boohoo : Presentation 0 09/30/2020 | 04:25am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2020 A G E N D A Group Sustainability Update:

John Lyttle, Group CEO

John Lyttle, Group CEO Supply Chain Economics:

Neil Catto, Group CFO

Neil Catto, Group CFO Financial Review:

Neil Catto, Group CFO

Neil Catto, Group CFO The boohoo group:

Carol Kane, Group Co-Founder & Executive Director

Carol Kane, Group Co-Founder & Executive Director Summary:

John Lyttle, Group CEO 2 GROUP SUSTAINABILITY UPDATE JOHN LYTTLE, GROUP CEO 3 I N D E P E N D E N T R E V I E W F I N D I N G S + R E C O M M E N D AT I O N S THE SCOPE OF THE REVIEW WAS TO INVESTIGATE: Allegations about working conditions and low pay

boohoo's supply chain monitoring in Leicester

The Group's compliance with the relevant law

Make recommendations for the future (see Appendix slides) "Confident that the adaptations which boohoo should make involve a relatively easily-achieved realignment of its priorities and governance systems." "It has already made a significant start on putting things right." FINDINGS OF THE REVIEW: Many failings in the Leicester supply chain identified

Ample evidence that steps for improvement were in progress nearly a year ago

These processes did not advance quickly enough

Recommendations focused around improvements to corporate governance, compliance and monitoring processes "If boohoo is willing to take a different approach to how it both views and interacts with the Leicester supply chain, it has within its power to be a tremendous force for good." 4 O U R O B J E C T I V E S To enhance our Corporate Governance and oversight Greater visibility over our supply chain To improve our supply chain compliance processes Redefining our purchasing practices Raising standards across our supply chain To rebuild confidence in a sustainable future for the Group Supporting workers and workers' rights Supporting suppliers Demonstrating best practice for the benefit of all stakeholders 5 T H E B O O H O O G R O U P OUR VISION IS TO LEAD THE FASHION E-COMMERCE MARKET OUR CULTURE IS: Ambitious - leading the way in driving forward positive change

- leading the way in driving forward positive change Collaborative - working with suppliers and other stakeholders to raise standards across the industry

- working with suppliers and other stakeholders to raise standards across the industry Entrepreneurial - attracting people with great drive to implement change quickly

- attracting people with great drive to implement change quickly Inclusive - democratising fashion by making it accessible to all individuals

- democratising fashion by making it accessible to all individuals Responsible - committed to acting and communicating in a safe and responsible manner 6 O U R C O N T R I B U T I O N ~ £1.5bn: Sales L12M, up from £110m at IPO

Sales L12M, up from £110m at IPO ~ £155m: EBITDA L12M, up from £12m at IPO

EBITDA L12M, up from £12m at IPO >5k: Colleague roles created across operations, from ~400 at IPO, and growing

Colleague roles created across operations, from ~400 at IPO, and growing >2.5k: Number of colleagues who are shareholders in the group

Number of colleagues who are shareholders in the group ~£40m: Wealth created for colleagues through share ownership

Wealth created for colleagues through share ownership ~£80m: Paid in NI & Corporation Tax since IPO 7 AUDIT & COMPLIANCE PROGRAMME JOHN LYTTLE, GROUP CEO 8 O V E R V I E W O F S U P P L I E R B A S E Internationalmix: • ~40% UK • ~20% Europe • ~40% Asia 9 C O M P L I A N C E & T R A N S P A R E N C Y PHASE 1: PHASE 2: PHASE 3: PHASE 4: FY21 Accelerated Addressing International compliance compliance compliance UK findings programme review programme PEOPLE, PROCESSES & GOVERNANCE 10 C O M P L I A N C E & T R A N S P A R E N C Y PHASE 1: FY21 COMPLIANCE PROGRAMME Action: Develop a more robust UK supplier compliance programme with third party Verisio: signed off in February 2020, launched in May 2020 Objective: Mapping every supplier in our UK supply chain Output: Driving greater supply chain visibility Benefit: Uniformity of, and enhanced standards across UK supply base Next steps: Replicate work into international markets PHASE 1: PHASE 2: PHASE 3: PHASE 4: 11 C O M P L I A N C E & T R A N S P A R E N C Y PHASE 2: ACCELERATED COMPLIANCE REVIEW Action: Independent Review of the Group's UK supply chain + accelerated supply chain review Objective: To identify areas of risk and non-compliance & take action to strengthen future compliance Output: Ms Levitt's Independent Review + detailed internal review of 287 Leicester suppliers & manufacturing units Benefit: Detailed understanding of compliance standards and corrective action required Next steps: Implementing our agenda for change PHASE 1: PHASE 2: PHASE 3: PHASE 4: 12 C O M P L I A N C E & T R A N S P A R E N C Y PHASE 3: ADDRESSING UK FINDINGS Action: Resumption of supply chain and audit programme & implementation of Ms Levitt's recommendations Objective: Improve compliance, transparency and standards across UK supply chain for the benefit of all stakeholders Output: Completion of Verisio programme, publication of UK supplier list, establishment of Purchasing Principles, implementation of recommendations Benefit: Improved standards and welfare across our UK supply chain Next steps: Replicate UK supply chain compliance programme with International supply base PHASE 1: PHASE 2: PHASE 3: PHASE 4: 13 C O M P L I A N C E & T R A N S P A R E N C Y PHASE 4: INTERNATIONAL COMPLIANCE PROGRAMME Action: To implement a robust global supplier compliance programme, working with Bureau Veritas Objective: Map every supplier in our global supply chain Output: Driving greater supply chain visibility Benefit: Enhanced monitoring, visibility and compliance globally Next steps: Publication of global supply chain list PHASE 1: PHASE 2: PHASE 3: PHASE 4: 14 SUPPLY CHAIN JOHN LYTTLE, GROUP CEO 15 S U P P LY C H A I N F O C U S E D O N S P E E D T O M A R K E T REPEAT Most popular items repeated CONCEPT SAMPLE INTO PRODUCTION PRODUCTION DELIVERED TO CUSTOMER • Designers Turning an idea into Fabric is cut and sewn at New items delivered • Buyers a sample and then an order manufacturers in the UK, to customer • Suppliers Europe and Asia 16 P U T T I N G T E C H I N T O C O M P L I A N C E WHERE WE WERE: Paper-based ordering system WHERE WE ARE TODAY: New buying & compliance ordering app launched September 2020 Simplifies order process

