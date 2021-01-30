boohoo : UK fashion retailer ASOS nears deal for Topshop, Miss Selfridge at $411 mln -Sky News

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer
ASOS is on the verge of a deal to buy Topshop and Miss
Selfridge from the administrators of British tycoon Philip
Green's Arcadia Group for almost 300 million pounds ($411
million), Sky News reported.
ASOS could announce a deal as early as Monday, Sky said.
Arcadia went into administration in November, putting more
than 13,000 jobs at risk and becoming Britain's biggest
corporate casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ASOS and the administrators of Arcadia both declined to
comment.
Meanwhile, British online fashion retailer Boohoo
said on Friday it has entered exclusive talks with the
administrators of Philip Green's collapsed Arcadia group over
the purchase of the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands.
($1 = 0.7294 pounds)
