Levitt's Independent Review + detailed internal review of 287 Leicester suppliers & manufacturing units

Benefit: Detailed understanding of compliance standards and corrective action required

Next steps: Implementing our agenda for change

PHASE 1:

PHASE 2:

PHASE 3:

PHASE 4:

12

C O M P L I A N C E & T R A N S P A R E N C Y

PHASE 3: ADDRESSING UK FINDINGS

Action: Resumption of supply chain and audit programme & implementation of Ms Levitt's recommendations

Objective: Improve compliance, transparency and standards across UK supply chain for the benefit of all stakeholders

Output: Completion of Verisio programme, publication of UK supplier list, establishment of Purchasing Principles, implementation of recommendations

Benefit: Improved standards and welfare across our UK supply chain

Next steps: Replicate UK supply chain compliance programme with International supply base

PHASE 1:

PHASE 2:

PHASE 3:

PHASE 4:

13

C O M P L I A N C E & T R A N S P A R E N C Y

PHASE 4: INTERNATIONAL COMPLIANCE PROGRAMME

Action: To implement a robust global supplier compliance programme, working with Bureau Veritas

Objective: Map every supplier in our global supply chain

Output: Driving greater supply chain visibility

Benefit: Enhanced monitoring, visibility and compliance globally

Next steps: Publication of global supply chain list

PHASE 1:

PHASE 2:

PHASE 3:

PHASE 4:

14

SUPPLY CHAIN

JOHN LYTTLE, GROUP CEO

15

S U P P LY C H A I N F O C U S E D O N S P E E D T O M A R K E T

REPEAT

Most popular items repeated

CONCEPT

SAMPLE INTO PRODUCTION

PRODUCTION

DELIVERED TO CUSTOMER

Designers

Turning an idea into

Fabric is cut and sewn at

New items delivered

Buyers

a sample and then an order

manufacturers in the UK,

to customer

Suppliers

Europe and Asia

16

P U T T I N G T E C H I N T O C O M P L I A N C E

WHERE WE WERE:

  • Paper-basedordering system

WHERE WE ARE TODAY:

  • New buying & compliance ordering app

launched September 2020

  • Simplifies order process
  • Enhanced PO management and visibility
  • Real time tracking of orders

- Checks back to approved supplier list

WHAT'S NEXT:

  • Supplier portal
    • Single view of supplier
    • Two-waycommunication
    • Up-frontreview of audit status and certification
    • Better visibility of ongoing audit status and actions
    • Extending from approved supplier to approved factory list

17

L E I C E S T E R C E N T R E O F E X C E L L E N C E

PURPOSE:

  • Education - demonstrate model manufacturing processes
  • Best practice - showcase how our products can be made legally, ethically and safely
  • Community hub - nurturing and inspiring new talent in the textile industry

• Leicester office - boohoo UK compliance team to be based at the site

MODEL MANUFACTURING:

  • Up to 250 new jobs created
  • Capability to manufacture up to 50k units / week
  • Expect to go live in early 2021

18

U K S U P P LY B A S E G O I N G F O R W A R D S

MAINTAINING A UK SUPPLY BASE

  • UK supply base will see some consolidation

• Top 50 account for significant majority of volumes

  • Approach is to work collaboratively with suppliers through this process

• Expect Leicester to remain a significant part of manufacturing base going forwards

  • Community fund for workers in Leicester

ENHANCED TRANSPARENCY

  • Publication of UK supplier list within next 6 months

STRENGTHENED AUDIT AND COMPLIANCE PROCEDURES

  • Strengthened sourcing and compliance team
  • New Purchasing Principles to be published every six months

19

S U M M A R Y : S U P P LY C H A I N O B J E C T I V E S

NEXT 12 MONTHS

  • Resumption and completion of UK supplier programme
  • Auditing entirety of UK Tier 1 & 2 this financial year
  • Publication of UK supplier list within six months
  • Commence international supply chain audit programmes
  • Set-upmanufacturing centre of excellence
  • Establishment of Purchasing Principles
  • Launch of supplier portal
  • Further investment into sourcing and compliance teams
  • Completion of global supply chain audit programme
  • To publish global supply chain list
  • Complete £10m investment across manufacturing, compliance, training and education
  • To implement all of Ms Levitt's recommendations

20

GOVERNANCE

JOHN LYTTLE, GROUP CEO

21

G O V E R N A N C E O B J E C T I V E S

NEXT 12 MONTHS

  • Appointing two new Non-Executive Directors
  • New Risk Committee and Supply Chain Committee
  • Working with an external consultant around Board composition and remuneration
  • Annual Corporate Governance roadshows
  • Appointment of senior respected independent individual to oversee our agenda for change

22

SUPPLY CHAIN ECONOMICS

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2020 | NEIL CATTO, GROUP CFO 23