Enhanced PO management and visibility

Real time tracking of orders - Checks back to approved supplier list WHAT'S NEXT: Supplier portal

Single view of supplier Two-way communication Up-front review of audit status and certification Better visibility of ongoing audit status and actions Extending from approved supplier to approved factory list

17 L E I C E S T E R C E N T R E O F E X C E L L E N C E PURPOSE: Education - demonstrate model manufacturing processes

Best practice - showcase how our products can be made legally, ethically and safely

Community hub - nurturing and inspiring new talent in the textile industry • Leicester office - boohoo UK compliance team to be based at the site MODEL MANUFACTURING: Up to 250 new jobs created

Capability to manufacture up to 50k units / week

Expect to go live in early 2021 18 U K S U P P LY B A S E G O I N G F O R W A R D S MAINTAINING A UK SUPPLY BASE UK supply base will see some consolidation • Top 50 account for significant majority of volumes Approach is to work collaboratively with suppliers through this process • Expect Leicester to remain a significant part of manufacturing base going forwards Community fund for workers in Leicester ENHANCED TRANSPARENCY Publication of UK supplier list within next 6 months STRENGTHENED AUDIT AND COMPLIANCE PROCEDURES Strengthened sourcing and compliance team

New Purchasing Principles to be published every six months 19 S U M M A R Y : S U P P LY C H A I N O B J E C T I V E S NEXT 12 MONTHS Resumption and completion of UK supplier programme

Auditing entirety of UK Tier 1 & 2 this financial year

Publication of UK supplier list within six months

Commence international supply chain audit programmes

Set-up manufacturing centre of excellence

manufacturing centre of excellence Establishment of Purchasing Principles

Launch of supplier portal

Further investment into sourcing and compliance teams

Completion of global supply chain audit programme

To publish global supply chain list

Complete £10m investment across manufacturing, compliance, training and education

To implement all of Ms Levitt's recommendations 20 GOVERNANCE JOHN LYTTLE, GROUP CEO 21 G O V E R N A N C E O B J E C T I V E S NEXT 12 MONTHS Appointing two new Non-Executive Directors

Non-Executive Directors New Risk Committee and Supply Chain Committee

Working with an external consultant around Board composition and remuneration

Annual Corporate Governance roadshows

Appointment of senior respected independent individual to oversee our agenda for change 22 SUPPLY CHAIN ECONOMICS INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2020 | NEIL CATTO, GROUP CFO 23 A D D R E S S I N G P E R C E P T I O N S O F T H E G R O U P Perception Reality Product cannot be sourced ethically and legally Product CAN be sourced in an ethically and from the UK legally compliant manner from the UK UK-based sourcing is cheaper than elsewhere UK sourcing is more expensive, but faster. Manufacturing overseas is cheaper Margins will decrease if boohoo sources Sourcing internationally is cheaper than overseas the UK Gross margins are higher than peers boohoo's gross margin is below peers boohoo over-indexes in low value "£5" Approximately 8% of dresses sold are £5 dresses which cannot be sourced responsibly or under, at no margin 24 P R O D U C T C O S T I N G BASIC JERSEY TOP BASIC CYCLING BASIC JERSEY BOTTOM SHORT Discount to UK Landed Cost Discount to UK Landed Cost Discount to UK Landed Cost Turkey -9% Morocco -9% Turkey -2% Pakistan -47% Bangladesh -16% Pakistan -49% Source: indicative costings based on boohoo and supplier estimates 25 G R O S S M A R G I N C O M P A R I S O N 64% 65% 66% 61% 61% 59% AVERAGE 57% 56% 56% 56% 57% 55% - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 53% 45% 47% 1 2 3 Group 4 5 6 7 8 9 Peer 10 11 Peer 12 Peer 13 Peer Peer Peer Peer Peer Peer Peer Peer Peer Peer boohoo 26 DRESSES SOLD PRODUCT MARGIN 4.5m45-50% DRESSES <£5 DRESSES <£5 0.37m -12% £0 - £5 £5 -£15 £15 - £25 £25 - £35 £35 - £45 £45 - £65 T H E £ 5 D R E S S SALES BY VALUE Source: boohoo UK womenswear FY20 27 FINANCIAL REVIEW INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2020 | NEIL CATTO, GROUP CFO 28 S U M M A R Y G R O U P I N C O M E S TAT E M E N T Six months to 31 August (£m) 1H21 1H20 Change Group Sales 816.5 564.9 45% Gross Profit 449.2 306.6 47% Gross Margin 55.0% 54.3% 70bps Adjusted EBITDA 89.8 60.8 48% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 11.0% 10.8% 20bps Adjusted EBIT 79.0 51.3 54% Adjusted EBIT Margin 9.7% 9.1% 60bps Adjusted PBT 79.4 51.9 53% Reported PBT 68.1 45.2 51% Adjusted Diluted EPS 4.53 2.91p 56% Reported Diluted EPS 3.99p 2.80p 43% Net Cash at Year End 344.9 207.3 137.6 Six months to 31 August (£m) 1H21 1H20 Acquisition Intangibles (2.5) (2.3) Share-based Payments (8.8) (4.4) Adjusting Items (11.3) (6.7) 29 S E G M E N TA L R E S U L T Six months to 31 August (£m) UK ROE USA ROW Total Sales 430.2 123.7 202.2 60.4 816.5 Change (%) 37% 41% 83% 17% 45% CER Change (%) 37% 40% 83% 18% 44% UK International 386 306 250 207 161 125 430 99 364 315 254 192 234 163 1H18 2H18 1H19 2H19 1H20 2H20 1H21 30 G R O U P O P E R AT I N G C O S T S Six months to 31 August % 1H21 1H20 Change Marketing 7.9% 9.3% (140)bps Distribution 24.3% 23.0% 130bps Other Admin Costs 13.1% 12.9% 20bps Total 45.3% 45.2% 10bps Lower marketing spend driven by Covid-19 lockdowns

Covid-19 lockdowns Distribution costs increased due to Covid-19 impact on carrier capacity, offset partially by lower returns

Covid-19 impact on carrier capacity, offset partially by lower returns Admin costs increased due to investment in brands and teams 6.3% 5.9% 8.0% 8.3% 9.9% 9.0% 9.3% 9.6% 7.9% 21.4% Other Admin 22.2% 22.3% 23.2% 23.6% Distribution 21.3% 24.3% 23.0% 22.1% Marketing 15.5% 17.1% 14.6% 13.7% 13.2% 13.1% 12.9% 13.7% 13.1% 1H17 2H17 1H18 2H18 1H19 2H19 1H20 2H20 1H21 31 S U M M A R Y G R O U P C A S H F L O W S TAT E M E N T Six months to 31 August (£m) 1H21 1H20 Profit for the Period 52.0 36.1 Shared Based Payments 8.8 4.4 Depreciation & Amortisation 13.3 11.8 Change in Working Capital 57.4 (4.9) Other Items 15.7 8.5 Operating Cash Flow 147.2 55.9 Capital Expenditure (27.1) (6.4) Tax Paid (20.1) (3.8) Acquisitions (167.1) (19.4) Net proceeds from the issue of ordinary shares 199.3 0.8 Purchase of own shares (25.7) (4.8) Other Items (2.2) (5.6) Change in Net Cash 104.3 16.7 Period End Net Cash 344.9 207.3 Healthy conversion of EBITDA into Operating Cash Flow

Working capital inflows benefiting from negative working capital cycle and higher inventory levels driven by growth

Increased levels of capex supporting future investment plans

Balance sheet well-positioned to support future acquisitions & investments 32 G R O U P K P I s New customer growth remains high

Gains delivered across all major KPIs and across all brands

Underpinning future growth potential Six months to 31 August 1H21 1H20 Change (%) Active Customers 17.4m 13.0m 34% Number of Orders 26.6m 20.3m 31% Order Frequency 2.85x 2.81x 1% Average Order Value £46.11 £43.26 7% Items/Basket 3.46x 3.15x 10% Source: Group KPIs adjusted to account for multi-brand shoppers. 33 C A P E X A N D W A R E H O U S I N G Investing across operations, infrastructure and technology

FY21 capex guidance: £80m - £100m

70% warehouse: capacity and automation 20% property: offices and refurbishments 10% technology: software and hardware

Sheffield automation: £125m over next 3 years Location Description Completiton Date Stockholding Net Sales Capacity Capacity Burnley Extension & Automation April-19 17m units c. £1.4bn Sheffield Mezzanine fit-out and flooring Aug-20 12m units c. £0.9bn Sheffield Automation CY 2022 12m units c. £0.9bn Burnley Future Options CY 2022 ~5m units c. £0.4bn Total ~46m units c. £3.6bn 34 F Y 2 1 F I N A N C I A L G U I D A N C E Group Sales Growth 28-32%