A D D R E S S I N G P E R C E P T I O N S O F T H E G R O U P

Perception

Reality

Product cannot be sourced ethically and legally

Product CAN be sourced in an ethically and

from the UK

legally compliant manner from the UK

UK-based sourcing is cheaper than elsewhere

UK sourcing is more expensive, but

faster. Manufacturing overseas is cheaper

Margins will decrease if boohoo sources

Sourcing internationally is cheaper than

overseas

the UK

Gross margins are higher than peers

boohoo's gross margin is below peers

boohoo over-indexes in low value "£5"

Approximately 8% of dresses sold are £5

dresses which cannot be sourced responsibly

or under, at no margin

24

P R O D U C T C O S T I N G

BASIC JERSEY TOP

BASIC CYCLING

BASIC JERSEY BOTTOM

SHORT

Discount to UK Landed Cost

Discount to UK Landed Cost

Discount to UK Landed Cost

Turkey

-9%

Morocco

-9%

Turkey

-2%

Pakistan

-47%

Bangladesh

-16%

Pakistan

-49%

Source: indicative costings based on boohoo and supplier estimates

25

G R O S S M A R G I N C O M P A R I S O N

64%

65%

66%

61%

61%

59%

AVERAGE 57%

56%

56%

56%

57%

55%

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

53%

45%

47%

1

2

3

Group

4

5

6

7

8

9

Peer

10

11

Peer

12

Peer

13

Peer

Peer

Peer

Peer

Peer

Peer

Peer

Peer

Peer

Peer

boohoo

26

DRESSES SOLD

PRODUCT MARGIN

4.5m45-50%

DRESSES <£5

DRESSES <£5

0.37m

-12%

£0 - £5 £5 -£15 £15 - £25 £25 - £35 £35 - £45

£45 - £65

T H E £ 5 D R E S S

SALES BY VALUE

Source: boohoo UK womenswear FY20

27

FINANCIAL REVIEW

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2020 | NEIL CATTO, GROUP CFO 28

S U M M A R Y G R O U P I N C O M E S TAT E M E N T

Six months to 31 August (£m)

1H21

1H20

Change

Group Sales

816.5

564.9

45%

Gross Profit

449.2

306.6

47%

Gross Margin

55.0%

54.3%

70bps

Adjusted EBITDA

89.8

60.8

48%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

11.0%

10.8%

20bps

Adjusted EBIT

79.0

51.3

54%

Adjusted EBIT Margin

9.7%

9.1%

60bps

Adjusted PBT

79.4

51.9

53%

Reported PBT

68.1

45.2

51%

Adjusted Diluted EPS

4.53

2.91p

56%

Reported Diluted EPS

3.99p

2.80p

43%

Net Cash at Year End

344.9

207.3

137.6

Six months to 31 August (£m)

1H21

1H20

Acquisition Intangibles

(2.5)

(2.3)

Share-based Payments

(8.8)

(4.4)

Adjusting Items

(11.3)

(6.7)

29

S E G M E N TA L R E S U L T

Six months to 31 August (£m)

UK

ROE

USA

ROW

Total

Sales

430.2

123.7

202.2

60.4

816.5

Change (%)

37%

41%

83%

17%

45%

CER Change (%)

37%

40%

83%

18%

44%

UK

International

386

306

250

207

161

125

430

99

364

315

254

192

234

163

1H18

2H18

1H19

2H19

1H20

2H20

1H21

30

G R O U P O P E R AT I N G C O S T S

Six months to 31 August %

1H21

1H20

Change

Marketing

7.9%

9.3%

(140)bps

Distribution

24.3%

23.0%

130bps

Other Admin Costs

13.1%

12.9%

20bps

Total

45.3%

45.2%

10bps

  • Lower marketing spend driven by Covid-19 lockdowns
  • Distribution costs increased due to Covid-19 impact on carrier capacity, offset partially by lower returns
  • Admin costs increased due to investment in brands and teams

6.3%

5.9%

8.0%

8.3%

9.9%

9.0%

9.3%

9.6%

7.9%

21.4%

Other Admin

22.2%

22.3%

23.2%

23.6%

Distribution

21.3%

24.3%

23.0%

22.1%

Marketing

15.5%

17.1%

14.6%

13.7%

13.2%

13.1%

12.9%

13.7%

13.1%

1H17

2H17

1H18

2H18

1H19

2H19

1H20

2H20

1H21

31

S U M M A R Y G R O U P C A S H F L O W S TAT E M E N T

Six months to 31 August (£m)

1H21

1H20

Profit for the Period

52.0

36.1

Shared Based Payments

8.8

4.4

Depreciation & Amortisation

13.3

11.8

Change in Working Capital

57.4

(4.9)

Other Items

15.7

8.5

Operating Cash Flow

147.2

55.9

Capital Expenditure

(27.1)

(6.4)

Tax Paid

(20.1)

(3.8)