28-32% Adjusted EBITDA Margin c. 10%

Depreciation & Amortisation c. £20-25m

£20-25m Capex £80m-£100m

£80m-£100m Effective Tax Rate c. 22%

Adjusting Items c. £23m (share-based payments & acquisition intangibles)

(share-based payments & acquisition intangibles) Medium term guidance of 25% sales growth p.a. and 10% Adjusted EBITDA margin unchanged 35 THE BOOHOO GROUP CAROL KANE, GROUP CO-FOUNDER AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR 36 N I N E F A S H I O N L E A D E R S 37 N I N E F A S H I O N L E A D E R S N I N E F A S H I O N L E A D E R S N I N E F A S H I O N L E A D E R S N I N E F A S H I O N L E A D E R S N I N E F A S H I O N L E A D E R S N I N E F A S H I O N L E A D E R S N I N E F A S H I O N L E A D E R S TA R G E T D E M O G R A P H I C S Becoming a fashion leader in the 16-45 category

16-45 category Capturing greater share of wallet across the nine brands

Embedding the brand DNA in the boohoo Group boohoo boohooMAN PrettyLittleThing MissPap NastyGal Warehouse Coast Karen Millen Oasis Reach Target Market 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 38 N E W B R A N D S ' P O S I T I O N I N G Trend Led Brands becoming more relevant and trend led

Disrupting the mid-market with a great value womenswear offer

mid-market with a great value womenswear offer Making the brands more accessible to a broader audience Feminine Fashion Low Price High Price 39 K A R E N M I L L E N & C O A S T : 1 Y E A R O N Rapid growth in range

Launched 12 months ago with 60 styles Rapid build out of range to 1500 styles today 150 new items launching per week KM Curve launched in September 2020

Design led storytelling

What KM was famous for Maintaining brand heritage and equity

Accessible luxury

Implementation of test and repeat strategy Premium aesthetic and quality, accessible pricing

40 O A S I S B R A N D I D E N T I T Y Her diary is full and so is her wardrobe. It tells a story of complementary colour adorned with artistic patterns, florals, and pretty details. She is a woman of understated elegance. Expressive and charismatic she will entice you into her beautiful life, a life of carefully curated creativity, femininity and sophistication. 41 W A R E H O U S E B R A N D I D E N T I T Y Her city is London / Berlin / Milan. Her style is urban and undone. Studded boots and stilettos. Nostalgia and ambition. Late nights. Bright lights. Big cities. 42 S U M M A R Y Committed to an agenda for change in UK garment manufacturing

Significant enhancements to Corporate Governance and supply chain compliance processes planned in next 12 months

Continuing to deliver strong growth with ~£1.5bn sales over last 12 months

Portfolio of 9 fast growing brands

Scalable platform for growth through further M&A

Strong cash position of £345m provides flexibility for further investments

We intend to lead the fashion e-commerce market 43 APPENDICES INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2020 44 R E C O M M E N D AT I O N S : I M M E D I AT E A C T I O N S (WITHIN 6 MONTHS) 1 Boohoo has been 'mapping' its supply chain for over a year. The time has come to bring this process to a conclusion. Within six months Boohoo should reduce its approved suppliers to a list which contains a manageable number of companies, ideally without reducing capacity. The methodology for the selection process should be predicated on the goal of reducing and ultimately eliminating sub-contracting. Criteria should include prioritising: The largest suppliers and sub-contractors by volume; Those who have passed the Verisio spot checks or which have only minor contraventions; For Tier 1, those which have a manufacturing as well as a design capability Promoting as many Tier 2 companies to Tier 1 as is possible (in other words to ensure that there is a direct contractual relationship where this can be achieved). Boohoo should invite suppliers which they have not previously used but which have a track record of ethical and sustainability policies to apply to be included on the list, subject to the onboarding process set out below. Boohoo should commit to publishing the refreshed list of Tier 1 suppliers and Tier 2 sub-contractors as soon as possible and in any event within six months of the delivery of my report. In the interests of transparency, Boohoo should commit to publishing its list of suppliers and sub-contractors annually. Those companies which do not make inclusion on the list should be written to and told what they will need to do to become eligible for consideration as a boohoo Group supplier or sub- contractor in the future. 45 6 Within six months Boohoo should contact all suppliers and sub-contractors on the refreshed list and inform them of the following. There are six essential parameters for passing spot checks and audits, namely: i. Payment of the minimum wage

ii. Proof of working hours

iii. Right to work documentation

iv. Health and safety, with fire safety and COVID-19 risks prioritised

v. No unauthorised sub-contracting (to include both sub-contracting without Boohoo's knowledge as well as to non-approved companies)

vi. A new requirement of keeping a copy of all essential paperwork on the premises available for immediate inspection by auditors and in-house compliance team. The parameters are now clearly categorised as zero-tolerance, critical, major and minor (the compliance team should decide the categorisation within each parameter). The onus is on the supplier to show that they have complied, not on Boohoo to show that they have not. If there is insufficient evidence for a supplier to show compliance with a particular measure, this will be recorded as a 'fail' and appropriate measures taken. The letter should set out in clear and simple terms the sanctions for failing a spot check or an audit, by reference to the categories of zero-tolerance etc. 7 All suppliers should be required to confirm within a defined timescale their agreement to adhere to the requirements. The sanction for failure to provide confirmation by the due date without reasonable excuse should be set out (I suggest suspension from the list with no further orders placed until the signed confirmation is received). The receipt of those confirmations must be monitored and recorded and any failures must have the sanctions imposed without exception. On the publication of the approved supplier list all Boohoo brand buyers must be told that orders can only be placed with those on the list and that placing orders with unapproved suppliers will be dealt with as a disciplinary matter. This will be an interim measure until the new on-line ordering tool can be brought on stream but is essential for instilling discipline. The current paper purchase orders should be replaced within six months by an interim paper contract for each purchase, which sets out in ordinary language the most important terms of the contract. These are, in addition to cost price and delivery date, the name of the factory which will be manufacturing the clothes and an undertaking that this will not be changed without prior consultation with Boohoo. Two further in-house compliance officers should be recruited without delay to work with the existing member of staff on the less formal compliance visits. These should be on an unannounced or semi-announced basis. 46 11 Within three months Boohoo should appoint an individual to provide independent oversight of the implementation of this change agenda. This person should not be a Director of Boohoo, rather it should be a man or woman of standing in whose independence the market and the public can have confidence. Their appointment should be announced publicly together with their Terms of Reference, which should include a regular update to the Board on progress against this agenda. SUPPLY CHAIN COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE 12 A new committee should be formed within four weeks which solely considers supply chain issues. It should include the Director of Sustainability, the Heads of compliance, buying and merchandising and the internal auditor. It should be chaired by a nominated member of the Board who is publicly acknowledged to have ownership of supply chain compliance. This committee should meet not less than six times a year and report to the Audit Committee. With immediate effect, supply chain compliance must be a standing item on every Board meeting Agenda with the nominated Director giving a progress report and recommending actions. The update and the actions should be clearly Minuted. 13 The immediate priority for this committee should be to devise and approve an emergency plan for ensuring supply chain discipline and control in the event of further COVID-19 lockdowns in Leicester. These must include: a. Arrangements for physical monitoring of factories (either by means of on-the - ground checks or if that is not possible, by the installation of live-streamed CCTV of the factory floor which can be spot-checked on a random and unannounced basis); b. Appointing a Boohoo senior staff member to monitor supplier capacity and supervise buyers in the placing of orders in such a way that Boohoo has complete visibility on where its clothes are being made. This plan should be signed-off by the Board. The Board should ensure that the supply chain in the rest of the UK is immediately subjected to a series of spot-checks of the kind conducted in Leicester, so that any issues can be addressed in parallel with the plan for Leicester. With immediate effect, all Board and Audit Committee meeting Minutes, risk registers and other Board documents must be dated on the face of the documents. Company documents such as Board Minutes must be stored in such a way that a complete set can be produced at pace and in an orderly fashion. 47 M E D I U M T E R M ( W I T H I N 1 2 M O N T H S ) 17 The new supply chain committee should create a robust supply chain roadmap, which: Identifies and articulates the type of brand boohoo wants to be; Sets out with clarity what the company needs to change or implement in order to achieve this; Decides the parameters and the consequences for infractions (minor, major, critical, zero tolerance); and Sets targets for: a. Articulating the characteristics of the supplier base needed to meet the future needs of the Group; b. Working with Leicester factories to have a new way of working designed to phase out sub-contracting; c. Devising a clear system of sanctions for suppliers which breach the supplier code, graded by the seriousness of the breach, which must be rigorously enforced; d. Implementing a new onboarding system for new suppliers; e. Implementing an online audit and capacity monitoring programme to be used by buyers when placing orders; f. Creating a clearly defined supply chain compliance governance structure, which is properly resourced; g. Devising an ongoing formal third party audit system plus a programme of lighter touch and more agile in-house compliance team spot checks; h. Ensuring the in-house compliance team have a clear understanding of when they should work with a supplier to improve conditions and when non-compliance should be reported upwards; i. Updating the supplier code and instituting a system of contracts for each order placed; j. Educating buyers; and k. joining the Ethical Trading Initiative. The Board member with ownership of supply chain issues should report progress against these objectives to the Board. Some of these objectives are set out in more detail in the paragraphs below. ON-LINE AUDITING PROGRAMME 20 Boohoo should implement an electronic supply chain audit programme which captures audit status and capacity and monitors the placing of orders in real time to ensure that factories' capacities are not exceeded. We understand that Boohoo is already working on such a system. Buyers should not be permitted to place orders outside the approved list of suppliers and sanctions should be in place for any that do. There should also be a system of rewards for buyers who report concerns that suppliers are abusing the system. 