Acquisitions

(167.1)

(19.4)

Net proceeds from the issue of ordinary shares

199.3

0.8

Purchase of own shares

(25.7)

(4.8)

Other Items

(2.2)

(5.6)

Change in Net Cash

104.3

16.7

Period End Net Cash

344.9

207.3

  • Healthy conversion of EBITDA into Operating Cash Flow
  • Working capital inflows benefiting from negative working capital cycle and higher inventory levels driven by growth
  • Increased levels of capex supporting future investment plans
  • Balance sheet well-positioned to support future acquisitions & investments

32

G R O U P K P I s

  • New customer growth remains high
  • Gains delivered across all major KPIs and across all brands
  • Underpinning future growth potential

Six months to 31 August

1H21

1H20

Change (%)

Active Customers

17.4m

13.0m

34%

Number of Orders

26.6m

20.3m

31%

Order Frequency

2.85x

2.81x

1%

Average Order Value

£46.11

£43.26

7%

Items/Basket

3.46x

3.15x

10%

Source: Group KPIs adjusted to account for multi-brand shoppers.

33

C A P E X A N D W A R E H O U S I N G

  • Investing across operations, infrastructure and technology
  • FY21 capex guidance: £80m - £100m
    • 70% warehouse: capacity and automation
    • 20% property: offices and refurbishments
    • 10% technology: software and hardware
  • Sheffield automation: £125m over next 3 years

Location

Description

Completiton Date

Stockholding

Net Sales

Capacity

Capacity

Burnley

Extension & Automation

April-19

17m units

c. £1.4bn

Sheffield

Mezzanine fit-out and flooring

Aug-20

12m units

c. £0.9bn

Sheffield

Automation

CY 2022

12m units

c. £0.9bn

Burnley

Future Options

CY 2022

~5m units

c. £0.4bn

Total

~46m units

c. £3.6bn

34

F Y 2 1 F I N A N C I A L G U I D A N C E

  • Group Sales Growth 28-32%
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin c. 10%
  • Depreciation & Amortisation c. £20-25m
  • Capex £80m-£100m
  • Effective Tax Rate c. 22%
  • Adjusting Items c. £23m (share-based payments & acquisition intangibles)
  • Medium term guidance of 25% sales growth p.a. and 10% Adjusted EBITDA margin unchanged

35

THE BOOHOO GROUP

CAROL KANE, GROUP CO-FOUNDER AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

36

N I N E F A S H I O N L E A D E R S

37

N I N E F A S H I O N L E A D E R S

N I N E F A S H I O N L E A D E R S

N I N E F A S H I O N L E A D E R S

N I N E F A S H I O N L E A D E R S

N I N E F A S H I O N L E A D E R S

N I N E F A S H I O N L E A D E R S

N I N E F A S H I O N L E A D E R S

TA R G E T D E M O G R A P H I C S

  • Becoming a fashion leader in the 16-45 category
  • Capturing greater share of wallet across the nine brands
  • Embedding the brand DNA in the boohoo Group

boohoo

boohooMAN

PrettyLittleThing

MissPap

NastyGal

Warehouse

Coast

Karen Millen

Oasis

Reach

Target Market

0

5

10

15

20

25

30

35

40

45

50

38

N E W B R A N D S ' P O S I T I O N I N G

Trend Led

  • Brands becoming more relevant and trend led
  • Disrupting the mid-market with a great value womenswear offer
  • Making the brands more accessible to a broader audience

Feminine Fashion

Low Price

High Price

39

K A R E N M I L L E N & C O A S T : 1 Y E A R O N

  • Rapid growth in range
    • Launched 12 months ago with 60 styles
    • Rapid build out of range to 1500 styles today
    • 150 new items launching per week
    • KM Curve launched in September 2020
  • Design led storytelling
    • What KM was famous for
    • Maintaining brand heritage and equity
  • Accessible luxury
    • Implementation of test and repeat strategy
    • Premium aesthetic and quality, accessible pricing

40

O A S I S B R A N D I D E N T I T Y

Her diary is full and so is her wardrobe. It tells a story of complementary colour adorned with artistic patterns, florals, and pretty details.

She is a woman of understated elegance.

Expressive and charismatic she will entice you into her beautiful life, a life of carefully curated creativity, femininity and sophistication.

41

W A R E H O U S E B R A N D I D E N T I T Y

Her city is London / Berlin / Milan.

Her style is urban and undone.

Studded boots and stilettos.

Nostalgia and ambition.

Late nights. Bright lights. Big cities.