48 NEW SUPPLIER ONBOARDING SYSTEM 21 Boohoo should implement a clear and robust onboarding system for new suppliers. No new suppliers should be approved unless there is a clear business need either for greater capacity or where there is an identified skills gap. Priority should be given to those with manufacturing capability on a reasonably large scale (no more micro-factories or home workers). It must be a firm rule that no orders may be placed with a new supplier until the onboarding process is complete. The criteria for approved suppliers, together with a description of the onboarding process, should be publicised and suppliers with a proven track record of ethical and sustainability credentials invited to apply. WORKING WITH SUPPLIERS Boohoo should open a dialogue with its suppliers with a view to: Ensuring that there is a regular flow of orders and a commitment to a certain volume of orders over the course of a year, so that suppliers can plan their workforce requirements; Encouraging them to recruit skilled workers, so that they can manufacture more complicated clothes which command a higher price and also improve productivity across the board; Committing to placing a 'mixed bag' of orders with each supplier (possibly across the Boohoo brands), in which the higher margin on more complicated pieces can be used to cross-subsidise basic items. This will allow Boohoo to keep the prices of simple clothing low whilst still allowing the supplier to pay proper wages and make a reasonable profit. Boohoo should hypothecate some of its charitable donations to Leicester-based community organisations and in particular those which have direct or indirect connections with the garment industry, such as those which work with sections of the population known to be particularly vulnerable to exploitation. Boohoo should develop a set of KPIs which capture ethical and sustainability issues as well as purely commercial issues such as growth and profit. Bonuses for buyers should be restructured to reflect this. There should be well-published sanctions for failing to place orders in a way which is sympathetic to Boohoo's ethical and sustainability goals. 49 Boohoo should outline an Assurance Map, capturing all sources of assurance across the three-lines model for the supplier base. This should include a risk-based supplier assurance plan capturing individual risk assessments for each approved supplier and sub-contractor. The in-house compliance programme should include a robust system to test suppliers' claims about capacity. There should be a programme of unannounced spot checks to ensure that Boohoo brands' clothing is actually being made in the factory named in the purchase contract. There should be a clearly defined and understood process for ongoing monitoring and due diligence of suppliers. There should also be a system of recognised triggers which require completion of a due diligence exercise, such as a change of ownership. Two additional Non-Executive Directors should be appointed without delay. Consideration should be given to household names with a history of public service as well as a track record in corporate governance. 28 There needs to be a clearly defined risk management system within the governance structure of Boohoo. There should be a Risk Committee which owns the subject, chaired by a Board member and reporting to the Audit Committee. The Head of Compliance should be a member. 29 The Risk Committee should produce an updated RAG-rated risk register following every meeting, which should then be provided to the Board. That risk register should articulate Boohoo's risk-appetite for each identified risk and a clear explanation as to how risks which have competing mitigating actions are to be reconciled. Risk management should be a standing item on the Board agenda with the report and the Actions clearly Minuted. All committees should have agreed Terms of Reference, to be updated annually. The Audit Committee's Terms of Reference need to be updated (the copy we have is dated 2014). 50 L O N G T E R M ( W I T H I N 3 Y E A R S ) TRAINING OF BUYERS 32 Boohoo should devise and institute a programme to educate all its buyers in the actual cost of fabricating garments in order to ensure that they do not drive cost prices below what is reasonable. Recruitment of new buyers should prioritise those with training in or experience of garment technology. Buyers should be encouraged to understand how designs can be adapted to reduce prices without compromising ethical and sustainability standards. There should be an internal audit programme to monitor compliance. Good performance against an ethical metric should be publicly recognised and celebrated within the company. THE 'BOOHOO ACADEMY' 33 Boohoo should fund and promote a skills-based education programme to upskill Leicester's garment manufacturers, with the twin objectives of Improving productivity and Developing the skills to manufacture more sophisticated clothing which is capable of competing with that produced in overseas factories. BRANDING 34 Boohoo should consider slightly repositioning the narrative of its branding. They should aim to be "the first choice for the fashionable and thrifty young woman with a social conscience and who cares about the environment". They should work with a public relations company to inform their customers (including via the website) about their sincere commitment to maintaining UK jobs which have ethical and environmentally sustainable standards and why this is consistent with the Boohoo brands. They should consider having a 'Leicester champion' whose name could be publicised. 