42

S U M M A R Y

  • Committed to an agenda for change in UK garment manufacturing
  • Significant enhancements to Corporate Governance and supply chain compliance processes planned in next 12 months
  • Continuing to deliver strong growth with ~£1.5bn sales over last 12 months
  • Portfolio of 9 fast growing brands
  • Scalable platform for growth through further M&A
  • Strong cash position of £345m provides flexibility for further investments
  • We intend to lead the fashion e-commerce market

43

APPENDICES

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2020

44

R E C O M M E N D AT I O N S : I M M E D I AT E A C T I O N S

(WITHIN 6 MONTHS)

1 Boohoo has been 'mapping' its supply chain for over a year. The time has come to bring this process to a conclusion. Within six months Boohoo should reduce its approved suppliers to a list which contains a manageable number of companies, ideally without reducing capacity. The methodology for the selection process should be predicated on the goal of reducing and ultimately eliminating sub-contracting. Criteria should include prioritising:

  1. The largest suppliers and sub-contractors by volume;
  2. Those who have passed the Verisio spot checks or which have only minor contraventions;
  3. For Tier 1, those which have a manufacturing as well as a design capability
  4. Promoting as many Tier 2 companies to Tier 1 as is possible (in other words to ensure that there is a direct contractual relationship where this

can be achieved).

  1. Boohoo should invite suppliers which they have not previously used but which have a track record of ethical and sustainability policies to apply to be included on the list, subject to the onboarding process set out below.
  2. Boohoo should commit to publishing the refreshed list of Tier 1 suppliers and Tier 2 sub-contractors as soon as possible and in any event within six months of the delivery of my report.
  3. In the interests of transparency, Boohoo should commit to publishing its list of suppliers and sub-contractors annually.
  4. Those companies which do not make inclusion on the list should be written to and told what they will need to do to become eligible for consideration as a boohoo Group supplier or sub- contractor in the future.

45

6 Within six months Boohoo should contact all suppliers and sub-contractors on the refreshed list and inform them of the following.

  1. There are six essential parameters for passing spot checks and audits, namely: i. Payment of the minimum wage
    ii. Proof of working hours
    iii. Right to work documentation
    iv. Health and safety, with fire safety and COVID-19 risks prioritised
    v. No unauthorised sub-contracting (to include both sub-contracting without Boohoo's knowledge as well as to non-approved companies)
    vi. A new requirement of keeping a copy of all essential paperwork on the premises available for immediate inspection by auditors and in-house compliance team.
  2. The parameters are now clearly categorised as zero-tolerance, critical, major and minor (the compliance team should decide the categorisation within each parameter).
  3. The onus is on the supplier to show that they have complied, not on Boohoo to show that they have not. If there is insufficient evidence

for a supplier to show compliance with a particular measure, this will be recorded as a 'fail' and appropriate measures taken.

  1. The letter should set out in clear and simple terms the sanctions for failing a spot check or an audit, by reference to the categories of zero-tolerance etc.

7 All suppliers should be required to confirm within a defined timescale their agreement to adhere to the requirements. The sanction for failure to provide confirmation by the due date without reasonable excuse should be set out (I suggest suspension from the list with no further orders placed

until the signed confirmation is received). The receipt of those confirmations must be monitored and recorded and any failures must have the sanctions imposed without exception.

  1. On the publication of the approved supplier list all Boohoo brand buyers must be told that orders can only be placed with those on the list and that placing orders with unapproved suppliers will be dealt with as a disciplinary matter. This will be an interim measure until the new on-line ordering tool can be brought on stream but is essential for instilling discipline.
  2. The current paper purchase orders should be replaced within six months by an interim paper contract for each purchase, which sets out in ordinary language the most important terms of the contract. These are, in addition to cost price and delivery date, the name of the factory which will be manufacturing the clothes and an undertaking that this will not be changed without prior consultation with Boohoo.
  3. Two further in-house compliance officers should be recruited without delay to work with the existing member of staff on the less formal compliance visits. These should be on an unannounced or semi-announced basis.

46

11 Within three months Boohoo should appoint an individual to provide independent oversight of the implementation of this change agenda. This person should not be a Director of Boohoo, rather it should be a man or woman of standing in whose independence the market and the public can have confidence. Their appointment should be announced publicly together with their Terms of Reference, which should include a regular update to the Board on progress against this agenda.

SUPPLY CHAIN COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE

12 A new committee should be formed within four weeks which solely considers supply chain issues. It should include the Director of Sustainability, the Heads of compliance, buying and merchandising and the internal auditor. It should be chaired by a nominated member of the Board who is publicly

acknowledged to have ownership of supply chain compliance. This committee should meet not less than six times a year and report to the Audit Committee. With immediate effect, supply chain compliance must be a standing item on every Board meeting Agenda with the nominated Director giving a progress report and recommending actions. The update and the actions should be clearly Minuted.

13 The immediate priority for this committee should be to devise and approve an emergency plan for ensuring supply chain discipline and control in the event of further COVID-19 lockdowns in Leicester. These must include:

a. Arrangements for physical monitoring of factories (either by means of on-the - ground checks or if that is not possible, by the installation of

live-streamed CCTV of the factory floor which can be spot-checked on a random and unannounced basis);

b. Appointing a Boohoo senior staff member to monitor supplier capacity and supervise buyers in the placing of orders in such a way that Boohoo has complete visibility on where its clothes are being made.

  1. This plan should be signed-off by the Board.
  2. The Board should ensure that the supply chain in the rest of the UK is immediately subjected to a series of spot-checks of the kind conducted in Leicester, so that any issues can be addressed in parallel with the plan for Leicester.
  3. With immediate effect, all Board and Audit Committee meeting Minutes, risk registers and other Board documents must be dated on the face of the documents. Company documents such as Board Minutes must be stored in such a way that a complete set can be produced at pace and in an orderly fashion.

47

M E D I U M T E R M ( W I T H I N 1 2 M O N T H S )

17 The new supply chain committee should create a robust supply chain roadmap, which:

  1. Identifies and articulates the type of brand boohoo wants to be;
  2. Sets out with clarity what the company needs to change or implement in order to achieve this;
  3. Decides the parameters and the consequences for infractions (minor, major, critical, zero tolerance); and
  4. Sets targets for:

a. Articulating the characteristics of the supplier base needed to meet the future needs of the Group; b. Working with Leicester factories to have a new way of working designed to phase out sub-contracting;

c. Devising a clear system of sanctions for suppliers which breach the supplier code, graded by the seriousness of the breach, which must be rigorously enforced;

d. Implementing a new onboarding system for new suppliers;

e. Implementing an online audit and capacity monitoring programme to be used by buyers when placing orders; f. Creating a clearly defined supply chain compliance governance structure, which is properly resourced;

g. Devising an ongoing formal third party audit system plus a programme of lighter touch and more agile in-house compliance team spot checks; h. Ensuring the in-house compliance team have a clear understanding of when they should work with a supplier to improve conditions and when non-compliance should be reported upwards;

i. Updating the supplier code and instituting a system of contracts for each order placed; j. Educating buyers; and

k. joining the Ethical Trading Initiative.

  1. The Board member with ownership of supply chain issues should report progress against these objectives to the Board.
  2. Some of these objectives are set out in more detail in the paragraphs below.

ON-LINE AUDITING PROGRAMME

20 Boohoo should implement an electronic supply chain audit programme which captures audit status and capacity and monitors the placing of orders in real time to ensure that factories' capacities are not exceeded. We understand that Boohoo is already working on such a system. Buyers should not be permitted to place orders outside the approved list of suppliers and sanctions should be in place for any that do. There should also be a system of rewards for buyers who report concerns that suppliers are abusing the system.

48

NEW SUPPLIER ONBOARDING SYSTEM

21 Boohoo should implement a clear and robust onboarding system for new suppliers. No new suppliers should be approved unless there is a clear business need either for greater capacity or where there is an identified skills gap. Priority should be given to those with manufacturing capability on

a reasonably large scale (no more micro-factories or home workers). It must be a firm rule that no orders may be placed with a new supplier until the onboarding process is complete. The criteria for approved suppliers, together with a description of the onboarding process, should be publicised and suppliers with a proven track record of ethical and sustainability credentials invited to apply.

WORKING WITH SUPPLIERS

  1. Boohoo should open a dialogue with its suppliers with a view to:
    1. Ensuring that there is a regular flow of orders and a commitment to a certain volume of orders over the course of a year, so that suppliers can plan their workforce requirements;
    2. Encouraging them to recruit skilled workers, so that they can manufacture more complicated clothes which command a higher price and also improve productivity across the board;
    3. Committing to placing a 'mixed bag' of orders with each supplier (possibly across the Boohoo brands), in which the higher margin on more complicated pieces can be used to cross-subsidise basic items. This will allow Boohoo to keep the prices of simple clothing low whilst still allowing the supplier to pay proper wages and make a reasonable profit.
  3. Boohoo should hypothecate some of its charitable donations to Leicester-based community organisations and in particular those which have direct or indirect connections with the garment industry, such as those which work with sections of the population known to be particularly vulnerable to exploitation.
  4. Boohoo should develop a set of KPIs which capture ethical and sustainability issues as well as purely commercial issues such as growth and profit. Bonuses for buyers should be restructured to reflect this. There should be well-published sanctions for failing to place orders in a way which is sympathetic to Boohoo's ethical and sustainability goals.

49

  1. Boohoo should outline an Assurance Map, capturing all sources of assurance across the three-lines model for the supplier base. This should include a risk-based supplier assurance plan capturing individual risk assessments for each approved supplier and sub-contractor. The in-house compliance programme should include a robust system to test suppliers' claims about capacity. There should be a programme of unannounced spot checks to ensure that Boohoo brands' clothing is actually being made in the factory named in the purchase contract.
  2. There should be a clearly defined and understood process for ongoing monitoring and due diligence of suppliers. There should also be a system of recognised triggers which require completion of a due diligence exercise, such as a change of ownership.
  3. Two additional Non-Executive Directors should be appointed without delay. Consideration should be given to household names with a history of public service as well as a track record in corporate governance.