51 RECOGNISING LEICESTER WORKERS AS BOOHOO 'COUSINS' 35 The factory workers who make the clothes upon which Boohoo's success is founded, whilst not becoming employees, should be celebrated as (and made to feel) part of the Boohoo family. Thought should be given to events which include not just the factory owners but their workers. The aim should be to create a greater feeling of partnership between these two business-critical components. Examples might include: Regular visits by factory workers to Boohoo brand headquarters and reciprocal visits to the factories, particularly by buyers; Joint conferences and educational programmes; Work experience programmes and apprenticeships at Headquarters for some children of factory workers who are interested in a career in retail; Having at least one social event a year to which the factory workers are also invited. GOVERNANCE 36 Board training should be strengthened by a series of 'awaydays' devoted to developing governance skills. 52 OUR BRANDS APPENDICES 53 AMBITION STYLES To be the leading online fashion brand for all 16-24 year olds over 25k TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC 16 - 24 year olds CORE MARKETS UK, Ireland, France, Germany, US, Australia 54 AMBITION STYLES To be the leading online menswear fashion brand over 5k TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC CORE MARKETS 16 - 24 year old men UK, Ireland, France, Germany, US, Australia 55 AMBITION STYLES Make every girl feel like a celebrity over 25k TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC 16 - 24 year old females CORE MARKETS UK, Ireland, France, US, Australia 56 AMBITION STYLES Nasty Gal provides the space to be a girl in progress over 10k TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC 18 - 27 year old females CORE MARKETS US, UK, Ireland, France, Australia 57 AMBITION STYLES To give a girl a champagne lifestyle on a lemonade budget Approximately 3k TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC 16 - 30 year old females CORE MARKETS UK 58 AMBITION CORE PRODUCTS Delivering fashion with quality and fit at its heart Dresses, Tops, Knitwear, Trousers, Skirts, Accessories TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC 25 - 40 year old females CORE MARKETS UK 59 AMBITION To embrace and celebrate every moment CORE PRODUCTS Dresses, Tops, Trousers, Accessories TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC 23 - 45 year old females CORE MARKETS UK 60 AMBITION CORE PRODUCTS A carefree, elegant woman ready to take on the world Floral dresses, blouses, jeans, tops and accessories TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC 25 - 40 year old females CORE MARKETS UK 61 AMBITION CORE PRODUCTS To be unapologetically individual Leather jackets, tops, trousers, accessories, bold statement pieces TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC 18 - 27 years old females CORE MARKETS UK 62 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION APPENDICES 63 F I N A N C I A L S U M M A R Y : L A S T 5 Y E A R S SALES £816m £565m £395m £263m £127m 1H17 1H18 1H19 1H20 1H21 ADJUSTED EBITDA £90m £61m £40m £28m £17m 1H17 1H18 1H19 1H20 1H21 ADJUSTED PBT £79m £52m £36m £25m £15m 1H17 1H18 1H19 1H20 1H21 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 13.0% 10.6% 10.8% 11.0% 10.0% 1H17 1H18 1H19 1H20 1H21 64 R E P O R T E D R E V E N U E : F Y 2 0 Reported Sales 3 Mths to 31st May 3 Mths to 31st Aug 6 Mths to 31st Aug Breakdown FY21 FY20 % CHG % CER FY21 FY20 % CHG % CER FY21 FY20 % CHG % CER (£m) Total 367.8 254.3 45% 45% 448.7 310.5 44% 44% 816.5 564.9 45% 44% By Region UK 183.0 140.6 30% 30% 247.2 174.4 42% 42% 430.2 315.0 37% 37% ROE 63.4 38.2 66% 65% 60.3 49.2 23% 21% 123.7 87.5 41% 40% USA 92.0 51.3 79% 83% 110.2 59.4 86% 83% 202.2 110.7 83% 83% ROW 29.4 24.2 22% 22% 31.0 27.5 12% 14% 60.4 51.7 17% 18% 65 G R O U P B A L A N C E As at 31 August (£m) 1H21 1H20 Assets S H E E T Intangible assets 47.8 43.8 Property, plant and equipment 135.3 108.5 Right-of-use assets 11.9 15.7 Financial assets 7.9 0.3 Deferred tax 4.8 4.1 Non-Current Assets 207.7 172.4 Working capital (121.1) (58.7) Lease liabilities (13.5) (17.7) Net financial assets (5.0) (27.2) Cash 344.9 213.3 Interest bearing loans and borrowings 0.0 (6.0) Deferred tax liability (3.8) (2.0) Current tax liability (1.8) (6.8) Net Assets 407.4 267.3 66 S O C I A L M E D I A R E A C H Instagram Facebook Twitter boohoo 6.7m 3.6m 0.5m boohooman 1.2m 0.3m 61k PrettyLittleThing 12.5m 2.3m 0.3m Nasty Gal 4.7m 1.4m 0.2m MissPap 2.5m 0.4m 44k Karen Millen 0.3m 0.3m 34k Coast 0.1m 0.16m 15k Oasis 0.3m 0.2m 75k Warehouse 0.2m 0.2m 53k 67 F I N A N C I A L C A L E N D A R DATE EVENT January 2021 (TBC) P3 21 TRADING UPDATE April / May 2021 (TBC) FY21 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT June 2021 (TBC) 1Q 22 TRADING UPDATE September 2021 (TBC) 1H22 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT 68 G L O S S A R Y ADJUSTED EBITDA Calculated as PBT, interest, depreciation, amortisation, share-based payment charges and exceptional items ADJUSTED EBIT Calculated as EBIT excluding share-based payment charges, amortisation of acquired intangible assets and exceptional items ADJUSTED PBT Calculated as PBT, excluding share-based payment charges, amortisation of acquired intangible assets and exceptional items ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS Calculated as Diluted EPS, excluding share-based payment charges, amortisation of acquired intangible assets and exceptional items NET CASH Net cash is cash less borrowings ACTIVE CUSTOMERS Defined as having shopped in the last 12 months NUMBER OF ORDERS Defined as number of orders in the period ORDER FREQUENCY Defined as number of orders in last 12 months divided by number of active customers CONVERSION RATE Defined as the percentage of orders taken to internet sessions AVERAGE ORDER VALUE Calculated as gross sales including sales tax divided by the number of orders 69 MAHMUD KAMANI BRIAN SMALL Group Executive Chairman Deputy Chairman, Chairman of the Audit