28

There needs to be a clearly defined risk management system within the governance structure of Boohoo. There should be a Risk Committee which

owns the subject, chaired by a Board member and reporting to the Audit Committee. The Head of Compliance should be a member.

29 The Risk Committee should produce an updated RAG-rated risk register following every meeting, which should then be provided to the Board. That

risk register should articulate Boohoo's risk-appetite for each identified risk and a clear explanation as to how risks which have competing mitigating actions are to be reconciled.

  1. Risk management should be a standing item on the Board agenda with the report and the Actions clearly Minuted.
  2. All committees should have agreed Terms of Reference, to be updated annually. The Audit Committee's Terms of Reference need to be updated (the copy we have is dated 2014).

50

L O N G T E R M ( W I T H I N 3 Y E A R S )

TRAINING OF BUYERS

32 Boohoo should devise and institute a programme to educate all its buyers in the actual cost of fabricating garments in order to ensure that they do not drive cost prices below what is reasonable. Recruitment of new buyers should prioritise those with training in or experience of garment technology. Buyers should be encouraged to understand how designs can be adapted to reduce prices without compromising ethical and sustainability standards. There should be an internal audit programme to monitor compliance. Good performance against an ethical metric should be publicly recognised and celebrated within the company.

THE 'BOOHOO ACADEMY'

33 Boohoo should fund and promote a skills-based education programme to upskill Leicester's garment manufacturers, with the twin objectives of

  1. Improving productivity and
  2. Developing the skills to manufacture more sophisticated clothing which is capable of competing with that produced in overseas factories.

BRANDING

34 Boohoo should consider slightly repositioning the narrative of its branding. They should aim to be "the first choice for the fashionable and thrifty young woman with a social conscience and who cares about the environment". They should work with a public relations company to inform their customers (including via the website) about their sincere commitment to maintaining UK jobs which have ethical and environmentally sustainable standards and why this is consistent with the Boohoo brands. They should consider having a 'Leicester champion' whose name could be publicised.

51

RECOGNISING LEICESTER WORKERS AS BOOHOO 'COUSINS'

35 The factory workers who make the clothes upon which Boohoo's success is founded, whilst not becoming employees, should be celebrated as (and made to feel) part of the Boohoo family. Thought should be given to events which include not just the factory owners but their workers. The aim should be to create a greater feeling of partnership between these two business-critical components. Examples might include:

  1. Regular visits by factory workers to Boohoo brand headquarters and reciprocal visits to the factories, particularly by buyers;
  2. Joint conferences and educational programmes;
  3. Work experience programmes and apprenticeships at Headquarters for some children of factory workers who are interested in a career in retail;
  4. Having at least one social event a year to which the factory workers are also invited.