and Nomination Committees & sits on the Remuneration Committee JOHN LYTTLE NEIL CATTO Group CEO Group CFO CAROL KANE Group Co-Founder & Executive Director IAIN MCDONALD NED, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee & sits on the Audit & Nomination Committees D R A O B R U O PIERRE CUILLERET NEW NED NEW NED NED, on the Audit, Nomination Audit Committee Chair 70 and Remuneration Committees G R O U P W E B S I T E S www.boohoo.com de.boohoo.com it.boohoo.com ca.boohoo.com fr.boohoo.com nl.boohoo.com dk.boohoo.com mena.boohoo.com ie.boohoo.com eu.boohoo.com fi.boohoo.com au.boohoo.com es.boohoo.com no.boohoo.com us.boohoo.com se.boohoo.com nz.boohoo.com ru.boohoo.com www.boohooman.com www.boohooman.com/au www.boohooman.com/us www.boohooman.com/de www.boohooman.com/fr www.boohooman.com/eu www.boohooman.com/ie www.prettylittlething.com www.prettylittlething.com.au ie.prettylittlething.com www.prettylittlething.fr www.prettylittlething.us www.nastygal.com www.nastygal.com/eu www.nastygal.com/gb www.nastygal.com/ie www.nastygal.com/ca www.nastygal.com/au www.karenmillen.com www.karenmillen.com/us www.karenmillen.com/au www.coastfahion.com www.misspap.com www.misspap.com/us www.misspap.com/ie www.misspap.com/au www.oasis-stores.comwww.oasis-stores.com/ie www.warehouse.co.uk www.warehousefashion.com/ie www.nastygal.com/fr 71 F O R W A R D L O O K I N G S TAT E M E N T S & D I S C L A I M E R FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements included or incorporated by reference within this presentation may be, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements" in respect of the Group's operations, performance, prospects and/or financial condition. These forward-looking statements reflect, at the time made, the Company's beliefs, intentions and current targets/aims concerning, among other things, the Company's or the Group's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies. Forward-looking statements are sometimes, but not always, identified by their use of a date in the future or such words and words of similar meaning as "anticipates", "aims", "due", "could", "may", "will", "should", "expects", "believes", "intends", "plans", "potential", "targets", "goal", "continues" or "estimates" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology or by their context. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Accordingly, no representation, warranty or assurance can be given that any particular expectation will be met and reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records (and those of other members of the Group) and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. Additionally, forwardlooking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this presentation. Except as required by applicable law or regulation (including to meet the requirements of the AIM Rules, MAR, the Prospectus Rules and/or the FSMA), the Company expressly disclaims any responsibility or obligation to publish any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement resulting from new information, future events or otherwise whatsoever following any change to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast. 72 F O R W A R D L O O K I N G S TAT E M E N T S & D I S C L A I M E R DISCLAIMER This presentation and information communicated orally does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase any shares or other securities in the Company, nor shall it or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decisions relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the shares and other securities of the Company. Past performance cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance and persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser. Statements in this presentation reflect the knowledge and information available at the time of its preparation, unless some other time is specified in relation to them, and the receipt of this presentation shall not give rise to any implication that there has been no change in the facts set forth herein since such date. Liability arising from anything in this presentation shall be governed by English law. Nothing in this presentation shall exclude any liability under applicable laws that cannot be excluded in accordance with such laws. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributed to the Company or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by the presenter or the Group or any director, employee, agent, or adviser as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy, or completeness of the information or opinions contained in the presentation or in any statements made orally in connection with this presentation, or any revision thereof, or of any other written or oral information made or to be made available to any interested party or its advisers (all such information being referred to as "Information") and no liability is accepted by any such persons in relation to any such Information or opinion for any loss or damage of whatever description suffered by any persons arising from any reliance on the Information or any of the statements, opinions or conclusions set out in this presentation, the Information or the comments, written or oral, of any person made in connection with this presentation (save in respect of fraudulent misrepresentation). 73 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Boohoo.com plc published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 08:24:04 UTC 0 All news about BOOHOO GROUP PLC 09:38a BOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal RE 09:25a BOOHOO : Presentation PU 08:45a BOOHOO : interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2020 PU 08:37a FTSE : 100 on course for monthly decline as virus fears rise RE 09/25 BOOHOO GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release 09/25 BOOHOO : to tackle failings in Leicester supply chain RE 09/25 BOOHOO : to tackle failings in Leicester supply chain RE 09/10 The fund managers, the sleuths and the mystery of the missing ESG RE 09/03 ASOS, AO World and Ocado winners as online sales surge during UK lockdown RE 08/20 UK retailer AO World's sales surge as demand continues after lockdown RE