GOVERNANCE

36 Board training should be strengthened by a series of 'awaydays' devoted to developing governance skills.

52

OUR BRANDS

APPENDICES

53

AMBITION

STYLES

To be the leading online fashion brand for all 16-24 year olds

over 25k

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC

16 - 24 year olds

CORE MARKETS

UK, Ireland, France, Germany, US, Australia

54

AMBITION

STYLES

To be the leading online menswear fashion brand

over 5k

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC

CORE MARKETS

16 - 24 year old men

UK, Ireland, France, Germany, US, Australia

55

AMBITION

STYLES

Make every girl feel like a celebrity

over 25k

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC

16 - 24 year old females

CORE MARKETS

UK, Ireland, France, US, Australia

56

AMBITION

STYLES

Nasty Gal provides the space to be a girl in progress

over 10k

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC

18 - 27 year old females

CORE MARKETS

US, UK, Ireland, France, Australia

57

AMBITION

STYLES

To give a girl a champagne lifestyle on a lemonade budget

Approximately 3k

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC

16 - 30 year old females

CORE MARKETS

UK

58

AMBITION

CORE PRODUCTS

Delivering fashion with quality and fit at its heart

Dresses, Tops, Knitwear, Trousers, Skirts, Accessories

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC

25 - 40 year old females

CORE MARKETS

UK

59

AMBITION

To embrace and celebrate every moment

CORE PRODUCTS

Dresses, Tops, Trousers, Accessories

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC

23 - 45 year old females

CORE MARKETS

UK

60

AMBITION

CORE PRODUCTS

A carefree, elegant woman ready to take on the world

Floral dresses, blouses, jeans, tops and accessories

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC

25 - 40 year old females

CORE MARKETS

UK

61

AMBITION

CORE PRODUCTS

To be unapologetically individual

Leather jackets, tops, trousers, accessories, bold statement pieces

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC

18 - 27 years old females

CORE MARKETS

UK

62

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

APPENDICES

63

F I N A N C I A L S U M M A R Y : L A S T 5 Y E A R S

SALES

£816m

£565m

£395m

£263m

£127m

1H17

1H18

1H19

1H20

1H21

ADJUSTED EBITDA

£90m

£61m

£40m

£28m

£17m

1H17

1H18

1H19

1H20

1H21

ADJUSTED PBT

£79m

£52m

£36m

£25m

£15m

1H17

1H18

1H19

1H20

1H21

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

13.0%

10.6%

10.8%

11.0%

10.0%

1H17

1H18

1H19

1H20

1H21

64

R E P O R T E D R E V E N U E : F Y 2 0

Reported Sales

3 Mths to 31st May

3 Mths to 31st Aug

6 Mths to 31st Aug

Breakdown

FY21

FY20

% CHG

% CER

FY21

FY20

% CHG

% CER

FY21

FY20

% CHG

% CER

(£m)

Total

367.8

254.3

45%

45%

448.7

310.5

44%

44%

816.5

564.9

45%

44%

By Region

UK

183.0

140.6

30%

30%

247.2

174.4

42%

42%

430.2

315.0

37%

37%

ROE

63.4

38.2

66%

65%

60.3

49.2

23%

21%

123.7

87.5

41%

40%

USA

92.0

51.3

79%

83%

110.2

59.4

86%

83%

202.2

110.7

83%

83%

ROW

29.4

24.2

22%

22%

31.0

27.5

12%

14%

60.4

51.7

17%

18%

65

G R O U P B A L A N C E

As at 31 August (£m)

1H21

1H20

Assets

S H E E T

Intangible assets

47.8

43.8

Property, plant and equipment

135.3

108.5

Right-of-use assets

11.9

15.7

Financial assets

7.9

0.3

Deferred tax

4.8

4.1

Non-Current Assets

207.7

172.4

Working capital

(121.1)

(58.7)

Lease liabilities

(13.5)

(17.7)

Net financial assets

(5.0)

(27.2)

Cash

344.9

213.3

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

0.0

(6.0)

Deferred tax liability

(3.8)

(2.0)

Current tax liability

(1.8)

(6.8)

Net Assets

407.4

267.3

66

S O C I A L M E D I A R E A C H

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

boohoo

6.7m

3.6m

0.5m

boohooman

1.2m

0.3m

61k

PrettyLittleThing

12.5m

2.3m

0.3m

Nasty Gal

4.7m

1.4m

0.2m

MissPap

2.5m

0.4m

44k

Karen Millen

0.3m

0.3m

34k

Coast

0.1m

0.16m

15k

Oasis

0.3m

0.2m

75k

Warehouse

0.2m

0.2m

53k

67

F I N A N C I A L C A L E N D A R

DATE

EVENT

January 2021 (TBC)

P3 21 TRADING UPDATE

April / May 2021 (TBC)

FY21 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

June 2021 (TBC)

1Q 22 TRADING UPDATE

September 2021 (TBC)

1H22 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

68

G L O S S A R Y

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Calculated as PBT, interest, depreciation, amortisation, share-based payment charges and exceptional items

ADJUSTED EBIT

Calculated as EBIT excluding share-based payment charges, amortisation of acquired intangible assets and exceptional items

ADJUSTED PBT

Calculated as PBT, excluding share-based payment charges, amortisation of acquired intangible assets and exceptional items

ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

Calculated as Diluted EPS, excluding share-based payment charges, amortisation of acquired intangible assets and exceptional

items

NET CASH

Net cash is cash less borrowings

ACTIVE CUSTOMERS

Defined as

having shopped in the last 12 months

NUMBER OF ORDERS

Defined as

number of orders in the period

ORDER FREQUENCY

Defined as

number of orders in last 12 months divided by number of active customers

CONVERSION RATE

Defined as the percentage of orders taken to internet sessions

AVERAGE ORDER VALUE

Calculated as gross sales including sales tax divided by the number of orders

69

MAHMUD KAMANI

BRIAN SMALL

Group Executive Chairman

Deputy Chairman, Chairman of the

Audit and Nomination Committees &

sits on the Remuneration Committee

JOHN LYTTLE

NEIL CATTO

Group CEO

Group CFO

CAROL KANE

Group Co-Founder

& Executive Director

IAIN MCDONALD

NED, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee & sits on the Audit & Nomination Committees

D R A O B R U O

PIERRE CUILLERET

NEW NED

NEW NED

NED, on the Audit, Nomination

Audit Committee Chair

70

and Remuneration Committees

G R O U P W E B S I T E S

www.boohoo.com

de.boohoo.com

it.boohoo.com

ca.boohoo.com

fr.boohoo.com

nl.boohoo.com

dk.boohoo.com

mena.boohoo.com

ie.boohoo.com

eu.boohoo.com

fi.boohoo.com

au.boohoo.com

es.boohoo.com

no.boohoo.com

us.boohoo.com

se.boohoo.com

nz.boohoo.com

ru.boohoo.com

www.boohooman.com

www.boohooman.com/au

www.boohooman.com/us

www.boohooman.com/de

www.boohooman.com/fr

www.boohooman.com/eu

www.boohooman.com/ie

www.prettylittlething.com

www.prettylittlething.com.au

ie.prettylittlething.com

www.prettylittlething.fr

www.prettylittlething.us

www.nastygal.com

www.nastygal.com/eu

www.nastygal.com/gb

www.nastygal.com/ie

www.nastygal.com/ca

www.nastygal.com/au

www.karenmillen.com

www.karenmillen.com/us

www.karenmillen.com/au

www.coastfahion.com

www.misspap.com

www.misspap.com/us

www.misspap.com/ie

www.misspap.com/au

www.oasis-stores.comwww.oasis-stores.com/ie

www.warehouse.co.uk

www.warehousefashion.com/ie

www.nastygal.com/fr

71

F O R W A R D L O O K I N G S TAT E M E N T S & D I S C L A I M E R

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements included or incorporated by reference within this presentation may be, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements" in respect of the Group's operations, performance, prospects and/or financial condition. These forward-looking statements reflect, at the time made, the Company's beliefs, intentions and current targets/aims concerning, among other things, the Company's or the Group's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies. Forward-looking statements are sometimes, but not always, identified by their use of a date in the future or such words and words of similar meaning as "anticipates", "aims", "due", "could", "may", "will", "should", "expects", "believes", "intends", "plans", "potential", "targets", "goal", "continues" or "estimates" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology or by their context. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Accordingly, no representation, warranty or assurance can be given that any particular expectation will be met and reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records (and those of other members of the Group) and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. Additionally, forwardlooking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this presentation. Except as required by applicable law or regulation (including to meet the requirements of the AIM Rules, MAR, the Prospectus Rules and/or the FSMA), the Company expressly disclaims any responsibility or obligation to publish any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement resulting from new information, future events or otherwise whatsoever following any change to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

72

F O R W A R D L O O K I N G S TAT E M E N T S & D I S C L A I M E R

DISCLAIMER

This presentation and information communicated orally does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase any shares or other securities in the Company, nor shall it or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decisions relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the shares and other securities of the Company. Past performance cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance and persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser.

Statements in this presentation reflect the knowledge and information available at the time of its preparation, unless some other time is specified in relation to them, and the receipt of this presentation shall not give rise to any implication that there has been no change in the facts set forth herein since such date. Liability arising from anything in this presentation shall be governed by English law. Nothing in this presentation shall exclude any liability under applicable laws that cannot be excluded in accordance with such laws.

All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributed to the Company or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by the presenter or the Group or any director, employee, agent, or adviser as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy, or completeness of the information or opinions contained in the presentation or in any statements made orally in connection with this presentation, or any revision thereof, or of any other written or oral information made or to be made available to any interested party or its advisers (all such information being referred to as "Information") and no liability is accepted by any such persons in relation to any such Information or opinion for any loss or damage of whatever description suffered by any persons arising from any reliance on the Information or any of the statements, opinions or conclusions set out in this presentation, the Information or the comments, written or oral, of any person made in connection with this presentation (save in respect of fraudulent misrepresentation).

73

Disclaimer

Boohoo.com plc published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 08:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BOOHOO GROUP PLC
09:38aBOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
RE
09:25aBOOHOO : Presentation
PU
08:45aBOOHOO : interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2020
PU
08:37aFTSE : 100 on course for monthly decline as virus fears rise
RE
09/25BOOHOO GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
09/25BOOHOO : to tackle failings in Leicester supply chain
RE
09/25BOOHOO : to tackle failings in Leicester supply chain
RE
09/10The fund managers, the sleuths and the mystery of the missing ESG
RE
09/03ASOS, AO World and Ocado winners as online sales surge during UK lockdown
RE
08/20UK retailer AO World's sales surge as demand continues after lockdown
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 584 M 2 033 M 2 033 M
Net income 2021 85,8 M 110 M 110 M
Net cash 2021 330 M 423 M 423 M
P/E ratio 2021 57,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 526 M 5 820 M 5 808 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,65x
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 692
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart BOOHOO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
boohoo group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOHOO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 410,65 GBX
Last Close Price 390,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Lyttle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mahmud Abdullah Kamani Executive Chairman
Neil James Catto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jo Graham Chief Information Officer
Carol Mary Kane Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOHOO GROUP PLC30.92%5 820
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-23.88%87 083
KERING SA-1.47%83 693
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.1.69%63 276
ROSS STORES, INC.-21.81%32 845
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-19.89%27 852
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group